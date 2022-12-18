ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Cold for Santa’s arrival, warmer for Christmas

Merry Christmas Eve! The Arctic air overhead keeps modifying and warming. Temperatures will stay on this trend through Christmas before a small disturbance skims the area Christmas night into early Monday morning. Temps will be bitter for Santa’s arrival tonight with a mix of stars and clouds. After a...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

Christmas at the McKinney’s lights up for final year

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — A Wichita holiday tradition for more than a decade is now in its final days. The McKinney home in Riverside has been a popular and growing attraction, but the family who strings it all together is ready to take a winter nap. “We started doing...
WICHITA, KS
KSN.com

What’s Cooking: Chef Peña

Where are all my bread lovers? Chef Alicia Pena shows us a simple recipe for the most delicious Focaccia bread on this week’s “What’s Cooking” segment. And not everyone has high-end equipment like you’ll find at the Redler Institute of Culinary ARts in Andover, so chef Alicia gives us alternative options, making it easy to cook at home.
ANDOVER, KS

