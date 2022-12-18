Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Local Spotlight: Neroli Italian Restaurant and MercatoYana BostongirlWestwood, MA
Stirred. Not Shaken: Visiting Stir Martini Bar & Kitchen in Westford, MassachusettsoffMetro.comWestford, MA
Bridging The Graduation Gap For Low Income and First Generation College Students One Relationship at a TimeAmy Feind ReevesNeedham, MA
Maine Chapter of the Freedom from Religion Foundation Targets Nativity SceneThe Maine WriterBucksport, ME
New England Patriots' Chances to Make the NFL PlayoffsFlurrySportsFoxborough, MA
Related
communityadvocate.com
Janet W. Barry, 87, of Westborough
– Janet W. Barry, 87, of Westborough, passed away on Tuesday, December 20, 2022 at UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital. She was the wife of the late Joseph R. Barry. Born in Lowell, she was the daughter of the late Charles and Edith (Cuerden) Howard. She attended St. Aidan’s Elementary School in...
communityadvocate.com
Charles B. Warren, 93, of Shrewsbury
– Charles “Chuck” B. Warren, 93, passed gently after a fall on December 19th 2022. Born in Washington state, the son of Bertram B and Ella Mae “Maesie” (Curtis) Warren, he was raised in New York state and Westport, Connecticut. He was predeceased by his lovely...
communityadvocate.com
David Aldrich, 65, of Grafton
– On Monday, December 19th, after a short battle with cancer, David Aldrich, loving son, brother, uncle, and friend passed peacefully at the age of 65, surrounded by his sister Karen, her husband Rick, his dedicated caregivers, and friends. He was born, October 22nd, 1957, in Worcester Mass. He was...
communityadvocate.com
Karen DeCenzo, 59, formerly of Hudson
– Karen DeCenzo, of Hopkinton, MA, originally from Hudson, passed away on the morning of Sunday, December 18th after a long and courageous battle with sarcoidosis. Karen came into this world on August 4, 1963, the tenth of twelve children born to Peter and Rose Marie (Tanner) DeCenzo. Karen was born with an intellectual disability, but that did not stop her from thriving and interacting with so many in the community. Growing up she loved being out in the neighborhood, riding her bike and going to visit the neighbors, including her dear friend Miss Sue, who nicknamed her “Ren”. Karen made strong bonds and was included in many activities with the friends she made along the way. She was a social butterfly of the humblest kind.
communityadvocate.com
Police search underway for missing man
NORTHBOROUGH – The Framingham Police Department is asking for the public’s help in locating a missing man. Shaun O’Donoghue, whose last known address was in Northborough, was reported missing to Framingham police on Saturday, Dec. 17. He was last seen on Dec. 6 by a third party, who said O’Donoghue was heading to Framingham.
communityadvocate.com
Edward J. Gately, 67, of Marlborough
– Edward J. Gately, 67 of Marlborough passed away on Saturday, December 17, 2022, after a long illness. He was born in Marlborough, the son of the late Edward J. and Mary E. (Reynolds) Gately. He attended Marlborough Schools, graduating from Marlborough High School, Class of ’74 and earned his...
communityadvocate.com
Renate Stahl, 93, of Westborough
– Renate Stahl, of Westborough and formerly of Brockton, went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ at the age of 93, surrounded by family on December 18, 2022. Renate was the beloved wife of 49 years of the late Walter F. Stahl. She is survived by...
communityadvocate.com
Scout becomes first female Eagle Scout from ARHS
SOUTHBOROUGH – An Eagle Scout ceremony in the fall marked a significant milestone — Ariella Zalev became the first female Eagle Scout from Algonquin Regional High School. Her scouting career began before girls were allowed to become scouts, watching her brothers’ scouting journeys and joining them on trips and at events like the Pinewood Derby.
communityadvocate.com
Joshua Osegi, 21, of Westborough
– Joshua Osegi, 21, of Westborough, MA, passed away on December 15th, 2022, at his home. Born in Umuahia, Nigeria, he is a son of Precious and Obiageli Osegi and was raised in Westborough. Joshua was a beautiful person who spread joy and happiness wherever he went. He is survived...
communityadvocate.com
Jeremiah D. McGillicuddy, 93, of Southborough
– Jeremiah D. McGillicuddy, 93, of Southborough, passed away peacefully surrounded by family on Wednesday, December 14, 2022. He was the devoted son of Daniel and Mary McGillicuddy, beloved husband of pre-deceased Edna (Samaha) McGillicuddy, and adored by his sisters Jean O’Brien, pre-deceased Dorothy Daly and Ann Graham. Jerry was a loving father and is survived by his children, Jerry, Kevin and wife Sue, Sean and wife Beth, Maureen and husband Bill, and 5 cherished grandchildren.
Box truck slams into Taunton home
The crash happened at the corner of Broadway and East Britannia Street and caused significant damage to the windows next to the front door.
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury explores changes to school start time
SHREWSBURY – Shrewsbury students may soon be able to hit “snooze” a few more times in the near future. The Shrewsbury School Committee is currently considering a later start to the school day for next school year. The Sleep Health Advisory Committee has been meeting regularly throughout...
communityadvocate.com
Marlborough police log, Dec. 23 edition
8:26 a.m. South St. Vandalism. 9:06 a.m. Enterprise Rent-A-Car/Maple St. MVA property damage only. 10:23 a.m. Sperry’s Liquors/Lincoln St. MVA property damage only. 11:02 a.m. Arrested, Kevyn Andrew Medeiros Ferreira, 19, of 54 River St., Marlborough, for op MV with license suspended, number plate missing. 2:43 p.m. Royal Crest...
communityadvocate.com
Three-vehicle crash led to Route 20 shutdown in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury faced delays after the roadway was shut down for about four hours after a three-vehicle crash on Dec. 20. According to Shrewsbury Lt. Nick Perna, Shrewsbury police and firefighters along with Worcester EMS responded to Route 20 near Flynn’s Truck Stop at about 11:45 a.m.
communityadvocate.com
Route 20 in Shrewsbury closed following crash
SHREWSBURY – Drivers on Route 20 in Shrewsbury may be facing delays. According to the Shrewsbury Police Department, Route 20 is closed in both directions between Grafton Street and Route 140 following a crash. The Westborough Fire Department tweeted that the crash involved a tractor trailer and car. A...
communityadvocate.com
Shrewsbury police log, Dec. 23 edition
11:53 a.m. Centech Blvd. Suspicious person/MV. 2:02 p.m. Blossom Tree Dr. Medical call. 3:02 p.m. Boston Tpke. Harassment. 3:24 p.m. Boston Tpke. Road hazard – trees/wires/debris. 6:38 p.m. Francis Ave. Medical call. 7:41 p.m. Boston Tpke. Harassment. 9:19 p.m. Lake St. Suspicious person/MV. 9:37 p.m. Keyes House Rd. B&E...
communityadvocate.com
Joanne D. MacQuarrie, 84, formerly of Marlborough
– Joanne D. (Murphy) MacQuarrie, 84, peacefully left this world to be with predeceased loved ones on December 10, 2022. She was strong and fiercely independent. She loved her children and leaves behind a legacy of kindness. She instilled the love of nature and earth’s beauty with her children, especially...
communityadvocate.com
Chrisann Taylor, 66, of Shrewsbury
– Chrisann (McLaughlin) Taylor, 66, of Shrewsbury, passed away on December 16, 2022, with her three daughters by her side, after struggling for many years with COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder). Chrisann’s body is finally at peace, and her soul is free. She is joyously reunited with her parents, William...
communityadvocate.com
Truck strikes bridge in downtown Westborough
WESTBOROUGH – Drivers in downtown may be facing major delays. A truck has struck the East Main Street bridge in downtown Westborough, according to a post by the Westborough Fire Department on Facebook. A photo shared by the fire department shows that a part of the roof of the...
Mass. State Lottery winner: Revere man claims $1 million scratch ticket
A man from Revere has claimed a $1 million scratch ticket, the Massachusetts State Lottery said. Daniel Torres is the first $1 million prize winner in the lottery’s “Emeralds 50X” scratch ticket game. Torres purchased his winning ticket from the Super Convenience Store in Revere. Torres chose...
Comments / 0