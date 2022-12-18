ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson County, WI

Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash

By Julia Marshall
TMJ4 News
 4 days ago
A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy was injured Sunday morning when their vehicle was hit on the interstate.

The deputy, whose identity was not released, was in a parked squad car in the median on I-94 near County Road F, when the crash occurred. The deputy had been providing scene security for a tow truck operator who was removing a semi-truck that was in the median.

According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle going east hit the squad car.

The deputy in the squad and the driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

Wisconsin State Patrol is now investigating the crash.

