‘SNL’ Cast Member Exits Show After 11 Seasons

By Devon Forward
 4 days ago
Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images

Saturday Night Live just lost another of its longtime cast members, making 2022 a year full of significant departures for the sketch show.

Cecily Strong bid the show farewell after the Dec. 17 show hosted by Austin Butler, with Lizzo as the musical guest.

Saturday Night Live shared a photo and clip of Strong during a couple of appearances on "Weekly Update," as well as a picture of a sign that said, "We'll miss you, Cecily!"

The caption read, "Tonight we send off one of the best to ever do it. We’ll miss you, Cecily!"

At the end of Strong's last episode, Kenan Thompson gave a short speech about Strong and Saturday Night Live, which the show shared on social media.

Beginning as part of a RadioShack skit, Thompson, using "RadioShack" as a stand-in for "Saturday Night Live," said, "Just need a minute of your time before we go on break for Christmas. As some of you know, this is Cecily's last day working at RadioShack after eight incredible years."

Strong cut in, saying, "Well, I've been here 11."

Thompson then quipped, "I know, and eight of them were incredible."

Thompson continued, joking, "Honestly, I don't think RadioShack could've survived this long without Cecily. Every time she came to work, she had a new character, or a new accent, or a new impression that would just blow you away. She'd have a power and a joy to her performance that made you remember why you loved working at RadioShack in the first place. I know I'm not supposed to say this as your boss, but I love you, Cecily."

In character, Thompson joked that the RadioShack staff pooled their money to hire a "casual Elvis." Butler then came on stage and, together with Strong and the rest of the SNL cast, sang the classic song, "Blue Christmas," to say goodbye to Strong and her time on the show.

As for what's next for Strong, she currently stars in the Apple TV+ comedy series Schmigadoon! alongside Keegan Michael-Key, which is set to premiere its second season next year.

Linda Peoples
4d ago

miss you sweetie 😘 you ❤ were so awesome and amazing 👏 ❤ 💕 I loved everything you did acting funny skits you were incredible ❤ 💗 you can do anything girlfriend 💖 wish you all the best 👍 and ☕ prayers for you to take some time ⏲ out to relax and unwind with a glass of wine 🍷

