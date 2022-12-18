Read full article on original website
Crystal Black
3d ago
they know she is the aggressor always has her hands in his face but y'all protecting her she needs counseling real talk
hotnewhiphop.com
Asian Doll Tweets Megan Thee Stallion Was “Shot In Her Foot By A Midget” Amid Trial
The self-proclaimed Queen of Drill has had a years-long friendship with Megan thee Stallion. During the first week of Tory Lanez’s trial, Asian Doll offered her thoughts on the case while also lending support to Megan Thee Stallion. The “Nunnadet Sh*t” rapper clapped back at a Twitter user and...
ETOnline.com
Jamie Lopez, 'Super Sized Salon' Star, Dead at 37
Jamie Lopez, the Super Sized Salon star and founder of Babydoll Beauty Couture, has died. She was 37. Lopez's team shared a statement with ET on Monday, confirming her death. "On behalf of the Babydoll Beauty Couture team, we regretfully announce, with great pain, the passing of The Founder & Owner of Babydoll Beauty Couture, The Legendary Jamie Lopez," the statement began. "We ask, on behalf of the Babydoll family, that you allow us time to process this tremendous loss. Further details and arrangements will be announced soon. We have suffered an extraordinary loss and appreciate the time and space to grieve in peace."
HipHopDX.com
T.I. Defended By His Son King Following Snitching Confession
T.I.‘s son King Harris has been clapping back at those calling his father a snitch following a recently resurfaced clip from his expediTIously podcast. Social media users are chiming in about a clip from a 2020 episode of the rapper’s podcast where he admitted to pinning a gun case on his late relative in the early 2000s.
thesource.com
Rihanna And A$AP Rocky Finally Share Photos Of Their Baby Boy
Finally, we get to see mogul Rihanna and rapper A$AP Rocky’s baby boy. After much anticipation and seeing the new parents out and a bout the world wondered—when would we get to see the golden child? While we still don’t know the baby’s name we are happy just to see this little muffin.
musictimes.com
Stephen 'tWitch' Boss Suicide Note Found: Dancer Opened Up About This Before Death
Stephen "tWitch" Boss left a suicide note that reportedly detailed his past struggles. tWitch checked into the Oak Tree Inn - which is a few minutes away from his Los Angeles home - on Monday. The motel staff had to enter his room the next day after he failed to check out at 11 a.m.
Megan Thee Stallion's Trial Outfit—The Apparent Symbolic Meaning
The "Hot Girl Summer" rapper testified against Tory Lanez, who is accused of shooting her in the foot in July 2020.
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Ben Simmons Reacts To Rumors He Slept With Megan Thee Stallion & Her Ex-BFF Kelsey
Tory’s defense claims Kelsey verified Megan slept with DaBaby and Ben Simmons after Kelsey dated them. However, a new report says otherwise. This trial has Hip Hop at attention, and more is being revealed about Tory Lanez, Megan Thee Stallion…and Ben Simmons. In July 2020, Megan was injured during an altercation in Hollywood Hills. She later came forward to allege that Lanez, her former friend, shot her in the foot. He denied the allegations, and during the opening statements of his trial, Lanez’s defense team contested that Kelsey Nicole Harris is the person responsible.
Megan Thee Stallion said she initially lied about being shot by Tory Lanez because she didn't think the music industry's 'big boy's club' would believe her
During her testimony Tuesday, Megan Thee Stallion said she didn't think anyone would believe that Tory Lanez shot her.
Complex
Ashanti Says Producer Told Her to Take Shower With Him to Access Music They Made or Pay ‘40 Racks Per Record’
Ashanti has detailed an encounter she had with a producer who held songs they worked on for ransom—unless she agreed to some sketchy terms. In an interview on the Breakfast Club, the singer revealed she got into a “crazy situation” with a producer who initially offered to work with her for free.
TMZ.com
Soulja Boy Concedes to Shaq in Feud Over $1 Million Bill
Soulja Boy is getting a kick outta being proved wrong, for a change -- after Shaquille O'Neal stepped up to make it clear HE is the first "rapper" to possess a one million dollar bill. Shaq reacted to SB's Instagram video of himself flexing the fake currency ... and essentially...
Nelly Faces Backlash After Videos of Him Singing to Young Girls Resurface
Nelly is facing backlash on social media due to resurfaced videos that show him serenading young girls onstage during his concerts. Last week, videos began to surface online of multiple Nelly concerts. In the clips, the rapper can be seen crooning intimately to underage girls. One clip shows Nelly onstage with a young girl.
hotnewhiphop.com
Pretty Vee Seemingly Confirms She’s Dating Rick Ross
The “Wild ‘N Out” member talked about what attracts her to the rapper on a recent episode of “Black Girl Stuff.”. It seems as though there’s a new celebrity couple in Hollywood. Pretty Vee has confirmed her relationship with Rick Ross. During her recent appearance...
hotnewhiphop.com
Dr. Umar Johnson Claims Kim Kardashian “Used” Kanye West Following $200K Child Support Order
The 48-year-old also touched on Deion Saunders and the “Good Morning America” scandal during his sit-down. While sitting down with The Breakfast Club, Dr. Umar Johnson offered his take on Kim Kardashian and Kanye West after the rapper was recently ordered to pay $200K per month in child support.
hotnewhiphop.com
PnB Rock’s Brother Pulls Up To Roscoes “20 Deep”
PNB Meen pulled up to the location where his brother was slain with about 20 of his closest friends. PnB Rock’s family and fans are still grieving the loss of the slain the rapper. The 30-year old was shot and killed in September during an attempted robbery in Los Angeles. PnB Rock was at the city’s infamous Roscoes Chicken & Waffle where he was assaulted and murdered.
musictimes.com
Takeoff Death Disrespected? Offset Reacts To Nasty Rumors on Dead Rapper's Estate
Offset has pleaded with fans on Tuesday to remember Takeoff in a positive manner in the future, posting a picture of Jesus Christ to emphasize his message. There is a possibility that Offset was reacting to the newest social media reports that Takeoff's parents, Titania Davenport-Treet and Kenneth M Ball, are presently fighting over his estate, as he is alleged to have died at the age of 28 without a will.
Tyler Perry said he had one condition for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle before agreeing to be their daughter's godfather
Tyler Perry said on Netflix's "Harry & Meghan" that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were "abused" by the royal institution.
thesource.com
Mother of Diddy’s New Daughter Revealed to be 28-Year-Old Cyber Security Professional
Diddy is the father of a new baby girl, Love Sean Combs, who was born on Oct. 15 in Newport Beach, California. According to TMZ, the mother is 28-year-old Dana Tran. Dana is known as Dana Tee on social media, and she recently removed her Instagram. Dana works in cyber security and is a native of Southern California.
Snoop Dogg reveals the identity of the celebrity who made him faint (video)
Snoop Dogg is one of the more famous Americans of his time. Through the past three decades, the hip-hop icon has seen almost every corner of the world, but there was one moment that, literally, had him floored while he was traveling to film the 2001 movie Bones. “I’m in...
Birdman Just Gave This Update About Rapper B.G.'s Release From Prison
For the last decade-plus, famed former Hot Boys rapper B.G. has been incarcerated in a California penitentiary. Back in his heyday, Christopher Noel Dorsey, better known as B.G. — which is an acronym for Baby Gangsta — became famous for signing to Birdman's Cash Money Records at the age of 13 in 1994. Now 42 years old, the New Orleans native has been in jail for roughly 10 years, but that may soon change.
