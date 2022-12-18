ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Atlanta, GA

WMAZ

'Thank you Atlanta' | Dansby Swanson says farewell to Braves Country

ATLANTA — Dansby Swanson took to social media Tuesday evening to say goodbye to fans. In a post, Swanson said he will always cherish the memories and relationships with his Atlanta Braves teammates. "Thank you Atlanta. After being traded to the Braves, it was the first step of an...
ATLANTA, GA
WMAZ

Hawks basketball operations president stepping down into advisory role

ATLANTA — The Atlanta Hawks announced Wednesday that the team's president of basketball operations and an architect of the team's upturn over the past couple seasons, Travis Schlenk, will be stepping down into an advisory role. According to a team release, current general manager Landry Fields will oversee the...
ATLANTA, GA

