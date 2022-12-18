PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office have both issued a traffic collision alert on Thursday afternoon. In the city of Peoria, anyone involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to PPD within 36 hours when the alert ends. All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file the report with the department.

PEORIA, IL ・ 11 HOURS AGO