Philadelphia, NY

Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show. General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only. Watch the...
EVANS MILLS, NY
Watertown woman accused of violating order of protection

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly violating an active order of protection, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Katrina Schloop-Navarra was charged with second-degree criminal contempt on December 15 after allegedly sending messages and...
WATERTOWN, NY
Brownville man arrested in connection to alleged truck theft in Theresa

THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Brownville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a alleged property theft incident in the Town of Theresa, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 28-year-old Kyle Matthews is accused of taking a 2013 F-350 truck...
THERESA, NY
Blizzard warning for Jefferson County

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A blizzard warning is in effect for Jefferson County from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Christmas. We all have to deal with the flash freeze (anything wet turns to ice) early Friday afternoon. Then damaging winds will set up with gusts of 60+ mph....
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Santa surprises children at Samaritan Medical Center with early Christmas

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Christmas came early to some children in the North Country on Tuesday. Santa Claus himself made a special visit to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, to bring holiday cheer to patients at the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children. Specifically in the pediatric and neonatal...
WATERTOWN, NY
Lewis County: Travel Advisory in effect

LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for Lewis County. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
Employee faces arson charge following Ogdensburg McDonald’s fire

OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fire at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg, according to a press release from the Ogdensburg Police Department Fire Investigation Unit. Authorities said the Ogdensburg Police Department was dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 1134 Paterson...
OGDENSBURG, NY
Watertown Salvation Army gives turkeys, toys to needy families

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After weeks of getting ready, the Watertown Salvation Army held its big holiday distribution Wednesday. The group handed out toys and food, including frozen turkeys. More than 300 families benefit. “We get to see a lot of happy faces. We get to see a lot...
WATERTOWN, NY
Fort Drum woman arrested after allegedly stealing from LeRay Walmart

LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum woman was arrested following an alleged theft at the Walmart in LeRay, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Airyhana Jonas allegedly tried leaving the retail store with $794.29 worth of stolen merchandise on Friday night.
FORT DRUM, NY
Rabid raccoon found in City of Watertown

WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A raccoon located in the City of Watertown has tested positive for rabies, according to a press release from Jefferson County Public Health. Public health officials said there were no known human or pet exposures associated with the rabid raccoon. Rabies is a fatal disease...
WATERTOWN, NY
Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today

SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
SYRACUSE, NY
No unnecessary travel advisory issued for Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory. The Sheriff’s Office said that this was issued in anticipation of dangerous winter weather including blizzard conditions, a flash freeze and lake-effect snow. The travel advisory will take effect on...
JEFFERSON COUNTY, NY
Potsdam man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Canton

CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Potsdam man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Canton on Friday, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 34-year-old Jeremy Clough was allegedly in possession of Suboxone and a small amount of methamphetamine. Clough was charged...
CANTON, NY
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)

One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
OSWEGO COUNTY, NY

