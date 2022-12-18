ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
13WMAZ

List: Where to grab a hot meal for the holidays

MACON, Ga. — Christmas is quickly approaching, and lots of organizations in Macon-Bibb County are working hard to make sure that everyone has food on the table for their families. Below is a running list of several food giveaways happening locally as the holiday approaches, provided by the United...
41nbc.com

Families receive toys during downtown Macon giveaway

MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A surprise toy giveaway happened in Downtown Macon Wednesday thanks to a small group of dedicated Maconites. When the Anita Ponder and Friends Feast, an event that provides food for families in need, fell through this year due to unforeseen circumstances, some of the people involved were unhappy about not being able to help Middle Georgians, so organizer Sandy Bryant got a group of sponsors together to help throw a surprise toy giveaway on Cherry Street.
13WMAZ

List: Kwanzaa events in central Georgia

MACON, Ga. — Kwanzaa is almost here in Central Georgia!. Macon has a full festival for the length of the holiday, with different activities each night. 31st Annual Matunda Ya Kwanzaa Festival in Macon Events. (All events are free and donations are welcomed) 1. Umoja Unity Day Celebration -
13WMAZ

#Scene 13: Macon artist turns pain into passion

MACON, Ga. — This teenage Central Georgia artist has over 90 thousand combined Tik Tok and Instagram followers. After the 17-year-old's mother passed she says she became even more passionate about her music. Abrianna Sanders, also known as Kitty V, moved to Macon from Las Vegas. She quickly learned...
abcnews4.com

Deputies: Woman clipped by train while walking alongside tracks in downtown Macon

BIBB COUNTY, Ga. (WGXA) - A woman was hit by a train in Macon Thursday morning. According to the Bibb County Sheriff's Office, first responders were called to the train tracks under the Second Street Bridge around 8:30 a.m. Thursday. Their investigation revealed a woman was "clipped" by a train as she was walking alongside the tracks. They say after she was hit by the train, she walked away.
13WMAZ

13WMAZ

