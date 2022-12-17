Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, No. 327, Estero; 239-301-4166. The pitas look great here — so do the gyros and salads. But please save a slice of baklava for me. Go Greek offers options for dining in or dining outside. There’s no better time to dine outside and remind yourself of why you live in Florida — the sun, the weather and the souvlaki or other Hellenic specialties at Go Greek.

FORT MYERS, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO