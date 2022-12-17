Read full article on original website
WINKNEWS.com
Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023
Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
multihousingnews.com
TerraCap Sells Florida Asset for $87M
The company acquired the property in 2021 for $70.3 million. TerraCap Management LLC has sold Versol Residences, a 240-unit multifamily community in Bonita Springs, Fla., for $87.3 million—or $363,542 per unit. JBM brokered the deal for the seller, which, according to Yardi Matrix data, acquired the property in 2021 for $70.3 million.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Naples, Fort Myers among top 100 highest in state for average monthly household bills
Naples residents are spending on average a little more than $2,000 per month on their monthly household bills, while Fort Myers residents are paying $1,852 a month, according to doxoINSIGHTS’ U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2022. Ranked 65th in Florida in the cost of average monthly bills, Naples residents have an average monthly utility bill of $261. Fort Myers sits at No. 100 in average monthly bills cost and is paying an average utility bill of $319.
On Florida's Gulf Coast, developers eye properties ravaged by Hurricane Ian
With more than 35,000 homes damaged or destroyed in Lee County, Fla., residents are concerned about housing affordability – and changes to their communities – as developers become involved.
gulfshorebusiness.com
NCH to open Neurovascular Critical Care Unit on Friday
NCH will host a grand opening Friday for its Neurovascular Critical Care Unit at its Baker Hospital, 350 Seventh St. N., in downtown Naples. This new unit is a first of its kind at NCH and was created to care for the immediate life-threatening neurological issues of patients with spine, brain and nervous system disease or trauma.
Marconews.com
Collier County to build emergency berm on beaches to protect upland property post-Ian
Collier County commissioners have approved a no-bid contract to expedite the construction of an emergency berm to protect upland property left vulnerable by Hurricane Ian. At their last board meeting Dec. 13, commissioners unanimously approved the contract, recognizing the "existence of a valid public emergency." County staff added the item...
WINKNEWS.com
Collier County mobile home community gets its 4th FEMA trailer
A fourth FEMA trailer arrived in a Naples community on Wednesday. There were already three trailers at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The trailers will go to seniors who can live in the 55+ community. The property manager, James Gaughan, said he was determined to help seniors displaced after Hurricane Ian.
WINKNEWS.com
Two more Fort Myers Beach businesses sell in the face of major rebuilding costs
Two more popular spots on Fort Myers Beach are in the process of finalizing deals to sell out. On Friday, WINK News learned that The Cottage was selling for $16 million. Prices on the island keep skyrocketing, with some into the tens of millions of dollars. Many people on the island worry they won’t recognize their neighborhood once it’s rebuilt.
Florida Weekly
An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital
Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
Lee County extends deadline, expands area for debris collection
Lee County has expanded the area and extended the deadline for residents to place debris from Hurricane Ian curbside for removal.
WINKNEWS.com
People on Fort Myers Beach concerned it is losing its charm
Is there a change in the charm coming to Fort Myers Beach? Just as Ian swept away most of our Fort Myers Beach memories, real estate buyers and sellers seem to be doing the same thing to the island’s affordability. Every day it seems like another property on the...
Fort Myers Beach permit delays frustrating homeowners waiting to rebuild
Homeowners on Fort Myers Beach are wondering how long it's going to take before they can start rebuilding. Many have not been given a timeframe for their permit applications.
nomadlawyer.org
The 10 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida
Best Hotels in Naples Florida: Whether you’re looking for best hotels in Naples or near Naples Pier, there are upscale accommodations or a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of great options to suit your needs. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Here are just...
WINKNEWS.com
MotoBros enters lease negotiations for 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda
The Charlotte County Airport Authority is in lease negotiations with MotoBros, a motocross track and training facility based in Okeechobee, for the 4-17 Southern Speedway in Punta Gorda. The speedway is a three-eighths-mile asphalt racetrack built in 1990, run by Joe and Janet Gentry. The racetrack has been home to...
WINKNEWS.com
Multi-million dollar land deal: Who wins?
Should county commissioners be allowed to vote on projects on land they recently had a stake in? Some people living in Collier County say no. “Who benefits from all this? Not the taxpayers who benefit from all this,” says Golden Gate Estates homeowner, Marcela Zurita. “Obviously, if it’s a favorite, favorite. It’s not whether it’s legal or not, but it’s unethical.”
Florida Weekly
OUR THREE FOR 3
Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, No. 327, Estero; 239-301-4166. The pitas look great here — so do the gyros and salads. But please save a slice of baklava for me. Go Greek offers options for dining in or dining outside. There’s no better time to dine outside and remind yourself of why you live in Florida — the sun, the weather and the souvlaki or other Hellenic specialties at Go Greek.
Alligator caught knocking on front door of Bonita Springs home
BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. — An alligator in Bonita Springs was seen knocking on someone’s front door. Thankfully the homeowner decided not to answer. That alligator is very well known in the neighborhood. It all happened in Paloma, a gated community along Imperial Parkway. Residents said they are familiar...
Fort Myers Beach LPA to discuss future flood regulations
The Fort Myers Beach Planning Agency will be discussing a list of what they're looking to examine further.
4 Florida cities listed among the fastest-growing ‘Boomtowns’ in America
Four Florida cities were listed among the fastest-growing municipalities in the United States in a report by SmartAsset.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine launches in Naples
The second coming of Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine was a long time coming for its owners, who initially had hoped to launch their Naples restaurant about a year ago. Husband and wife Rogen and Shishana Forbes have been anticipating another local spot for Island Vybz since closing their first in July 2019 after operating for more than a year in Coastland Center mall’s food court. Opting for a permanent tenant, mall management replaced Island Vybz with Planet Grilled Cheese that summer. By then, though, the Forbes had built a local following for their authentic oxtail, jerk chicken and critically acclaimed Jamaican cuisine.
