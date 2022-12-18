Read full article on original website
WKTV
Holland Patent couple wins year's worth of free gas, groceries through Tops campaign
HOLLAND PATENT, N.Y. – A Holland Patent couple has won free gas and groceries for a year through the Tops Friendly Markets annual fundraiser for Upstate Golisano Children’s Hospital. Peggy and Gary Ferguson were recently presented with their prize at the Tops in Boonville. The Free Gas &...
wwnytv.com
Evans Mills Raceway expands times for holiday light show
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Evans Mills Raceway Park is offering more opportunities for people to see their drive-through holiday light show. General manager Nick Czerow said the Northern Lights show will be available every day through New Year’s Day. It was open Thursdays through Sundays only. Watch the...
informnny.com
Sheriff: Ontario man ticketed following crash that left him trapped under snowmobile in Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — An Ontario, NY man was issued multiple tickets following a crash that, officials say, left him trapped underneath his snowmobile, according to Lewis County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened late Tuesday night on Kubinski Road in the Town of Harrisburg....
Kucko’s Camera: Stuck in the snow at Salmon River Falls
ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — Today John Kucko took his camera east of Lake Ontario to Salmon River Falls in Orwell, where snow trapped him in his car for more than two hours.
informnny.com
Watertown woman accused of violating order of protection
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Watertown woman was arrested on Thursday after allegedly violating an active order of protection, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 38-year-old Katrina Schloop-Navarra was charged with second-degree criminal contempt on December 15 after allegedly sending messages and...
informnny.com
Brownville man arrested in connection to alleged truck theft in Theresa
THERESA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Brownville man was arrested on Wednesday in connection to a alleged property theft incident in the Town of Theresa, according to a press release from the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 28-year-old Kyle Matthews is accused of taking a 2013 F-350 truck...
informnny.com
Blizzard warning for Jefferson County
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A blizzard warning is in effect for Jefferson County from 1 p.m. Friday through 1 p.m. Christmas. We all have to deal with the flash freeze (anything wet turns to ice) early Friday afternoon. Then damaging winds will set up with gusts of 60+ mph....
informnny.com
Norfolk woman arrested after allegedly violating order of protection
NORTH ELBA, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Norfolk woman was arrested on Monday in connection to an alleged violation of an order of protection, according to a press release from New York State Police. Police said they responded to a call in North Elba on the evening of December 10...
informnny.com
Santa surprises children at Samaritan Medical Center with early Christmas
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — Christmas came early to some children in the North Country on Tuesday. Santa Claus himself made a special visit to Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, to bring holiday cheer to patients at the Car-Freshner Center for Women and Children. Specifically in the pediatric and neonatal...
informnny.com
Lewis County: Travel Advisory in effect
LEWIS COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Lewis County Sheriff’s Office has issued a travel advisory for Lewis County. The advisory will remain in effect until further notice.
informnny.com
Employee faces arson charge following Ogdensburg McDonald’s fire
OGDENSBURG, N.Y. (WWTI) — A man has been arrested in connection to a fire at the McDonald’s restaurant in Ogdensburg, according to a press release from the Ogdensburg Police Department Fire Investigation Unit. Authorities said the Ogdensburg Police Department was dispatched to the McDonald’s located at 1134 Paterson...
wwnytv.com
Watertown Salvation Army gives turkeys, toys to needy families
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - After weeks of getting ready, the Watertown Salvation Army held its big holiday distribution Wednesday. The group handed out toys and food, including frozen turkeys. More than 300 families benefit. “We get to see a lot of happy faces. We get to see a lot...
informnny.com
Fort Drum woman arrested after allegedly stealing from LeRay Walmart
LERAY, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Fort Drum woman was arrested following an alleged theft at the Walmart in LeRay, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. The Sheriff’s Office said 22-year-old Airyhana Jonas allegedly tried leaving the retail store with $794.29 worth of stolen merchandise on Friday night.
informnny.com
Rabid raccoon found in City of Watertown
WATERTOWN, N.Y. (WWTI) — A raccoon located in the City of Watertown has tested positive for rabies, according to a press release from Jefferson County Public Health. Public health officials said there were no known human or pet exposures associated with the rabid raccoon. Rabies is a fatal disease...
cnycentral.com
Heavy lake effect snow across northern New York today
SYRACUSE, N.Y.- The weather ingredients are in now place to trigger HEAVY lake effect snow now through Monday:. -VERY COLD air crossing over the relatively WARMER surface waters of Lake Ontario. -Wind direction primarily west right now and shifting west-northwest and northwest. The National Weather Service has issued LAKE EFFECT...
informnny.com
No unnecessary travel advisory issued for Jefferson County
JEFFERSON COUNTY, N.Y. (WWTI) — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office has issued a no unnecessary travel advisory. The Sheriff’s Office said that this was issued in anticipation of dangerous winter weather including blizzard conditions, a flash freeze and lake-effect snow. The travel advisory will take effect on...
flackbroadcasting.com
Boonville Police: Driver who nearly wrecked three times during chase was suffering medical incident
BOONVILLE- The driver involved in a police chase Tuesday night in Northern Oneida County was not up to any sort of criminal activity. In fact, authorities tell us they were suffering from a medical incident. It was just before 8:20 p.m. when Boonville Police received a be on the lookout...
informnny.com
Potsdam man faces drug charges following traffic stop in Canton
CANTON, N.Y. (WWTI) — A Potsdam man was arrested following a traffic stop in the Town of Canton on Friday, according to the St. Lawrence County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities said 34-year-old Jeremy Clough was allegedly in possession of Suboxone and a small amount of methamphetamine. Clough was charged...
wwnytv.com
Watertown’s mayor told to ‘cease and desist’ with opposition to golf course deal
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Watertown Mayor Jeff Smith’s opposition to the Watertown Golf Club purchase agreement has resulted in a letter telling him to cease and desist. (See the full letter at the end of this story.) The notice was written by a lawyer for developer P.J. Simao,...
Before fatal fire, family’s cries for help were ignored (Letter from the Editor)
One year ago today, we reported on a fatal fire in rural Oswego County that killed a woman and her 13-year-old son. Whenever lives are lost in a fire it’s a tragedy, but over the course of the past year Syracuse.com | Post-Standard reporters Rylee Kirk and Michelle Breidenbach discovered there was so much more to the story of Angela Rosenbaum and her sons, Bryce and Lance Dotson.
