Recent rain and snow brought some relief to California's historic drought. It's still not enough
Winter in drought-stricken California is off to a fast start with a series of storms bringing a generous amount of rain and snow across Western states. And it's already starting to make a dent in California's drought conditions, according to the latest US Drought Monitor released Thursday morning. The barrage of rain and snow brought a tiny glimpse of hope for drought-weary residents, who in the past three years have been facing back-to-back historically dry years that triggered unprecedented water shortages and landscape-altering wildfires. Snowpack across California, as of Wednesday, is running more than twice the normal amount and trending near record levels for December, especially in the northern part of the state. But experts say they are "cautiously optimistic" about what this means for the coming months. Andrew Schwartz, the lead scientist and station manager of University of California, Berkeley's Central Sierra Snow Laboratory , says they are going to need more snow falling at the lab, which is located at Donner Pass east of Sacramento. It's where he and other researchers measure snowpack totals and how much water equivalent would be available for the state's residents. "If we want to completely get rid of this drought, we need basically another year's worth of precipitation [at the lab] -- we need 60 feet of snow total and 30 extra feet of snow compared to what we would get on average," Schwartz told CNN, noting that their average snowfall is at 30 feet and that they would need to keep up the momentum all winter long, which is very unlikely. "The storm was fantastic, but it's definitely not enough to end the drought," he said.
'A good-news storm'High-elevation snowpack serves as a natural reservoir that eases drought, storing water through the winter months and slowly releasing it through the spring melting season. Snowpack in the Sierra Nevada accounts for 30% of California's fresh water supply in an average year, according to the California Department of Water Resources. With the multiyear megadrought, the snowpack in the Sierras had been at alarmingly low levels, while reservoirs, which are replenished by spring snow melt, are still below the historical average . Nevertheless, this week's storms brought some ease to the most parched areas of the state. Daniel Swain, a climate scientist at UCLA and the National Center for Atmospheric Research, says the storm sequence the past week in the Sierra Nevada has been "honestly remarkable," though he notes it would have been considered "unremarkable" just a few decades ago if it weren't for the climate crisis. Over the last decade, California has trended much drier than usual, so the recent back-to-back precipitation events have been a significant change in pace.
The last three years have been the driest in California's history and now water districts across the state are concerned about possible water shortages for next year and beyond."It was definitely a good-news storm on balance, since despite the short-term disruption, it dropped quite a bit of water in places that really need it due to long-term drought and climate change-driven aridification," Swain told CNN. "And, importantly, it dropped that water as snow, which is accumulating over weeks and months as snowpack, rather than warm rains that immediately turn into runoff." Exceptional drought, the highest drought designation, was slashed nearly in half this week, covering only 7% of the state -- the lowest California has seen since May. To put that into perspective, that figure was more than 28% a year ago. According to the latest update, exceptional drought continues to persist in the southern parts of the Central Valley, particularly in Kern, Kings, Fresno and Tulare counties. While the storm did not break any long-standing records like last year's snow, despite dropping several feet of snow in the highest elevations of the Sierra Nevada, Swain says mountain snowpack is now well above-average for the calendar date and that overall precipitation is relatively near average in most places. "In the short term, California is in pretty decent shape from a water perspective," Swain said.
