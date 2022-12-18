38-year-old killed in wrong-way collision on NB I-270 early Sunday morning

CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A St. Louis man died overnight Sunday in a wrong-way collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 270.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on I-270 at Olive Boulevard (Highway 340).

State police claim a 2000 Saturn SL1 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270, while a 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on the interstate. Both vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Saturn, identified as Joshua Glover, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 12:50 a.m. He was 38. Investigators said Glover was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The occupants of the Dodge Journey, a man, a woman, and a 12-year-old girl, were taken to Mercy Hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Investigators said all three were wearing their seat belts.

