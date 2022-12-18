ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lakeland, FL

click orlando

16-year-old critically injured in shooting at Orlando apartment complex

ORLANDO, Fla. – A 16-year-old was shot and critically injured early Wednesday at an Orlando apartment complex, police said. The shooting was reported around 1:20 a.m. at the Isle Apartments along Long Road near Orange Blossom Trail. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. Orlando police said officers were called...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

1 dead after shooting at Altamonte Springs apartment, police say

ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, Fla. – One person is dead after an early morning shooting inside an apartment in Altamonte Springs, according to police. Officers said they received a 911 call at 4:33 a.m. about someone being shot in an apartment on Ballard Street. [TRENDING: Food Network star Guy Fieri delivers...
ALTAMONTE SPRINGS, FL
click orlando

Man dies after being struck by vehicle in Orlando, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. – A pedestrian died after being struck by a vehicle Wednesday night in Orlando, according to police. Officers responded to the area of Maguire Boulevard and East Colonial Drive, police said. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]. The pedestrian, so far only identified as a man, was...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

‘Austin would still be here:’ Father discusses Apopka firefighter’s death, investigation

APOPKA, Fla. – Apopka Mayor Bryan Nelson addressed internal and external investigations into the death of firefighter Austin Duran at a news briefing on Wednesday. Duran, 25, died in July, weeks after being injured on the job with the Apopka Fire Department. Apopka Fire Chief Sean Wylam told News 6 in July that Duran was hurt at Fire Station 1 while trying to move a sand trailer, which is used for hazards such as liquid and gas spills.
APOPKA, FL
click orlando

Woman shot near Orlando, deputies say

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. – A woman in her 50s was shot near Orlando Tuesday evening, according to the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they responded to John Young Parkway and Americana Boulevard at around 9:49 p.m. after receiving reports about a shooting in the area. [TRENDING: Food...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

2 found dead at Orlando home during well-being check

ORLANDO, Fla. – Two people were found dead during a well-being check at an Orlando home Tuesday, according to the Orlando Police Department. Police said officers were called for a well-being check around 5:23 p.m. at a home along the 900 block of Floral Drive. [TRENDING: Food Network star...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Mother claims New York congressman-elect lied about Pulse Nightclub attack

ORLANDO, Fla. – In the years that have followed the Pulse shooting, loved ones of victims say people have made false claims regarding their relationship to victims. Following an extensive investigation of New York congressman-elect George Santons conducted by The New York Times, his entire resume has come into question.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Should I be concerned about my pipes in the Florida freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – The blast of Arctic air poised to move into Central Florida on Friday will cause problems. The main issue will be with crops and plants that are sensitive to the cold weather. The other issue, however, will be frozen pipes. [TRENDING: Become a News 6 Insider]
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

What’s the difference between a freeze and hard freeze?

ORLANDO, Fla. – With a blast of Arctic air enveloping the country, weather warnings are being issued across the United States, some of which are rare in Florida. Freezing temperatures are forecast in Central Florida in the coming days, with 20s and 30s possible in the Orlando area the morning of Christmas Eve.
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

Unsettled weather pattern in Central Florida before Arctic blast

ORLANDO, Fla. – Steady rain will gradually exit Central Florida to make way for a mostly cloudy sky on Wednesday. By the afternoon, we will keep the clouds, and a few showers will be around, but it will not be as wet as Tuesday. [TRENDING: Become a News 6...
ORLANDO, FL
click orlando

🚂 All aboard! Walt Disney World Railroad prepares to return

BAY LAKE, Fla. – The familiar whistle of the Walt Disney World railroad will soon be heard coming down the tracks again at Magic Kingdom. On Thursday, Disney Imagineers announced that the opening day attraction will be making its grand return this holiday season. The attraction, which has been closed since 2018, is returning with a completely refreshed track and an all-new voice to narrate the experience as guests travel from one magical land to the next.
BAY LAKE, FL

