Collision Alert for Bloomington
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD)– A collision alert is in effect for the city of Bloomington. According to a city press release, all vehicle accidents where no drivers are injured and vehicles are operational should exchange insurance information and report the incident together and in-person to the front desk of the Bloomington Police Department at 305 S. East Street no later than five days after the crash.
Peoria City and County issue traffic collision alert
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The Peoria Police Department and Peoria County Sheriff’s Office have both issued a traffic collision alert on Thursday afternoon. In the city of Peoria, anyone involved in vehicle crashes where no one is injured and all vehicles are drivable, should exchange information and report the accident in person to PPD within 36 hours when the alert ends. All parties involved in the accident must be present in order to file the report with the department.
Juvenile male dies by gunfire in Peoria Thursday
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police announced Thursday that they are investigating the death of a juvenile male in the 3400 block of W. Oakcrest on Thursday afternoon. Officers responded to the scene just before 2 p.m. on Thursday and found a juvenile male with an apparent gunshot wound. He was not breathing and was pronounced dead at the scene.
Collision Alert for McLean County
MCLEAN, Ill. (WMBD)– McLean County Sheriff’s Office has issued a collision alert till further notice. According to a press release, drivers involved in minor property damage should exchange insurance information and report the accident to the Sheriff’s office within 48 hours after the alert has been lifted.
3 displaced after fire in Peoria
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — An early morning fire displaced three individuals in Peoria Wednesday. According to a Peoria Fire Department press release, firefighters observed heavy smoke and fire coming out of the rear of a home near Courtland Street and Idlewhile Drive at approximately 1:35 a.m. Fire crews made...
Victim recovering after Wednesday night shooting, no suspect yet
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Police responded to a report of a gunshot victim on Wednesday night but have yet to locate a suspect. At approximately 7:15 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 21, Peoria Police responded to the 500 block of NE Glen Oak on a report of an adult male with a gunshot wound. The victim’s injuries were non-life-threatening injuries.
Peoria delays trash pickup in anticipation of storm
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Peoria announced Wednesday that trash hauler GFL will not collect trash or recycling on Friday in anticipation of the coming winter storm. No pickups will occur on Friday, Dec. 23. Those scheduled for pickup on Friday should instead plan to set their trash and recycling carts out on Saturday, Dec. 24.
Winter storm sends Knox County plows home
KNOX COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– The weather has forced Knox County to cease all plowing for the night. According to the Knox County Sheriff Facebook page, plowing will not resume until Friday morning. The post encouraged everyone to stay home until conditions improve.
Victim of Rt. 29 crash identified
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The man who died in the head-on crash on Rt. 29 on Tuesday has been identified by the Peoria County Corner. 87-year-old John H. Johnson, of Lacon, was driving northbound before merging onto the southbound lane for unknown reasons. Johnson’s pickup truck collided head-on with a...
Looking back, more than 100 vehicles stalled outside El Paso
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of dangerous driving conditions Thursday and Friday, we are looking back at an incident that left more than 100 vehicles stranded on I-39 outside El Paso. On Feb. 17, 19 semis and nine other vehicles were involved in a crash that led to...
McLean County residents warned to stay safe ahead of storm
McLean County, Ill. (WMBD) — Public service workers in Mclean County are warning people to be safe as they themselves prepare for Thursday’s snow storm. Eric Bird of the McLean County Highway Department says crews are ready to go out in the early morning to plow the roads.
Peoria Public Works tackle snow amid frigid temperatures
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Peoria Public Works crews have been at the forefront of clean up efforts from the recent snowfall. In addition to the preparations done days before Thursday’s snowfall, crews were out on the roads at 7:00 a.m. prepping and taking action on the streets using salt, liquid brine and plows.
Stark County grid struggling, 2000 left in darkness
STARK COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD)– Winter weather is starting to take its toll on Stark County as 64% of the population is without power. According to WMBD’s power outage tracker, approximately 2,000 people in Stark County currently have no power. It is not known at this time when it will be fixed.
One resident injured when car slams into South Peoria home
PEORIA, Ill. — A local resident is recovering from serious, but non-life threatening injuries sustained when a car smashed into a South Peoria home over the weekend. It’s what Peoria Police are telling us after earlier reports Saturday about a vehicle versus building crash around 3:40 p.m. The...
One dead after vehicle crash on Rt 29
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– One male driver was pronounced dead at OSF following a crash on Rt 29 on Tuesday afternoon, according to Peoria County Coroner Jamie Harwood. According to a press release, Rt 29 near Hart Lane was shut down at approximately 12:52 p.m. due to a police incident before being reopened at approximately 2:42 p.m.
Early morning fire in Peoria believed to be arson
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Peoria firefighters and paramedics responded to a house fire on the city’s South Side around 6:30 Sunday morning. Upon arrival, first responders found fire coming from the side window of the house in the 1000 block of S. Greenlawn Ave. They were able to enter through the back of the house and extinguish the fire in around 20 minutes, preventing the spread to neighboring houses.
Pekin won’t enforce snow removal during extreme cold
PEKIN, Ill. (WMBD) — The City of Pekin announced Thursday night that snow removal regulations will not be enforced while the temperature remains extremely cold. According to a post on the city’s Facebook page, sidewalk snow removal will not be enforced until after Christmas.
Nine From Peoria Arrested In Springfield On Gun Charges
Nine people, all from Peoria, have been arrested on gun charges as part of a Springfield police crackdown on people coming into town from other communities looking to start trouble. Seven adults and two juveniles were taken into custody late Saturday night into early Sunday morning. They face multiple charges,...
4 p.m. Weather Update: Snow letting up but roads getting worse
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD)– The snow will be tampering down as the evening hours approach, according to a City of Peoria press release. However, as the temperatures decrease and the wind speed increases, caution on the roads is still being encouraged. 30-50 mph winds with temperatures as low as -35 degrees Fahrenheit will make travel hazardous.
Peoria trash collection to be delayed after upcoming holidays
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — The city of Peoria’s trash hauler will not collect trash or recycling on the Dec. 26 or Jan. 2, which will lead to an altered schedule for the following weeks. Trash hauler GFL will not perform any collections on the day after Christmas or...
