Bonita Springs, FL

WINKNEWS.com

Uline to hire for massive Naples warehouse opening in early 2023

Expected to complete construction next month of a massive distribution center in Collier County, Uline Inc. plans to hire about 150 people to staff it. The Wisconsin-based distributor of shipping, packaging and industrial materials plans to complete construction in mid-January of its 915,750-square-foot warehouse being built at 3830 Uline Drive, off City Gate Boulevard east of Collier Boulevard near the 100-acre Paradise Coast Sports Complex and the future Great Wolf Lodge Resort also under construction.
NAPLES, FL
multihousingnews.com

TerraCap Sells Florida Asset for $87M

The company acquired the property in 2021 for $70.3 million. TerraCap Management LLC has sold Versol Residences, a 240-unit multifamily community in Bonita Springs, Fla., for $87.3 million—or $363,542 per unit. JBM brokered the deal for the seller, which, according to Yardi Matrix data, acquired the property in 2021 for $70.3 million.
BONITA SPRINGS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Naples, Fort Myers among top 100 highest in state for average monthly household bills

Naples residents are spending on average a little more than $2,000 per month on their monthly household bills, while Fort Myers residents are paying $1,852 a month, according to doxoINSIGHTS’ U.S. Utilities Market Size and Household Spending Report for 2022. Ranked 65th in Florida in the cost of average monthly bills, Naples residents have an average monthly utility bill of $261. Fort Myers sits at No. 100 in average monthly bills cost and is paying an average utility bill of $319.
NAPLES, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

NCH to open Neurovascular Critical Care Unit on Friday

NCH will host a grand opening Friday for its Neurovascular Critical Care Unit at its Baker Hospital, 350 Seventh St. N., in downtown Naples. This new unit is a first of its kind at NCH and was created to care for the immediate life-threatening neurological issues of patients with spine, brain and nervous system disease or trauma.
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Collier County mobile home community gets its 4th FEMA trailer

A fourth FEMA trailer arrived in a Naples community on Wednesday. There were already three trailers at the Par 4 Mobile Home Community. The trailers will go to seniors who can live in the 55+ community. The property manager, James Gaughan, said he was determined to help seniors displaced after Hurricane Ian.
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

An update on Lee Health Fort Myers Hospital

Late last year, Lee Health announced our plans to build a new, state-of-the-art hospital and medical destination on Challenger Boulevard, between Colonial Boulevard and Winkler Avenue, in the City of Fort Myers. Since we received approval to proceed from the Lee Health Board of Directors, significant work has been underway.
FORT MYERS, FL
nomadlawyer.org

The 10 Best Hotels in Naples, Florida

Best Hotels in Naples Florida: Whether you’re looking for best hotels in Naples or near Naples Pier, there are upscale accommodations or a more budget-friendly option, there are plenty of great options to suit your needs. For the Web-Story of this Article “Click Here“. Here are just...
NAPLES, FL
WINKNEWS.com

Multi-million dollar land deal: Who wins?

Should county commissioners be allowed to vote on projects on land they recently had a stake in? Some people living in Collier County say no. “Who benefits from all this? Not the taxpayers who benefit from all this,” says Golden Gate Estates homeowner, Marcela Zurita. “Obviously, if it’s a favorite, favorite. It’s not whether it’s legal or not, but it’s unethical.”
COLLIER COUNTY, FL
Florida Weekly

OUR THREE FOR 3

Miromar Outlets, 10801 Corkscrew Road, No. 327, Estero; 239-301-4166. The pitas look great here — so do the gyros and salads. But please save a slice of baklava for me. Go Greek offers options for dining in or dining outside. There’s no better time to dine outside and remind yourself of why you live in Florida — the sun, the weather and the souvlaki or other Hellenic specialties at Go Greek.
FORT MYERS, FL
gulfshorebusiness.com

Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine launches in Naples

The second coming of Island Vybz Jamaican Cuisine was a long time coming for its owners, who initially had hoped to launch their Naples restaurant about a year ago. Husband and wife Rogen and Shishana Forbes have been anticipating another local spot for Island Vybz since closing their first in July 2019 after operating for more than a year in Coastland Center mall’s food court. Opting for a permanent tenant, mall management replaced Island Vybz with Planet Grilled Cheese that summer. By then, though, the Forbes had built a local following for their authentic oxtail, jerk chicken and critically acclaimed Jamaican cuisine.
NAPLES, FL

