Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount supermarket chain opens another new grocery store in IowaKristen WaltersWindsor Heights, IA
5 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Major supermarket chain announces plans for another new store location in IowaKristen WaltersNorwalk, IA
4 Great Burger Places in IowaAlina AndrasIowa State
Related
PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
PWMania
Injured AEW Star Backstage at This Week’s Dynamite
Thunder Rosa hasn’t been seen on AEW television in months after being forced to withdraw from her scheduled Women’s Title defense against Toni Storm at All Out due to injury. Storm was crowned Interim AEW Women’s Champion at the show in a fatal four-way match and reigned until...
PWMania
NJPW Star Teases Appearance on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Chase Owens of NJPW has hinted that he might appear on tonight’s Dynamite from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Owens mentioned in a Twitter post that this week’s show is being held in his hometown and that he may take a trip down memory lane by visiting friends. Owens posted on Twitter:
PWMania
Backstage News on 12/26/22 Edition of WWE RAW Not Being a Live Show
The December 26th, 2022 edition of WWE RAW, which will air the day after Christmas, will be a “The Absolute Best of 2022” special rather than a live show. Before updating and saying that it was probably done to give production workers more time off, one talent said they hadn’t been told the reason and that they were wondering why, Fightful Select reports.
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/26/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 26 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates and Karizma. * Julia...
PWMania
AEW Stars Threatened by Wrestlers Over New Stable, Fan Confronts Wrestler at Rampage Tapings, More
Fans and wrestlers are criticizing AEW’s new Spanish Announce Project stable, which includes Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico. The AEW stars reportedly gave wrestlers who have used the Spanish Announce Team name for many years a heads-up, but it wasn’t enough. At this week’s AEW TV tapings, a fan confronted Serpentico.
PWMania
Video: WWE Stars Host Season of Giving Events for WWE Community
WWE has released new footage of Superstars celebrating Christmas and their Season of Giving campaign at various WWE Community events this month. On Saturday, December 3, Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville hosted a holiday gift shop at Waterside School in Stamford, CT, as seen below. Titus O’Neil and WWE employees hosted another holiday gift show on Thursday, December 8 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Orlando, FL.
PWMania
Video: AEW Dynamite: Holiday Bash 2022 From San Antonio, TX. (Full Pre-Show Video)
It’s Wednesday night, and you know what that means …. All Elite Wrestling returns from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas with this week’s installment of AEW Dynamite on TBS. Ahead of tonight’s edition of the weekly two-hour AEW on TBS television program, Alex Abrahantes and Dasha...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Preview For Tonight (12/21/22)
The Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS from San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum. The main event of tonight’s Dynamite will be AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in Match #5 of their Best Of 7 Series. This will be a no-doubt match, with Death Triangle leading 3-1. Hikaru Shida will also face AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in her first title defense at Dynamite.
PWMania
Spoilers: WWE NXT Taping Results For Tonight (12/20/22)
The WWE NXT episode airing tonight on USA Network was taped last Wednesday at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. The following are complete spoilers from the tapings:. * Carmelo Hayes defeated Axiom due to interference by Trick Williams. Axiom hit Trick with the Asahi Moonsault after the match. *...
PWMania
Spoiler: Former WWE Star Set to Debut on Impact Wrestling in January
Anthony Greene (also known as August Grey in WWE) will make his Impact Wrestling debut in January. Greene worked matches at the recent Impact TV tapings in Pembroke Pines, Florida, according to a new report from PWInsider. His first appearance for the company is set to air on AXS in January.
PWMania
Full Pro Wrestling NOAH’s N Innovation Card (12/23/2022)
On Friday December 23, the Tokyo Shinjuku Face venue will play host to Pro Wrestling NOAH’s next event N Innovation. This show will feature 2 Junior Heavyweight title matches as the GHC Junior Heavyweight Tag Team Champions Atsushi Kotoge & Seiki Yoshioka defend against YO-HEY & Kzy. The GHC Junior Heavyweight champion Dante Leon defends against AMAKUSA.
PWMania
MJF Comments On New AEW Fight Forever Spotlight Trailer (Video)
A new spotlight trailer for the AEW Fight Forever video game has surfaced. This week, All Elite Wrestling released a special MJF Spotlight Trailer for their AEW Fight Forever video game. The trailer features footage of the current AEW World Champion in action in the new game, which is scheduled...
PWMania
Update On Rick Ross’ Mogul Affiliates Faction In AEW, Unknown Member Identified
The Mogul Affiliates are out for victories and cash-money. Led by hip-hop mega-star Rick Ross, the group features Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and a heavily tattooed mystery man who is now known to be former baseball player Granden Goetzman. The group was formed and debuted during the...
PWMania
Rocky Romero Addresses “Stressful Situation” With The Good Brothers and WWE – NJPW, AJ Styles
NJPW star Rocky Romero recently appeared on The Sessions with Renee Paquette to discuss the “stressful situation” surrounding The Good Brothers’ WWE returns while still working for NJPW. Luke Gallows and NJPW’s NEVER Openweight Champion Karl Anderson made their first appearances for WWE in October, after being...
PWMania
New Segment Announced For Wednesday’s AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash, Updated Card
During this week’s Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite on TBS, the next chapter in The Book of Hobbs will be revealed. AEW has been airing these Powerhouse Hobbs vignettes for a few weeks now, and the next chapter will air during this week’s show. Hobbs is seen walking through Oakland, CA, not far from his hometown of East Palo Alto, in the video below. He promised to take what was rightfully his.
PWMania
WWE NXT Preview For Tonight (12/20/22)
Due to the Christmas Week holiday, tonight’s WWE NXT episode on the USA Network was taped last Wednesday from the WWE Performance Center in Orlando, Florida. Full spoilers for tonight’s episode can be found by clicking here. Join us at 8 p.m. ET for live coverage of the taped NXT broadcast. The non-spoiler match listing for tonight’s show is as follows:
PWMania
WWE NXT Viewership and Rating Report for 12/20/22
According to Nielsen via Showbuzz Daily, the taped episode of WWE NXT on Wednesday drew 705,000 viewers on the USA Network. This is a 5.86% increase over the previous week’s 666,000 viewers for the post-Deadline show. NXT drew a 0.14 rating in the key 18-49 demographic on Tuesday. This...
PWMania
Billie Starkz vs Kayla Kassidy Added to MLW Blood and Thunder
Indy sensation Billie Starkz has an opponent for her MLW debut. MLW announced that Billie Starkz will be facing Kayla Kassidy at Blood and Thunder in Philadelphia on January 7th. This will be Kayla Kassidy’s MLW debut as well. She has been making a name for herself on the indy...
PWMania
Eddie Edwards Comments On Possibly Joining AEW (Video)
Could Eddie Edwards join the growing list of those who have become “#AllElite?”. “Who knows?” is what the man himself says. As noted, Edwards recently appeared as a guest on the Tru Heel Heat Wrestling podcast for an in-depth interview covering all things pro wrestling. During the discussion,...
Comments / 0