Effective: 2022-12-23 01:00:00 EST Expires: 2022-12-24 10:00:00 EST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. Avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, make sure you wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission strongly encourage motorists to heed all travel restrictions and delay unnecessary travel. Visit www.511pa.com for the latest travel, roadway, and traffic conditions. Target Area: Crawford WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY WIND CHILL WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 4 AM FRIDAY TO 10 AM EST SATURDAY * WHAT...Multi-hazard winter storm with a combination of strong winds, very cold temperatures, snow, and blowing snow expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches. Winds gusting as high as 60 mph. Dangerously cold wind chills expected. Wind chills as low as 30 below zero. * WHERE...Portions of north central and northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania. * WHEN...For the Winter Storm Warning, from 1 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. For the Wind Chill Warning, from 4 AM Friday to 10 AM EST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility and potentially cause hazardous travel. The hazardous conditions could impact the morning and evening commute. Very strong winds could cause extensive damage to trees, power lines, and blowing snow. The cold wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as 30 minutes. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...A window of brief intense snowfall is expected with a cold front between 1 AM and 5 AM Friday morning. This front also brings a sharp temperature drop over a matter of a couple hours, where temperatures above freezing drop to the single digits through Friday morning. A flash freeze is likely with this occurrence. Strongest winds and greatest blowing snow potential will be Friday afternoon through Friday night. From Friday through Sunday, a period of almost 48 hours where temperatures remain in the single digits. This combined with the strong winds would allow for a long period of wind chills well below zero. Temperatures this cold for an extended period of time will impact infrastructure across the region with frozen pipes a concern.

