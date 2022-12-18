– Karen DeCenzo, of Hopkinton, MA, originally from Hudson, passed away on the morning of Sunday, December 18th after a long and courageous battle with sarcoidosis. Karen came into this world on August 4, 1963, the tenth of twelve children born to Peter and Rose Marie (Tanner) DeCenzo. Karen was born with an intellectual disability, but that did not stop her from thriving and interacting with so many in the community. Growing up she loved being out in the neighborhood, riding her bike and going to visit the neighbors, including her dear friend Miss Sue, who nicknamed her “Ren”. Karen made strong bonds and was included in many activities with the friends she made along the way. She was a social butterfly of the humblest kind.

HOPKINTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO