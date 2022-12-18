ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
38-year-old killed in wrong-way collision on NB I-270 early Sunday morning

By Reggie Lee, Kevin S. Held
FOX 2
CREVE COEUR, Mo. – A St. Louis man died overnight Sunday in a wrong-way collision on the northbound lanes of Interstate 270.

According to a crash report from the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash occurred just after 12:30 a.m. on I-270 at Olive Boulevard (Highway 340).

State police claim a 2000 Saturn SL1 was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of I-270, while a 2015 Dodge Journey was traveling northbound on the interstate. Both vehicles collided head-on.

The driver of the Saturn, identified as Joshua Glover, was pronounced dead at the scene just after 12:50 a.m. He was 38. Investigators said Glover was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the crash.

The occupants of the Dodge Journey, a man, a woman, and a 12-year-old girl, were taken to Mercy Hospital. Their injuries were not life-threatening. Investigators said all three were wearing their seat belts.

Related
KMOV

Woman arrested after 2 men shot, killed outside gas station in North City

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - A woman has been arrested after two men were killed and a third injured in a shooting in north St. Louis City late Wednesday night. Officers with the St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department arrested Demesha Coleman of Spanish Lake in relation to the murder of Darius Jackson, 19, and Joseph Farrar, 49. The shooting happened at the Speedie gas station at 8880 North Broadway just after 10:30 p.m. A third victim was also shot and taken to the hospital in critical condition.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2now.com

Several drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early Tuesday morning

Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson. Several drivers collide in three-vehicle crash early …. Several drivers collided in a three-vehicle crash overnight in Ferguson. Christmas cookie time with STL Veg Girl Caryn Dugan. Time to relax, unwind, and be glad. Vibe Szn Custom Jewelry offers unique...
FERGUSON, MO
mymoinfo.com

Officer involved accident leaves Festus patrol vehicle totaled

(Festus) A Festus Police Officer was involved in an accident a few weeks back. Festus Police Chief Tim Lewis says the officer was working on a traffic assignment when the accident occurred. My MO Info · KJ121922C. The vehicle being totaled comes at a bad time in regards to...
FESTUS, MO
KMOV

Accidents begin as snow hits the St. Louis region

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - People are encouraged to stay home and avoid being on the road as winter storm warnings go in effect. Crews with the Missouri Department of Transportation (MoDOT) and troopers with the Missouri State Highway Patrol (MSHP) were on Interstate 44 near Cuba to assist half a dozen jack-knifed trailers. The incident happened just before noon and the eastbound lanes of the interstate remained closed for a couple of hours as snow moved East into the St. Louis region.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
KMOV

Teen found shot dead in Jennings

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) -- A teen was found shot dead in a parking lot in Jennings Wednesday afternoon, police said. The St. Louis County Police Department said officers responded to the 8300 block of Octavia Avenue around 4:30 p.m. The teen, later identified as 15-year-old Demond Tucker, of Jennings, was pronounced dead at the scene after being found.
JENNINGS, MO
