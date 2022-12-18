ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Thirteen-year-old helps track down truck driver who allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted her on bike ride

By Rachel Sharp
 7 days ago

A 13-year-old girl helped law enforcement track down a truck driver who allegedly abducted and sexually assaulted her while she was on a bike ride.

The teenager was out riding her bike in the area of Hoadly Road and the Prince William Parkway in Manassas, Virginia , on Thursday morning, according to Prince William County Police Department.

The girl told police that she had decided to take a break because she was tired and it was raining when a man pulled up in a red truck.

The man, later identified by police as Sender Juventino Linares Rivera, offered to give her a ride and she accepted. Mr Rivera then placed her bike in the bed of the truck before driving off with the girl in the passenger seat.

After driving a short distance, the suspect allegedly pulled into a nearby parking lot where he sexually assaulted the teenager.

Police said that the girl managed to get out of the truck and the perpetrator drove off, with the victim’s bike still inside the pickup truck.

As her alleged attacker drove away from the scene, the quick-thinking teenager managed to take a photo of the truck on her cellphone.

Thanks to this picture, police were able to track down the alleged assailant and take him into custody the following day.

Police said that officers were called to a report of a stolen bike at around 9.16am on Thursday.

As officers spoke to the victim she revealed that the perpetrator had also sexually assaulted her during the encounter.

The teenager did not know her attacker, describing him as a Hispanic male with black hair who was wearing a white t-shirt.

However, her photo of the truck – a model 2010-2015, Ford F-350 with two-tone maroon/tan paint, a silver plow on the front, and a large salter in the bed – helped lead police to Mr Rivera.

Investigators managed to locate the truck later that day in a nearby parking lot and determined that Mr Rivera – who does not own the vehicle – as the person driving it.

Mr Rivera, a 35-year-old from Manassas, was arrested on Friday and charged with aggravated sexual battery, abduction , carnal knowledge, attempted rape, and attempted strangulation.

He is being held without bond.

A date has not been set for his court appearance.

