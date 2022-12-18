ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 16

Crystal Black
3d ago

they know she is the aggressor always has her hands in his face but y'all protecting her she needs counseling real talk

Reply
6
Related
ETOnline.com

Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' Star, Dead at 37

Jamie Lopez, the Super Sized Salon star and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. She was 37. Lopez's team shared a statement with ET on Monday, confirming her death. "On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez," the statement began. "We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace."
HipHopDX.com

T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession

T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
thesource.com

Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy

Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
hotnewhiphop.com

Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey

Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
TMZ.com

Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill

Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
PopCrush

Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface

Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
hotnewhiphop.com

Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross

The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
FLORIDA STATE
hotnewhiphop.com

PnB Rock’s Brother Pulls Up To Roscoes “20 Deep”

PNB Meen pulled up to the location where his brother was slain with about 20 of his closest friends. PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.
LOS ANGELES, CA
musictimes.com

Takeoff Death Disrespected? Offset Reacts To Nasty Rumors on Dead Rapper's Estate

Offset has pleaded with fans on Tuesday to remember Takeoff in a positive manner in the future, posting a picture of Jesus Christ to emphasize his message. There is a possibility that Offset was reacting to the newest social media reports that Takeoff's parents, Titania Davenport-Treet and Kenneth M Ball, are presently fighting over his estate, as he is alleged to have died at the age of 28 without a will.
HOUSTON, TX
Distractify

Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison

For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy