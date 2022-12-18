Read full article on original website
PWMania
Miro Publicly Questions Reporter Who Claims He Rejected the AEW Full Gear Match
As PWMania.com previously reported, Miro is healthy and wants to wrestle in AEW, but his creative status with the company is unknown. Dave Meltzer of F4WOnline.com addressed the situation on Wrestling Observer Radio. He said, “In September, Tony Khan came to Miro, and he had this idea which would build...
PWMania
Injured AEW Star Backstage at This Week’s Dynamite
Thunder Rosa hasn’t been seen on AEW television in months after being forced to withdraw from her scheduled Women’s Title defense against Toni Storm at All Out due to injury. Storm was crowned Interim AEW Women’s Champion at the show in a fatal four-way match and reigned until...
PWMania
Ric Flair Slams Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross Again, Claims Scott Steiner Didn’t Take a Drug Test in WCW
WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair discussed the feedback he received regarding his comments about Jim Ross and Eric Bischoff on the most recent episode of the “To Be The Man” podcast. Flair said:. “Just to start it off, I have seen Jim Ross and I’ve seen him...
PWMania
Spoilers: AEW Dark: Elevation Taping Results for 12/26/22
Before this week’s edition of AEW Dynamite went on air, the December 26 edition of AEW “Dark: Elevation” was taped Wednesday night from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, TX. Full spoilers are below:. * Marina Shafir and Nyla Rose defeated Leva Bates and Karizma. * Julia...
PWMania
Video: WWE Superstars Leave Triple H Christmas Gifts in New Commercial
In a new CashApp Christmas commercial, WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H receives a few gifts. WWE and CashApp have released a new ad in which Alpha Academy asks The Miz to help surprise “The Boss” with a holiday present, as seen in the video below. The Miz then attempts to enlist the help of Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos, WWE Women’s Tag Team Champions Dakota Kai and IYO SKY, and Bayley to pay for the gift.
PWMania
NJPW Star Teases Appearance on Tonight’s AEW Dynamite
Chase Owens of NJPW has hinted that he might appear on tonight’s Dynamite from the Freeman Coliseum in San Antonio, Texas. Owens mentioned in a Twitter post that this week’s show is being held in his hometown and that he may take a trip down memory lane by visiting friends. Owens posted on Twitter:
PWMania
Geraldo Rivera Allegedly Hired People to Break Into Vince McMahon’s Residence During Steroid Scandal
Ric Flair’s podcast has become more unfiltered in recent weeks as he has been very blunt about certain people in the wrestling industry, including Eric Bischoff and Jim Ross. On the most recent “To Be The Man” podcast, Flair was asked what he thinks about Vince McMahon’s desire to return to WWE. He said some interesting things about Geraldo Rivera in his response. What Flair said has reportedly never been stated publicly before, and nothing has been reported to back up the claims. In 1992, Rivera covered the WWF scandals, including an episode in which Rita Chatterton appeared to accuse McMahon of rape.
PWMania
Breaking Down AEW Dynamite (12/21/22)
The holiday bash edition of Dynamite was a good show with an awesome main event for the Women’s title, Ricky Starks great promo to start out and match 5 of the best of seven series between the Elite and Death Triangle. Ricky Starks opens the show. This promo segment...
PWMania
Update On Rick Ross’ Mogul Affiliates Faction In AEW, Unknown Member Identified
The Mogul Affiliates are out for victories and cash-money. Led by hip-hop mega-star Rick Ross, the group features Shane “Swerve” Strickland, Parker Boudreaux and a heavily tattooed mystery man who is now known to be former baseball player Granden Goetzman. The group was formed and debuted during the...
PWMania
First-Ever $300,000 Three Kings Christmas Casino Trios Royale Announced For AEW Rampage
You can officially pencil in a high-dollar showdown for the “Holiday Bash” edition of AEW Rampage this coming Friday night. Ahead of the weekly one-hour AEW on TNT television program on Friday night, All Elite Wrestling announced a first-ever stipulation match for the annual holiday-themed event. Friday’s AEW...
PWMania
AEW Dynamite Holiday Bash Preview For Tonight (12/21/22)
The Holiday Bash edition of AEW Dynamite will air live tonight on TBS from San Antonio’s Freeman Coliseum. The main event of tonight’s Dynamite will be AEW World Trios Champions Death Triangle vs. The Elite in Match #5 of their Best Of 7 Series. This will be a no-doubt match, with Death Triangle leading 3-1. Hikaru Shida will also face AEW Women’s World Champion Jamie Hayter in her first title defense at Dynamite.
PWMania
Video: Watch AEW Dark (12/20/22) – Episode 175
The latest episode of AEW Dark is available to watch below. Here is the full line-up: * Title Eliminator Match: AEW TBS Champion Jade Cargill vs. Dream Girl Ellie. * Jeff Jarrett and Satnam Singh vs. Rosario Grillo and Dean Alexander. * Ryan Nemeth and Peter Avalon vs. Sage Scott...
PWMania
Several AEW Stars Set to Miss Upcoming Episodes of Dynamite
For two editions of Dynamite, AEW will be missing some of its stars. On Wednesday, December 28, All Elite Wrestling will hold a special New Year’s Smash edition of Dynamite at the 1st Bank Center in Broomfield, Colorado. A TNT Title match between Samoa Joe and Wardlow was previously announced for the show.
PWMania
Solo Sikoa Shares What Was Said In First Meeting With Triple H, Talks His First Year With WWE
Solo Sikoa joined WWE in August 2021 and debuted in WWE NXT on October 26 of last year at Halloween Havoc, but he didn’t meet Chief Content Officer Triple H until his main roster debut earlier this year. In a recent interview with Joseph Staszewski from The New York...
PWMania
AEW Stars Threatened by Wrestlers Over New Stable, Fan Confronts Wrestler at Rampage Tapings, More
Fans and wrestlers are criticizing AEW’s new Spanish Announce Project stable, which includes Angelico, Luther, and Serpentico. The AEW stars reportedly gave wrestlers who have used the Spanish Announce Team name for many years a heads-up, but it wasn’t enough. At this week’s AEW TV tapings, a fan confronted Serpentico.
PWMania
Exclusive Coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 Set to Air on AXS
AXS TV will broadcast NJPW’s major Wrestle Kingdom 17 event. Today, AXS made the announcement that they will provide exclusive coverage of NJPW Wrestle Kingdom 17 starting on January 12 at 10 p.m. ET, following the weekly Impact Wrestling program’s conclusion. The weekly NJPW series has been picked up by AXS for 45 new episodes, and the run will begin with five weeks of Wrestle Kingdom 17 coverage.
PWMania
Mandy Rose Release:Hypocrisy Or Morality?
The professional wrestling business, an industry that originated from the carnival circuit, was never known for its high ethical standards. Thankfully, as the sport evolved, including the start of the WWE Wellness policy, as well as better choices from the current generation, the genre has cleaned up some of its more notorious aspects.
PWMania
Sami Zayn Reveals His Approach When It Came to Working With Logan Paul
WWE star Sami Zayn discussed how he treats every moment on television with importance during an interview with SI.com. He said, “It’s hard to articulate it, but some of these moments might not sound right on paper. Maybe some people felt that way during the Johnny Knoxville match with the Jackass guys at WrestleMania, or in my acceptance with The Bloodline, but for me, it’s all about treating every moment with importance. If it’s not important, why should the fans care? If I had said, ‘Logan Paul? This guy’s not even from here. He’s just a YouTuber and he doesn’t deserve our respect,’ then it’s over. That’s not how I looked at it. I thought working with him was like hitting a gold mine. I was doing a conspiracy thing where I was trying to make a documentary, and my character found this outside person with a global reach. So we put importance on him from the jump.”
PWMania
Matches That Shaped Us: Shawn Michaels vs. Razor Ramon – Ascending the Ladder of Popularity
In 1994 the World Wrestling Federation was in a dark time in the wrestling world. Coming off the steroid trial, the company left a bad taste in the mouth of a lot of fans. The fans that once ran to the ticket box office to get WWF tickets were now grown up and having their kids. The company was attempting to get new fans with new ideas, new characters, and new wrestlers coming into the company. Some of these things were making it difficult to watch at times, but they were introducing new things to the wrestling community, and as time goes by, wrestling promotions have to adjust and change with the times.
PWMania
Video: WWE Stars Host Season of Giving Events for WWE Community
WWE has released new footage of Superstars celebrating Christmas and their Season of Giving campaign at various WWE Community events this month. On Saturday, December 3, Liv Morgan and Sonya Deville hosted a holiday gift shop at Waterside School in Stamford, CT, as seen below. Titus O’Neil and WWE employees hosted another holiday gift show on Thursday, December 8 at the Boys & Girls Clubs of America in Orlando, FL.
