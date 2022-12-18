APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson addressed internal and external investigations into the death of firefighter Austin Duran at a news briefing on Wednesday. Duran, 25, died in July, weeks after being injured on the job with the Apopka Fire Department. Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam told News 6 in July that Duran was hurt at Fire Station 1 while trying to move a sand trailer, which is used for hazards such as liquid and gas spills.

