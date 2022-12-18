Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy injured in crash
A Jefferson County Sheriff's deputy was injured Sunday morning when their vehicle was hit on the interstate.
The deputy, whose identity was not released, was in a parked squad car in the median on I-94 near County Road F, when the crash occurred. The deputy had been providing scene security for a tow truck operator who was removing a semi-truck that was in the median.
According to the sheriff's office, a vehicle going east hit the squad car.
The deputy in the squad and the driver of the vehicle that hit the deputy were taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.
Wisconsin State Patrol is now investigating the crash.
