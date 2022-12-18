Read full article on original website
TN girl survives massive brain bleed
On March 7, she went from getting ready for school to unresponsive in a matter of minutes. Her family credits the miraculous moments that followed for making their family whole again.
WKRN
Grinch steals toys in Dickson County
Delayed, canceled flights complicate holiday travel …. Canceled and delayed flights continued mounting up Thursday across the country as winter storms and bitter temperatures moved in. Decades-old barbershop in jeopardy. Decades-old barbershop in jeopardy. Waste barrel controversy. Nashville man concerned about waste barrels near creek. THP asks drivers to be...
clarksvillenow.com
2 teenagers from Clarksville charged with murder in Interstate 24 shooting on Halloween
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Agents with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation have arrested two Clarksville 17-year-olds in the Halloween deadly shooting of a Nashville woman in Interstate 24. At about 5:45 p.m. on Oct. 31, suspects in a black Charger shot a woman near mile marker 19 in...
wgnsradio.com
Mother Arrested in Nashville, Boyfriend Arrested in Smyrna in Regards to Alleged Injuries to 9-Month-Old and a Toddler
(Smyrna, TN) Youth Services detectives charged a Nashville mother and her Smyrna boyfriend with attempted criminal homicide and two counts of aggravated child abuse in connection with injuries to her nine-month-old daughter and two-year-old son. 20-Year-old Priscila Mota was taken into custody at her Bell Road apartment by Youth Services...
WSMV
Shot fired after basketball game at Lipscomb Academy
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Metro Nashville Police were called to the basketball gymnasium at Lipscomb Academy for a possible shooting on Wednesday night. According to MNPD, several teenagers were outside the gymnasium after the Lipscomb-Hillsboro basketball game just before 10 p.m. when a gun was fired. Witnesses told police the crowd of teenagers dispersed immediately.
Gallatin police looking to help overdose victims
The Grant, known as the Comprehensive Opioid, Stimulant, and Substance Abuse Program (COSSAP) will pay for a full time police officer, who normally works the streets, to instead work with overdose suspects trying to get them the counseling and/or mental health services they might need.
Homicide investigation underway after woman found dead in creek
A homicide investigation is underway after a woman was found dead in a creek Wednesday.
Nashville’s ‘Top 10 Most Wanted’ fugitives: Week of Dec. 21
Three people with separate warrants for rape of a child, assault and burglary were added to Nashville's "Top 10 Most Wanted" list this week.
WSMV
Lebanon narcotics detection K9 dies
LEBANON, Tenn. (WSMV) – The Lebanon Police Department announced one of its police K9s has passed away. K9 Luke died Friday with his partner K9 Officer Rob Bates by his side, LPD said in a Facebook post. “K9 Luke gave a dedicated service with the Lebanon Police Department from...
Man allegedly threatens to shoot up phone store in South Nashville due to wait time
Metro police arrested a man after he allegedly threatened to shoot up a mobile phone store over a wait time dispute.
3 animal shelters come together for adoption special
Once again this year, Metro Animal Care and Control, Williamson County Animal Center and Cheatham County Animal Care and Control are teaming up to clear the shelters.
WSMV
WATCH: D.A. says Metro Police killed man in self-defense
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - The Nashville District Attorney’s Office determined that Metro Police were justified in shooting and killing a man on Nov. 12. Senquarius Williams was shot and killed in Madison after police say he fired at officers. Williams had allegedly entered an existing non-critical scene on Maple...
WKRN
Electric company gives advice on how to keep the electric bill down
Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Electric company gives advice on how to keep the …. Middle Tennessee Electric is reminding people about ways to keep their costs down. Investigation underway after man shot, killed in …. Metro police are investigating after a...
WKRN
9-year-old's miraculous recovery
A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. A 9-year-old child suffered a brain bleed but has completely recovered. Remembering Trinity Music City’s first Christmas. For years, Trinity Music City was a popular destination for visitors looking for huge Christmas light attractions in Middle Tennessee. Winter...
Metro police investigating self-defense claim after deadly shooting in East Nashville
Metro police are investigating a self-defense claim after a man was shot and killed Tuesday evening in East Nashville.
‘I spoke life over this person, and that person was me’: Woman struck by train dreams about crash before dying 3 times
"I had a dream," remembered Traci Collins. "I saw debris. I saw the helicopter. But, I didn't see the person. I just saw that it was a really, really bad accident. I prayed for this person. I spoke life over this person. And, that person was me."
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
Missing 32-Year-Old Emily Goodwin Found Deceased in Columbia
On December 20, 2022, the missing Columbia Tennessee woman Emily Goodwin was found by her father deceased under a tree not very far from where her vehicle was abandoned according to a caringbreige.org post from her father Mike Goodwin. Mike Goodwin went on to say this in his journal entry:
WKRN
Missing Lawrence County man
Plans to help ease a traffic-choked portion of Nolensville are in the works. Nashville 2022: Rent prices dropping in Music City. A new Zillow report states that rent prices are down in the Metro area. Driver wanted after hit-and-run crash into front …. Metro police are searching for the driver...
WKRN
Chimney fire in Franklin neighborhood
Thursday is one of the busiest air travel days just ahead of Christmas, but the freezing weather forecast is impacting flights at Nashville International Airport. Remembering Opryland: Selling off pieces of Nashville’s …. It was around this time in 1997, when fans of Opryland U.S.A. had the opportunity to...
