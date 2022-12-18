ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Franklin, TN

WKRN

Grinch steals toys in Dickson County

Delayed, canceled flights complicate holiday travel …. Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in. Decades-old barbershop in jeopardy. Decades-old barbershop in jeopardy. Waste barrel controversy. Nashville man concerned about waste barrels near creek. THP asks drivers to be...
DICKSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler

(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
SMYRNA, TN
WSMV

Shot fired after basketball game at Lipscomb Academy

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the basketball gymnasium at Lipscomb Academy for a possible shooting on Wednesday night. According to MNPD, several teenagers were outside the gymnasium after the Lipscomb-Hillsboro basketball game just before 10 p.m. when a gun was fired. Witnesses told police the crowd of teenagers dispersed immediately.
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN News 2

Gallatin police looking to help overdose victims

The Grant, known as the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) will pay for a full time police officer, who normally works the streets, to instead work with overdose suspects trying to get them the counseling and/or mental health services they might need.
GALLATIN, TN
WSMV

Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies

LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
LEBANON, TN
WSMV

WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down

Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Investigation underway after man shot, killed in …. Metro police are investigating after a...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

9-year-old's miraculous recovery

A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas. For years, Trinity Music City was a popular destination for visitors looking for huge Christmas light attractions in Middle Tennessee. Winter...
MURFREESBORO, TN
WKRN

Missing Lawrence County man

Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City. A new Zillow report states that rent prices are down in the Metro area. Driver wanted after hit-and-run crash into front …. Metro police are searching for the driver...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
WKRN

Chimney fire in Franklin neighborhood

Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days just ahead of Christmas, but the freezing weather forecast is impacting flights at Nashville International Airport. Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s …. It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to...
FRANKLIN, TN

