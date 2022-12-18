Read full article on original website
Related
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Temperatures falling today, warming trend this week
Last night’s freezing rain has left a thin layer of ice on surfaces across the state. Give yourself some extra time to scrap your windshield this morning and take it slow on the roads. Moisture is being driven south as a cold front cuts across the state. Our high...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Bitter temps become much better with midweek warming
Another cold front has passed through the state. Temps will be impacted even greater farther east. Those out west will continue to see the warmth before it spreads east for all by midweek. Lows will be bitter in the freezer overnight in the lower 10s, teens and 20s. Elkhart may...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Travel issues overnight with mix of freezing rain/snow
Merry Christmas! After a bitter beginning, temperatures warmed more than we have seen the last few days since the start of our most recent Arctic blast. Warmer days are ahead, but overnight we have a fast moving disturbance that will have some moisture to work with primarily in the form of freezing rain and light snow.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Chilly Christmas forecast, warming trend this week
Another cold start across the region this morning! Wind chills remain unpleasant as northerly winds push Arctic air into the northern plains. The coldest of the winds are to our northeast, but wind chills will still be as low as negative 15 degrees today. Temperatures across the state range from...
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold for Santa’s arrival, warmer for Christmas
Merry Christmas Eve! The Arctic air overhead keeps modifying and warming. Temperatures will stay on this trend through Christmas before a small disturbance skims the area Christmas night into early Monday morning. Temps will be bitter for Santa’s arrival tonight with a mix of stars and clouds. After a...
KSN.com
Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year
WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing...
KSN.com
What’s Cooking: Chef Peña
Where are all my bread lovers? Chef Alicia Pena shows us a simple recipe for the most delicious Focaccia bread on this week’s “What’s Cooking” segment. And not everyone has high-end equipment like you’ll find at the Redler Institute of Culinary ARts in Andover, so chef Alicia gives us alternative options, making it easy to cook at home.
Comments / 0