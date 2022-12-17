ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

tourcounsel.com

Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois

If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
ROSEMONT, IL
CBS Chicago

Chicago shoppers pack the stores to avoid the severe storm on Thursday

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next couple of days are shaping up to be a double whammy for consumers who haven't quite finished up their Christmas shopping and now have to get ready for a pending snow storm.For the procrastinators out there, it's a formula for disaster. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos hit the road to see how shoppers were getting by.With a possible blizzard like conditions set to hit Chicago and just four days left until Christmas, there was no shortage of chaotic scenes like these: The lines at this Costco on the South Side just kept going. The traffic...
CHICAGO, IL
ValueWalk

$500 Chicago Relief Checks: Application Deadline Extended

If you missed the deadline to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, don’t worry. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services have extended the deadline to apply for the Chicago relief checks. Applicants now have until December 31 to apply for the relief check. Chicago Resiliency...
CHICAGO, IL
959theriver.com

Top 10 Snowstorms In Chicago History.

Snow days, snow ways, snow stays and just keeps falling. We’ve got another big snow event headed our way combined with very cold temps so I thought I’d share the 10 heaviest snow fall events in Chicago in the past 140 years or so. I’ve been here for the top 5. How bout you? Will Thursdays storm join the ranks of the top 10? I think we’re hoping not, but if the weather peeps are correct it could be top 5. They are using that bomb cyclone handle in describing it..
CHICAGO, IL
NBC Chicago

This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says

A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
CHICAGO, IL
thesouthlandjournal.com

Former CEO of Subprime Auto Lender Indicted in $54.5 Million Bank Fraud Scheme

Former CEO of Subprime Auto Lender Indicted in $54.5 Million Bank Fraud Scheme (Chicago, IL) — The former chief executive officer of a suburban Chicago subprime auto lending company has been charged in federal court with orchestrating a scheme that defrauded a bank of approximately $54.5 million. James Collins...
CHICAGO, IL
947wls.com

For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow

The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
CHICAGO, IL
WGN News

Citizens flock to grocery stores ahead of snow storm

MATTESON, Ill. — Residents are taking to grocery stores to prepare for an impending snow storm that’s about to hit the Chicagoland area. “Christmas and stuff we needed at home,” said Ken Gersh, a shopper at Pete’s Market in Matteson on why he was at the grocery store. “We’re getting low and we don’t want […]
MATTESON, IL
Chicago Defender

Ten South Side woman-owned Small Businesses open at Far South CDC Marketplace

The nonprofit Far South Community Development Corporation (Far South CDC)—an organization that provides strategic community-building services to residents and businesses across Chicago’s Far South Side neighborhoods and south suburban Cook County—is showcasing ten unique woman-owned small businesses with its Far South CDC Marketplace (837 W. 115th Street, Chicago) open now through May 2023 from 12-6 p.m. daily.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

New year brings in new laws for smoke detectors, with must-have 10-year 'hard wired' alarms

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year will bring new laws, including one that means you might need to update your home smoke alarms.CBS 2's Shardaa gray on how to know if your detector needs replaced, and what happens if you don't do it.Come January 1st, Illinois residents will have a new smoke alarm law to follow. "Any home that has a smoke alarm that is not hardwired, it's using a 9-volt battery, not hardwired.  When their current smoke alarms expire, they need to begin replacing them with 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms." Under the new fire safety smoke detector...
ILLINOIS STATE
thereporteronline.net

10 Places to Order Christmas To Go In Chicago

The jolliest day is right around the corner, and we know you have big plans for your Christmas Eve dinner. However, if you plan on cozying up at home, here are 10+ places to order your Christmas to go brunch, dinner, even dessert in Chicago! After all, it’s cold, it’s snowy, who’d want to leave their house if they don’t have to? I know I’m getting my fluffy blanket and movie marathon queue ready!
CHICAGO, IL
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?

Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
CHICAGO, IL
proclaimerscv.com

$500 Relief Check Is On The Way, Are You Qualified?

Thousands of Americans are about to receive $500 relief checks in January to combat the impact of the soaring inflation rate. The soaring inflation rate continues to affect Millions of Americans across the country. Federal and state officials address this problem by giving different aids like SNAP benefits, state stimulus checks, relief checks, and many more.
CHICAGO, IL

