Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
WDTV
North Marion defeats East Fairmont in top level girl’s basketball matchup
FAIRMONT, W.Va (WDTV) - The East Fairmont Bees took on the North Marion Huskies in a top level matchup in class AAA on Wednesday. Highlights can be seen above.
WBOY
Rodney Gallagher signs NLI for WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — West Virginia’s top-rated commitment has officially signed his National Letter of Intent. WVU football announced Wednesday that Rodney Gallagher of Uniontown, Pennsylvania finished his paperwork to become a Mountaineer. Gallagher classifies himself as an athlete, but he will likely play wide receiver for the Mountaineers. He could be a good addition as WVU will enter 2023 without its top four pass-catchers from this past season.
Metro News
University’s Noah Braham inks with WVU football
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Noah Braham has known West Virginia University football all his life. Not long from now, he’ll be a part of it. On Wednesday morning, the University High product inked his letter-of-intent to play for the Mountaineers, where Braham will follow in the footsteps of his father and former WVU legend Rich Braham.
Neal Brown Comments on Each Signee from WVU's 2023 Recruiting Class
The West Virginia football program received an infusion of young talent on Wednesday as 17 recruits signed their National Letters of Intent to play for the Mountaineers. As always, head coach Neal Brown held a press conference to discuss the class, and this year, he gave the media a few comments about each player.
voiceofmotown.com
WVU Signs Local Talent
(Photo via WVU Recruiting) West Virginia has had quite an impressive signing day. Headlined by the signing of 4-star prospect Rodney Gallagher, the Mountaineers will finish with one of the best classes in recent memory. However, while everyone will look to the “big” recruits, WVU is no stranger to landing...
Daniels tells EerSports about season, health, departure and more
JT Daniels is leaving West Virginia without all that he hoped for when he transferred in April, but the Rice-bound quarterback can take something new with him. "This is the first season I've ever stayed healthy for 12 games," Daniels told EerSports in an interview Wednesday. "That was my No. 1 goal coming in. I think I'd missed 30-some games over three seasons for injury. This was the first one when I didn't."
wvsportsnow.com
West Virginia Lands 2023 3-Star Dual-Threat QB Sean Boyle
Currently the lone quarterback in the 2023 class for West Virginia, three-star Sean Boyle (6-foot-2, 180-pounds) has signed his national letter of intent to play for West Virginia. Boyle is a relatively recent commit, he committed to West Virginia back on October 25, 2022, and is the only 2023 WVU...
voiceofmotown.com
JJ Roberts Commits to WVU’s Little Brother
Morgantown, West Virginia – Moments ago, one of WVU’s presumed transfer portal prospects, J.J. Roberts, committed to Marshall. Roberts, who is a former state player of the year in West Virginia, spent three seasons with the Wake Forest Demon Deacons as a defensive back. He tallied 44 total tackles and 1 interception during his time with the program.
Metro News
Despite President’s comments from Baker’s introduction, new AD says Gee ‘not happy’ with 5-7 record
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. — Two weeks ago, West Virginia University introduced Wren Baker as the school’s 13th Director of Athletics after the position had been vacant for little more than two weeks. Only a few hours after it announced Baker’s hiring on November 30, West Virginia revealed it would...
lootpress.com
Unique Gift Ideas for the West Virginia and West Virginia University Lover
If your love language is gift-giving, the holiday season is the perfect time to spread the cheer! Know someone who loves West Virginia or West Virginia University? Look no further for the perfect, last-minute present. We have compiled a list of places to find some amazing gifts and stocking stuffers for anyone. Share the love in every unique gift to remind everyone how wild and wonderful West Virginia is. Let’s Go, Mountaineers!
West Virginia ski lodge closing for 3 days due to storm
With extremely high winds and low temperatures in the forecast, one West Virginia ski lodge has decided to close for a few days later this week.
The castles of West Virginia
When someone thinks of castles and palaces, they often think of medieval knights, chivalry, siege warfare, etc. However, that didn't stop some people from constructing these great feats of architecture right in the midst of the Appalachian Mountains.
Brooke County preps for potential snow and ice this weekend
BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) As the colder temps bring potential snow and icy conditions the Ohio Valley is starting to get prepared for whatever the weather may bring. Brooke County EMA started winterizing their ambulances with chains and winter tires. They also put in a new winter freeze shelter protocol. Their three main freeze shelters […]
Maryland deputy sheriff dies in West Virginia after 3-vehicle wreck
A deputy sheriff from Garrett County, Maryland died at Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown on Wednesday after a three-vehicle accident on Interstate 68.
Martins Ferry City Schools cleared by police, reopening Jan. 4
UPDATE: Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022, 3:30 p.m. Martins Ferry City Schools Superintendent Jim Fogle released a statement Tuesday afternoon that schools will reopen Jan. 4. Schools closed yesterday due to a written threat. Fogle said the Martins Ferry Police Department, with the assistance of the Wheeling Police Department K-9 unit, cleared the campus for re-entry. […]
Metro News
Bank robbery charges following separate incidents in Tucker, Preston counties
ROWLESBURG, W.Va. — Two men are in custody after separate bank robberies in Preston and Tucker counties the past two days. A Pittsburgh man is charged with the robbery of Preston County bank. Preston County Sheriff Paul Pritt said his deputies along with West Virginia State Police were called...
WDTV
Life-threatening wind chills quickly approaching NCWV
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - Today is the Winter Solstice, so our first big winter storm comes just in time to “celebrate!” Early tomorrow morning, precipitation spreads across our area from south to north; mostly as rain, but eastern mountain slopes will likely begin as sleet or freezing rain. Accumulating ice on power lines poses the threat of power outages, and ice on the roads will cause treacherous driving conditions. Rain quickly transitions to a blast of snow early Friday morning, affecting travel conditions across the entire area. Extremely cold arctic air then slides in, and along with gusty winds, will bring dangerous wind chills to as low as 25 to 30 degrees below zero. Watch Kayla Smith’s forecast for more details.
WTAP
Parkersburg attorney facing legal charges regarding Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Parkersburg attorney and Wood County Board of Education President Justin Raber is facing charges from the West Virginia Lawyer Disciplinary Board for his part in the Slow Down for the Holidays program in Pleasants County, West Virginia. The charges stem from two clients of Raber’s, according...
Sobriety checkpoint planned in Randolph County this week
The West Virginia State Police have a sobriety checkpoint planned for later this week in Elkins.
Free parking arrives in downtown Morgantown
Those making a trip to downtown Morgantown will now have a much easier time getting their errands done.
Comments / 0