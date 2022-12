Texas A&M football coach Jimbo Fisher signed 16 student-athletes to national letters of intent on the first day of the early signing period. It's great to get another signing day started. In a lot of areas, guys did a really good job. Met a lot of needs, got a lot of really good players. I mean, really, really good players. Didn't take as many as we did last year as far as overall and in the high school parts of things, but hit the right guys. Hit needs across the board.

COLLEGE STATION, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO