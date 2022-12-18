Read full article on original website
Police arrest husband of woman shot, killed at Altamonte Springs apartment
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – Police arrested the husband of a woman who was shot and killed at an Altamonte Springs apartment Tuesday morning, according to the police department. Police said they responded to the Goldelm at Charter Pointe apartment complex along Ballard Street at around 4:38 a.m. after reports...
16-year-old critically injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex
ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old was shot and critically injured early Wednesday at an Orlando apartment complex, police said. The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. at the Isle Apartments along Long Road near Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called...
Killer’s fingerprint leads to 5 arrests in Osceola shooting, sheriff says
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – Osceola County Sheriff Marcos Lopez announced the arrests of five people Wednesday months after a man was shot and killed in a violent home invasion near St. Cloud. Deputies began investigating after Alexis Vargas-Algarin was found dead in the area of 3785 Henry J Ave.,...
1 dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, police say
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – One person is dead after an early morning shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers said they received a 911 call at 4:33 a.m. about someone being shot in an apartment on Ballard Street. [TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers...
Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Orlando, police say
ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Orlando, according to police. Officers responded to the area of Maguire Boulevard and East Colonial Drive, police said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian, so far only identified as a man, was...
Man in standoff with Osceola SWAT team on his birthday wanted to ‘get high first,’ records show
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. – A wanted Intercession City man was arrested earlier this month after he barricaded himself inside a home because he wanted to get high on his birthday, according to the Osceola County Sheriff’s Office. On Dec. 10 at around 4:41 p.m., deputies responded to a...
‘Austin would still be here:’ Father discusses Apopka firefighter’s death, investigation
APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson addressed internal and external investigations into the death of firefighter Austin Duran at a news briefing on Wednesday. Duran, 25, died in July, weeks after being injured on the job with the Apopka Fire Department. Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam told News 6 in July that Duran was hurt at Fire Station 1 while trying to move a sand trailer, which is used for hazards such as liquid and gas spills.
Woman shot near Orlando, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 50s was shot near Orlando Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard at around 9:49 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting in the area. [TRENDING: Food...
Orlando Hideaway Bar reopens after car crashes into it, raises money for victims
ORLANDO, Fla. – An Orlando bar is back open two days after a truck crashed into it, injuring four people, and it’s going ahead with a holiday party to raise money for the victims. The Hideaway Bar on Virginia Drive announced it was officially back open earlier Tuesday...
2 found dead at Orlando home during well-being check
ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found dead during a well-being check at an Orlando home Tuesday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said officers were called for a well-being check around 5:23 p.m. at a home along the 900 block of Floral Drive. [TRENDING: Food Network star...
WATCH: Surveillance video shows SUV slam into Orlando GameStop during burglary
ORLANDO, Fla. – Surveillance video released Tuesday shows an early morning burglary at an Orlando GameStop where crooks used an SUV to smash through the front entrance of the building. The break-in happened Monday around 3 a.m. at the GameStop located at 2907 E. Colonial Drive near Orlando Fashion...
Former UCF football player Mike Merritt killed in wrong-way crash in Orange County
ORLANDO, Fla. – A former UCF football player died Saturday morning in a wrong-way crash on State Road 417 in Orange County, the Florida Highway Patrol said. The FHP confirmed Tuesday that Mike Merritt, 38, was killed in the wreck, which happened around 3:40 a.m. in the northbound lanes of S.R. 417 near mile marker 36.
Mother claims New York congressman-elect lied about Pulse Nightclub attack
ORLANDO, Fla. – In the years that have followed the Pulse shooting, loved ones of victims say people have made false claims regarding their relationship to victims. Following an extensive investigation of New York congressman-elect George Santons conducted by The New York Times, his entire resume has come into question.
‘Stretched even thinner:’ Orlando shelter sees fewer volunteers ahead of Christmas weekend
ORLANDO, Fla. – This holiday weekend, shelters for the homeless are expected to extend capacity due to expected freezing weather. Martha Are with The Homeless Services Network of Central Florida in Orlando said the weather will pose a safety risk. [TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by...
Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?
ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
Flights at Orlando International Airport canceled, delayed as winter storm hits US
ORLANDO, Fla. – Some travelers at Orlando International Airport are looking at delays and cancellations as a powerful winter storm moves from the Plains and Midwest to the east coast. Dozens of flights were canceled through Orlando early Thursday. [TRENDING: Woman killed in Melbourne shot 15 times by ex-boyfriend...
‘It’s worrying. It’s stressful:’ Clermont citrus farmers prepare for hard freeze
CLERMONT, Fla. – Local citrus farmers are doing what they can to make sure their crops are not damaged during this weekend’s hard freeze. Josh Arnold with Showcase of Citrus said they’re working long hours over the next several nights to do what they can to protect their crops.
What’s the difference between a freeze and hard freeze?
ORLANDO, Fla. – With a blast of Arctic air enveloping the country, weather warnings are being issued across the United States, some of which are rare in Florida. Freezing temperatures are forecast in Central Florida in the coming days, with 20s and 30s possible in the Orlando area the morning of Christmas Eve.
Unsettled weather pattern in Central Florida before Arctic blast
ORLANDO, Fla. – Steady rain will gradually exit Central Florida to make way for a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday. By the afternoon, we will keep the clouds, and a few showers will be around, but it will not be as wet as Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
🚂 All aboard! Walt Disney World Railroad prepares to return
BAY LAKE, Fla. – The familiar whistle of the Walt Disney World railroad will soon be heard coming down the tracks again at Magic Kingdom. On Thursday, Disney Imagineers announced that the opening day attraction will be making its grand return this holiday season. The attraction, which has been closed since 2018, is returning with a completely refreshed track and an all-new voice to narrate the experience as guests travel from one magical land to the next.
