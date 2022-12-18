Read full article on original website
Razorback gymnastics season and single-meet tickets now available
Tickets are now on sale for the Arkansas gymnastics team’s upcoming 2023 season. The Gymbacks’ first meet is Friday, Jan. 13 against Alabama at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville. University officials said Arkansas has seen a record number of season tickets holders each year since Olympic gold medalist Jordyn...
Pittman addressing issues that resulted in a 6-6 season
Arkansas head football coach Sam Pittman fielded maybe the question of the year Monday in a press conference that doubled as the introduction of new defensive coordinator Travis Williams and new tight ends coach Morgan Turner as well as an update on preparations for the AutoZone Liberty Bowl. The Hogs...
Restaurants open on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day in Northwest Arkansas
We’ve had a handful of requests for information on restaurants that will be open for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day so we scoured the internets doing our best to pull a list together. Since lots of places will likely be open at least part of the day on Christmas...
Fayetteville City Council preview: Dec. 20, 2022
A meeting of the Fayetteville City Council begins at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022 inside City Hall in Room 219. The meeting is also available on Zoom and is broadcast live on the city’s YouTube channel. Listed below are the items up for approval and links to PDF...
Lake Fayetteville marina to close for annual winter break
The marina, vessel launch, and boat stalls at Lake Fayetteville will be closed for an annual winter break from sunset on Friday, Dec. 23 through Saturday, Jan. 14. The city’s three lakes are open from sunrise to sunset. City permits are required for Lake Fayetteville, and can be purchased at the marina office prior to accessing the lake.
Fayetteville Film Fest to host film series at Walton Arts Center
Who’s ready for a movie night? Check that, who’s ready for four movie nights?. Walton Arts Center officials recently announced a partnership with Fayetteville Film Festival to bring four evenings of films to Baum Walker Hall in 2023 as part of a new film series. The four themed...
Madison County man becomes fifth Arkansan charged in connection with Jan. 6 attack on U.S. Capitol
A 32-year-old Madison County man was arrested Monday on federal charges connected to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. Brennen Machacek of Hindsville is named in a criminal complaint filed under seal last week in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia. The case was unsealed Monday after his arrest in Fayetteville, according to court documents.
Fayetteville fills 19 positions on city boards and committees
The Fayetteville City Council on Tuesday approved 19 appointments to 10 of the city’s boards and committees. Most appointments are recommended by the council’s Nominating Committee, which includes one council member from each of the city’s four wards as chosen by the mayor each January. Some recommendations are made by the mayor or members of the boards.
Residential trash and recycling not affected by holidays
Residential trash and recycling pickups will occur as normal through the remainder of the year. City offices will close on Friday, Dec. 23 and Monday, Dec. 26, but pickups will not be affected. Offices will also close on Monday, Jan. 2. Commercial collections that are scheduled for Saturday, Dec. 24,...
