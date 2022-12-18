ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Growing interest of Soccer may change future of sport in U.S.

By Gaynor Hall
 4 days ago

Kevin Kane, Director of Client Strategies for Navigate, a leading Data driven consulting firm in sports and entertainment based in Chicago joins us in the studio to share some ideas about the growing interest of soccer in the U.S.

According to Kane’s reports the World Cup final will have 5 times the viewership of the Super Bowl.

Soccer fandom in the U.S. is projected to increase by 34 million by 2026 if interest grows similar to the four-year leadup from the end of the 1990 World Cup to U.S. hosting in 1994.

A 33% increase would add 34 million new soccer fans from now to 2026.

