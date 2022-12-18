ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Global nature deal edges closer to reality at U.N. summit

Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VtToz_0jmnQ4dK00

MONTREAL, Dec 18 (Reuters) - Negotiators at a U.N. summit to protect nature appeared closer to reaching a new global deal on Sunday that could see 30% of land and sea protected by 2030, with hundreds of billions of dollars directed toward conserving the world's wild places and species.

China, the president of the COP15 conference in Montreal, released a proposed text that environmental campaigners praised for setting aspirational goals.

The text "accurately reflects an ambitious approach and a compromise position that has a chance of getting through the negotiations," said Brian O'Donnell, director of the non-profit Campaign for Nature. "I give them credit for navigating a really difficult challenge."

The draft, based on the last two weeks of talks, sets a crucial financial target of $200 billion per year for conservation initiatives, though demands less from wealthy countries than some developing states had wanted.

It lays out support for protecting 30% of land and waters by 2030, a landmark goal informally known as 30-by-30.

Businesses will also be asked to assess and disclose how they affect and are affected by biodiversity considerations, but reporting will not be mandatory.

Ministers from nearly 200 governments now need to hammer out the details of the 23 proposed targets through Monday. Policymakers hope a deal can spur nature conservation the same way that an international pact in Paris in 2015 helped mobilize efforts to limit planet-warming carbon emissions.

"This provides a floor to land a deal on," said Li Shuo, global policy adviser at Greenpeace East Asia. "The final days of COP15 need to build from here."

DEVIL IN THE DETAILS

While optimistic, campaigners worry the technical wording of the 30-by-30 target might not adequately address ocean conservation.

The target mentions protecting at least 30% of terrestrial, inland water, and coastal and marine areas.

However, it does not clarify whether this means 30% of land and separately 30% of oceans, said O'Donnell, adding China needs to quickly clarify its intent.

"The target should split land and sea to make sure 30% applies to them respectively," said Greenpeace's Shuo.

MOBILIZING MONEY

The draft recommends allocating $200 billion per year from all sources, including the public and private sectors, for conservation initiatives - a target seen as critical for the successful implementation of any deal.

Developing countries were pushing for half of that - $100 billion per year - to flow from wealthy countries to poorer nations. However, the text mentions only that $20 billion to $30 billion per year comes from developed countries by 2030.

It also notes that the money can come voluntarily from any country - a nod to developed nations' desire that countries with large economies, such as China and Brazil, also contribute funds.

One of the greatest points of contention among delegates has been whether a new fund should be established for that money, improving on an existing structure. On Wednesday morning, developing country negotiators walked out of a financing meeting in protest. The draft deal does not mention setting up a separate facility.

The text suggests harmful subsidies should be reduced by at least $500 billion per year by the decade's end but does not specify whether they should be eliminated, phased out or reformed.

Other proposals include directing policymakers to "encourage and enable" businesses to monitor, assess and disclose how they affect and are affected by biodiversity, but not making these processes mandatory.

Tony Goldner, who heads a group working on a framework for companies to manage and disclose economic risks related to nature, said a number of countries and financial firms would move toward mandatory disclosure anyway.

"At an institutional level, the train has left the station in any case because financial institutions are increasingly aware that nature risk is sitting on their balance sheets."

Lastly, risks from pesticides and highly hazardous chemicals would be reduced by at least half, but the text does not address slashing their overall use.

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

U.S. feeling impact of China COVID changes, can 'power through it' -Treasury's Adeyemo says

WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) - The U.S. economy is "already being impacted" by China's latest COVID developments and energy shortages in Europe, Deputy Treasury Secretary Wally Adeyemo said on Tuesday, but it is in better shape than in the past to withstand such pressures. Adeyemo, in a phone interview with Reuters, said he was feeling confident about the state of the U.S. economy after his trip to Europe last week, given continued momentum in job creation and economic growth, easing inflation and huge investments that would help reduce supply chain shortages in coming years.
WASHINGTON STATE
Ingram Atkinson

There is a War going on that is larger than the Russia-Ukraine War

In almost all media coverage, the Russia-Ukraine war has been the spotlight, however there is a war going on that most people don't know about. The Tigray War is an ongoing civil conflict that started on November 3, 2020, in Ethiopia's Tigray Region. The Tigray People's Liberation Front and the Ethiopian federal government are the main parties engaged in combat. Eritrea is the opposing party.
Reuters

Russia explores buying stranded jets from Western leasing firms

DUBLIN/LONDON, Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russian airlines have held exploratory talks with at least one major Western leasing firm about using state funds to buy some of the more than 400 aircraft stranded in Russia after its invasion of Ukraine, according to documents and sources.
Reuters

Peru orders Mexico's ambassador out as diplomatic spat deepens

MEXICO CITY/LIMA, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Peru declared Mexico's ambassador to Lima "persona non grata" and ordered him to leave the country on Tuesday, Peru's foreign minister announced, in the latest escalation of tensions between the two nations after Peru ousted Pedro Castillo as president.
Reuters

How many people might die, and why, under relaxed China COVID curbs

SHANGHAI, Dec 20 (Reuters) - China's abrupt end to its zero-COVID policy has raised concerns of widespread infections among a vulnerable, undervaccinated population with little natural immunity that would overload the health system and result in up to 2 million deaths, or more, various research groups are reporting.
Reuters

Reuters

669K+
Followers
369K+
Post
312M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy