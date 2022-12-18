ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Jalen Hurts had great gesture for all his offensive linemen

By Steve DelVecchio
Larry Brown Sports
Larry Brown Sports
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PdWWR_0jmocHF100
Oct 3, 2021; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts (1) runs off the field after loss against the Kansas City Chiefs at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

Jalen Hurts is having an MVP-caliber season with the Philadelphia Eagles, and the quarterback clearly appreciates the work his offensive line has done to make the success possible.

Hurts this week gifted every Eagles offensive lineman a Louis Vuitton bag, according to Zach Berman of The Athletic. He bought the gifts for reserve players and practice squad players in addition to starters.

Most quarterbacks buy gifts for their offensive linemen around Christmas time, and the gesture always seems to go a long way. The fact that Hurts included practice squad players was a nice touch.

Hurts has thrown for 3,517 yards, 22 touchdowns and just 3 interceptions through 13 games this season. The former Alabama star has added 686 rushing yards and 10 scores on the ground. The Eagles are 12-1 heading into Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The Eagles have had stellar offensive line play this season, which is one of the main reasons Hurts is on pace to set an impressive NFL record.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update

After suffering a shoulder sprain during Sunday afternoon’s win over the Chicago Bears, Jalen Hurts is not expected to play in this week’s game against the Dallas Cowboys, even though the shoulder injury is not considered to be serious or long-term. But apparently, Hurts seems to think there’s still a chance he still plays. When Read more... The post Jalen Hurts gives surprising injury update appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping

Arch Manning became a trending topic and subject of rumors on Twitter Tuesday, and it’s all due to a reporter’s tweet. The Athletic’s Ari Wasserman, a national college football reporter, said that a “big-time QB” would be flipping his commitment on Wednesday. Got word that there is going to be a big-time QB flipping tomorrow.... The post Arch Manning rumors fly after report about QB recruit flipping appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SOUTH CAROLINA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State

North Carolina Central spoiled the Deion Sanders farewell party last week when they defeated Jackson State in the Celebration Bowl, and head coach Trei Oliver has since made it clear that he is not a fan of his Hall of Fame counterpart. After NCCU’s thrilling 41-34 overtime win over Jackson State last Saturday, Oliver spoke... The post Opposing coach took shot at Deion Sanders after beating Jackson State appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
JACKSON, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt?

Less than two years after one of their deepest playoff runs in franchise history, Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks may be headed for Splitsville. Bleacher Report’s Chris Haynes reported on Thursday that rival executives believe Young could be the next star player to request a trade if the Hawks fail to make progress come... The post Trae Young’s future with Hawks is in doubt? appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ATLANTA, GA
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments

Lane Kiffin will not miss out on the chance to taunt Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher when it comes to recruiting and NIL matters. Fisher recently offered comments about recruiting and the transfer portal, calling it an “absolute joke” and decrying “so much tampering” in the portal. These comments struck some as hypocritical, as Fisher... The post Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OXFORD, MS
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career

One former NFL player is thinking about going acoustic. Ex-tight end Devin Funchess told Brandon “Scoop B” Robinson of Bally Sports this week that he is considering a move to the NBA. “I know I’d have to go overseas and play to get some film, but after that, my dream growing up was to play... The post Ex-NFL tight end eyeing transition to NBA career appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Larry Brown Sports

NFL legend Franco Harris dies — dead at 72

The Pittsburgh Steelers are mourning the loss of a legend, as Hall of Fame running back Franco Harris has died. Harris’ son Dok told The Associated Press that Franco died early Wednesday morning. No cause of death was given. Harris’ death comes just days before the Steelers were planning to retire his No. 32 jersey... The post NFL legend Franco Harris dies — dead at 72 appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Detroit Sports Nation

Philadelphia Eagles’ make decision on Jalen Hurts

The Philadelphia Eagles are on verge of clinching home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, but, earlier in the week, Adam Schefter reported that they may have to do so without their star quarterback, Jalen Hurts. Schefter reported on Monday that, “Hurts is uncertain to play Saturday vs. the Cowboys due to a sprained shoulder that he suffered during Sunday’s win over the Bears, per league sources. Hurts was hurt late in the third quarter when Bears’ DE Trevis Gipson drove him into the ground.” Now, according to reports, the Eagles have made a decision on Hurts’ availability for their game against the Dallas Cowboys.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of Thursday Night Football

New York Jets fans had no mercy for their team while watching them struggle on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Jets’ offense ended three straight possessions with punts in the first half. They were booed after punting on their second-to-last possession of the half. Then after Zach Wilson was... The post Zach Wilson, Jets booed off field at halftime of Thursday Night Football appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
TMZ.com

Gardner Minshew Honors Mike Leach At Memorial, Drops Hilarious F-Bomb

Gardner Minshew spoke from the heart as he addressed the crowd at college football legend Mike Leach's memorial service on Tuesday ... even dropping an f-bomb as he remembered his former coach. The Philadelphia Eagles quarterback was excused from team practice so he could attend the ceremony ... and the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Larry Brown Sports

Reggie Bush sends warning to NCAA in series of tweets

Reggie Bush has long been at war with the NCAA over his vacated Heisman Trophy, and the former USC star has been ramping up his public criticism of the organization over the past several days. Bush sent a tweet over the weekend implying that the NCAA paid $8 million to an unknown source to conceal... The post Reggie Bush sends warning to NCAA in series of tweets appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen

The New England Patriots suffered arguably their most embarrassing loss of the Bill Belichick era on Sunday, which only amplified the rumblings that the head coach may not be in his current position much longer. But would Patriots owner Robert Kraft ever fire him? Kraft had to have been disgusted while watching his team’s incomprehensible... The post Report shares how a Bill Belichick-Patriots divorce might happen appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
GEORGIA STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Arch Manning puts recruitment rumors to rest

Texas fans became a bit uneasy on Tuesday when a report surfaced that a star quarterback would be flipping his commitment at the start of the early signing period, but that quarterback is not Arch Manning. Texas announced on Wednesday morning that Manning has signed his letter of intent with the school. Cooper Manning, Arch’s... The post Arch Manning puts recruitment rumors to rest appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
AUSTIN, TX
Larry Brown Sports

Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson

New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh addressed his benching of Zach Wilson during the team’s ugly 19-3 loss to the Jacksonville Jaguars on “Thursday Night Football” in Week 16. Wilson yielded poor results in the loss and went 9/18 for 92 yards and an interception. He and the Jets were booed off the field... The post Jets coach addresses his benching of Zach Wilson appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NEW YORK STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Larry Brown Sports

New York City, NY
183K+
Followers
23K+
Post
129M+
Views
ABOUT

Larry Brown Sports, founded in 2007, is an independent sports blog that brings you some of the top trending and viral sports news of the day. The site reaches over 1 million monthly readers directly on the website and several million more via syndication channels.

 https://larrybrownsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy