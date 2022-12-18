ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indy100

Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson's Doctor Who outfits have been revealed and fans are in love

By Liam O'Dell
Indy100
Indy100
 4 days ago

It may be a little less than a year away until we are due new episodes of Doctor Who , but the BBC is still keeping fans excited until David Tennant’s special episodes in November 2023 .

In the latest teaser of what’s to come when Russell T Davies returns as showrunner, the Beeb has revealed the outfits for 15th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (the Sex Education star is next after Tennant’s three specials for the 60th anniversary) and companion Ruby Sunday ( Coronation Street ’s Millie Gibson).

Gatwa’s outfit as The Doctor sees him sport a full-length brown, chequered jacket and trousers with orange top, while Ruby wears a blue denim jacket with a white fur collar.

Needless to say fans are overjoyed with the look, with one account sharing a meme to joke “that is the sound of a thousand cosplayers heading this way”.

Fan site Doctor Who Online responded : “Looking every bit The Doctor! Can’t wait to go on new adventures with these two!”

“It’s the jewellery for me,” replied a third , referring to a follow-up video in which Gatwa shows off a series of rings that make up the full look.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Curiously, some fans of the popular video game series Professor Layton have noticed some parallels, with one commenting it “looks like they’re off to solve some puzzles” and another suggesting their “entire fit” has been “stolen”.

It’s the latest announcement after filming for Gatwa’s first series began on 5 December .

Last month’s Children in Need fundraiser saw Gibson unveiled as the companion, with the Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa getting the keys to the TARDIS “over the festive season” next year.

Before that, Tennant will return in those three episodes which are also set to see beloved companion Donna Noble (comedian Catherine Tate) make a comeback, and actor Neil Patrick Harris make an appearance.

Tennant - who previously played the 10th iteration of the Doctor - took over from fellow Broadchurch actor Jodie Whittaker in a feature-length special last month, which also saw Chris Chibnall (of Broadchurch fame too) step down as showrunner.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.

Comments / 0

Related
theplaylist.net

Taylor Sheridan Says Paramount Didn’t Realize ‘1883’ Wouldn’t Have A Season 2 Until They Saw The Finale

Taylor Sheridan is basically keeping Paramount+ afloat right now. Okay, yes, that’s hyperbolic, but the writer-director-producer-creator of all things “Yellowstone” has been printing money for the studio and streaming service thanks to his mega TV franchise. And he is enjoying creative freedom that is unparalleled in the modern studio system. But that freedom does come with some complications, as we recently learned when Taylor Sheridan shared the genesis of his latest “Yellowstone” spinoff, “1923,” and how the show was conceived after Paramount was shocked to learn “1883” was ending.
MONTANA STATE
Indy100

Bob Dylan could appear in Coronation Street after admitting he binges show

Bob Dylan is a legendary musician but turns out his taste in TV shows is just as iconic after he admitted he's a Coronation Street fan.In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Dylan revealed he loved seeing all of the drama that unfolds on the Weatherfield cobbles when asked what shows he binge-watched recently. "Coronation Street, Father Brown and some early Twilight Zones. I know they're old-fashioned shows but they make me feel at home," the 81-year-old said.Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter "I'm no fan of packaged programmes or news shows. I never watch anything foul-smelling...
Indy100

Springwatch presenter wants Jeremy Clarkson jailed for Meghan Markle rant

Springwatch presenter Chris Packham wants ex-Top Gear host Jeremy Clarkson to be put in jail for his column in which he said he "hated" Meghan Markle.In his since-deleted column for The Sun, Clarkson said he hated the Duchess of Sussex "on a cellular level.""At night, I'm unable to sleep as I lie there, grinding my teeth and dreaming of the day when she is made to parade naked through the streets of every town in Britain while the crowds chant, 'Shame!' and throw lumps of excrement at her," he wrote.The Independent Press News Standards Organisation (Ipso) received around 17,500 complaints...
Indy100

Lily Allen has waded into the nepo baby discourse

Nepo babies have been getting a lot of attention recently, and now Lily Allen has stepped in to hit back at recent criticism online. The term refers to children whose parents are famous and often follow in their footsteps in the spotlight. The conversation around nepotism was reignited following a recent Vulture feature with the headline 'She Has Her Mother's Eyes. And Agent.' The cover, featuring the likes of Zoe Kravitz, Dakota Johnson and Lily Rose Depp, sent social media into a frenzy. Allen, who is the daughter of actor Keith Allen and film producer Alison Owen, has since turned...
Indy100

Snoop Dogg reveals the surprising celebrity with which he got highest

Rapper Snoop Dogg, 51, loves smoking weed, and has revealed the surprising celebrity with which he got really high during a smoke session.He even said the singer "outsmoked" him.Prompted by the question "'What was the most stoned you've ever been in your whole life?" in a recent episode of the Let's Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald, and Jim Gray podcast, Snoop said it was country singer Willie Nelson, 89."With Willie f***ing Nelson. We [were] in Amsterdam on [20 April], and he was doing a concert out there," he said.The "Gin and Juice" musician went on to say that he...
Indy100

Netflix viewers are sobbing (and almost throwing up) over an emotional dog film

For those who are a sucker for an emotional movie about anything dog-related, then Hachi: A Dog’s Tale is available to watch on Netflix.Perhaps you've cried over Marley & Me, and if so, be prepared to also bawl your eyes out when watching this film as the streaming service synopsis reads:"When his master dies, a loyal pooch named Hachiko keeps a vigil for more than a decade at the train station where he once greeted his owner every day."Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletterWhat's more, the film is based on a true story of a loyal Akita who...
Indy100

People left baffled by Royal Mint tweet about King Charles coin

The Royal Mint shared a festive tweet about its new coin featuring the image of King Charles III that has left people completely baffled.In the tweet, the Royal Mint shared a picture of the copper coin which featured a side profile of King Charles, alongside the words, “You’ve heard of elf on the shelf. Now get ready for…”The message was clearly intended to prompt readers to say a rhyme, but many were left completely baffled by what it was meant to be, leading them to come up with their own hilarious suggestions.One person replied: “Ok I went through a thesaurus...
Indy100

Fans spot major editing mistake in Grinch movie

A TikTok user has gone viral after spotting an editing error in the Christmas cult classic, How the Grinch Stole Christmas. In the clip that's racked up a healthy 3.2 million views, eagle-eyed viewer @redcobweb took to the platform with the intricate editing blunder – and now, we can't unsee it. "Every time I watch the Grinch I notice this one little mistake they made whether they forgot to either put his contacts in or to edit them in afterwards," the TikToker wrote. "So just Jim Carrey’s brown eyes are just there. And in the next scene, they’re back to...
Indy100

People are going in on Jordan Peterson's awful new 'Batman' suit

Controversial right-wing figure Jordan Peterson is typically known for being in the headlines due to his outrageous views, but now, he’s drawn attention for his rather eclectic outfit. Peterson is a Canadian clinical psychologist who has grown a following thanks to his controversial views on gender, masculinity and political correctness, among others. Along with loyal followers, he also has his fair share of critics and now they’re going in on him for his recent and bizarre outfit choice. On Twitter, someone posted a screengrab taken from Peterson’s Instagram account that showed him sitting down and wearing a suit jacket that was half navy...
Indy100

Lottie Moss's nepo baby take is the new Molly Mae '24 hours in a day'

A recent New York Magazine feature about nepotism babies in Hollywood has struck a chord with some of Hollywood’s elite, including Lottie Moss. The magazine has run several stories all centered around the abundance of nepotism babies, dubbed “nepo babies”, in Hollywood. Several people have begun calling out the family members of extremely successful actors, musicians, producers, directors, models, and more for refusing to admit their privilege of having well-connected family members. But Moss, 24, wants people to stop blaming nepotism for not being rich and famous. “I’m so sick of people blaming nepotism for why they aren’t rich and...
NEW YORK STATE
Indy100

TikToker hasn't left house for week after being 'fat-shamed by another model'

Influencer and OnlyFans model Mikaela Testa emotionally opened up on TikTok, explaining how she hasn't left the house in a week after being "fat-shamed" by a fellow model. Kerri Gribble took to Snapchat and recalled the pair meeting at an event. She told her followers not to believe everything on social media before cruelly adding: "Mikaela Testa is fat in person." In the viral clip, Testa shared how she didn't "want to be seen by anyone" and has not left the house since the comment was made. "I struggled with an eating disorder between the ages of 16 to...
Indy100

Man who 'visited hell' explains what it was like in viral TikTok

A man on TikTok who said he "visited hell" has explained what it was like in a viral video.Uploaded to the platform by pastor and motivator Gerald Johnson (@geraldajohnson1), he was asked by someone behind the camera if it was "true that he saw hell."And he claimed he saw "hell" for the first time in February 2016."I saw the real hell, I was there, and I wouldn't wish that on my worst enemy. I don't care what anyone has done to me. I wouldn't wish that on them," he said.Johnson then detailed how exactly he found himself in the inferno...
Indy100

Indy100

191K+
Followers
18K+
Post
71M+
Views
ABOUT

indy100 brings you the stories you want to read, in the order you want to read them. From The Independent.

 https://www.indy100.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy