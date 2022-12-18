ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

winemag.com

Canvasback 2019 Longwinds Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)

The fruit...
winemag.com

de Restia 2019 Crianza Selected Harvest (Ribera del Duero)

Dark-garnet to...
winemag.com

Buena Vista 2019 Chateau Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)

This ripe,...
winemag.com

Marqués de Cáceres 2021 Rosé (Rioja)

This pale-pink...
winemag.com

Vega Sicilia 2018 Alion (Ribera del Duero)

The more...
winemag.com

Bouchaine 2021 Estate Selection Riesling (Carneros-Napa Valley)

Fine layers...
winemag.com

Nine Hats 2020 Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

This blend...
winemag.com

Dunites 2021 Islay Hill Vineyard Grenache

Juicy and...
winemag.com

Consejo de la Alta 2017 Cata de Consejero (Rioja)

Dark-ruby to...
winemag.com

Lamatum 2020 Roble (Ribera del Duero)

This violet-red...
winemag.com

Chic Barcelona NV Brut Sparkling (Cava)

This medium-apricot-colored...
winemag.com

Columbia Winery 2019 Gradient Red (Columbia Valley (WA))

This Cabernet...
winemag.com

Pepper Bridge 2019 Trine Red (Walla Walla Valley (WA))

This medium-bodied...
winemag.com

Hiruzta 2017 Basque Brut Nature Hondarrabi Zuri (Getariako Txakolina)

Medium-yellow to...
winemag.com

Goldschmidt 2018 Yoeman Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)

A grippy...
winemag.com

Emilio Moro 2018 Malleolus De Sanchomartin (Ribera del Duero)

This wine...
winemag.com

Torelló 2016 Brut Reserva Special Edition Sparkling (Penedès)

Medium-yellow and...
winemag.com

Terras Gauda 2021 O Rosal White (Rías Baixas)

This Albariño-dominant...
winemag.com

Marqués de Riscal 2016 150 Aniversario Gran Reserva (Rioja)

Dark-garnet to...

