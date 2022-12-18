Ncuti Gatwa and Millie Gibson's Doctor Who outfits have been revealed and fans are in love

It may be a little less than a year away until we are due new episodes of Doctor Who , but the BBC is still keeping fans excited until David Tennant’s special episodes in November 2023 .

In the latest teaser of what’s to come when Russell T Davies returns as showrunner, the Beeb has revealed the outfits for 15th Doctor Ncuti Gatwa (the Sex Education star is next after Tennant’s three specials for the 60th anniversary) and companion Ruby Sunday ( Coronation Street ’s Millie Gibson).

Gatwa’s outfit as The Doctor sees him sport a full-length brown, chequered jacket and trousers with orange top, while Ruby wears a blue denim jacket with a white fur collar.

Needless to say fans are overjoyed with the look, with one account sharing a meme to joke “that is the sound of a thousand cosplayers heading this way”.

Fan site Doctor Who Online responded : “Looking every bit The Doctor! Can’t wait to go on new adventures with these two!”

“It’s the jewellery for me,” replied a third , referring to a follow-up video in which Gatwa shows off a series of rings that make up the full look.

Sign up to our free Indy100 weekly newsletter

Curiously, some fans of the popular video game series Professor Layton have noticed some parallels, with one commenting it “looks like they’re off to solve some puzzles” and another suggesting their “entire fit” has been “stolen”.

It’s the latest announcement after filming for Gatwa’s first series began on 5 December .

Last month’s Children in Need fundraiser saw Gibson unveiled as the companion, with the Sex Education star Ncuti Gatwa getting the keys to the TARDIS “over the festive season” next year.

Before that, Tennant will return in those three episodes which are also set to see beloved companion Donna Noble (comedian Catherine Tate) make a comeback, and actor Neil Patrick Harris make an appearance.

Tennant - who previously played the 10th iteration of the Doctor - took over from fellow Broadchurch actor Jodie Whittaker in a feature-length special last month, which also saw Chris Chibnall (of Broadchurch fame too) step down as showrunner.

Have your say in our news democracy. Click the upvote icon at the top of the page to help raise this article through the indy100 rankings.