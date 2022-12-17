Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Chicago Welcomes 26 Migrants Days Before Christmas and Needs Your HelpTom HandyChicago, IL
Many Chicago families should get payment for up to $400 by ChristmasR.A. HeimChicago, IL
The Unbelievable Murders & Disappearances in the Chicago Lawn Neighborhood: The Victims All Knew Each OtherThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedChicago, IL
Collin Powell Middle School Girls Are State ChampsSouth Suburban NewsMatteson, IL
Bloom Township High School Holds Thirteen Year Graduation CeremonySouth Suburban NewsChicago Heights, IL
money in handsPhoto byPhoto by Alexander Mils (Unsplash)onUnsplash. If you live in Chicago, you might want to check your bank statement to see if you got some money from the state of Illinois. You probably have got the money and not noticed it. It's not a ton of money, but it's still a payment up to $400.
tourcounsel.com
Fashion Outlets of Chicago | Shopping mall in Rosemont, Illinois
If you are in Chicago and looking for clothes at a good price, you should go to the Fashion Outlets of Chicago. There are many outlets in Chicago but the best one is Fashion Outlets because of its good variety of brands and because you can get there very easily from downtown, both by car and by bus.
Chicago shoppers pack the stores to avoid the severe storm on Thursday
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The next couple of days are shaping up to be a double whammy for consumers who haven't quite finished up their Christmas shopping and now have to get ready for a pending snow storm.For the procrastinators out there, it's a formula for disaster. CBS 2's Andrew Ramos hit the road to see how shoppers were getting by.With a possible blizzard like conditions set to hit Chicago and just four days left until Christmas, there was no shortage of chaotic scenes like these: The lines at this Costco on the South Side just kept going. The traffic...
ValueWalk
$500 Chicago Relief Checks: Application Deadline Extended
If you missed the deadline to apply for the Chicago Resiliency Fund 2.0 program, don’t worry. The Chicago Department of Family and Support Services have extended the deadline to apply for the Chicago relief checks. Applicants now have until December 31 to apply for the relief check. Chicago Resiliency...
959theriver.com
Top 10 Snowstorms In Chicago History.
Snow days, snow ways, snow stays and just keeps falling. We’ve got another big snow event headed our way combined with very cold temps so I thought I’d share the 10 heaviest snow fall events in Chicago in the past 140 years or so. I’ve been here for the top 5. How bout you? Will Thursdays storm join the ranks of the top 10? I think we’re hoping not, but if the weather peeps are correct it could be top 5. They are using that bomb cyclone handle in describing it..
This Chicago Pizza Is Among the Best in the World, Ranking Says
A Chicago pizzeria has been dished a slice of global acclaim, landing on a list that gave a shout out to the best pizzas in the world. Global travel site Big 7 Travel released a 50-spot ranking that analyzed pizzas of all shapes and sizes, weighing factors like crust, sauce, cheese, value for money, location and more to determine the ones that take the grub to a "whole new level."
thesouthlandjournal.com
Former CEO of Subprime Auto Lender Indicted in $54.5 Million Bank Fraud Scheme
Former CEO of Subprime Auto Lender Indicted in $54.5 Million Bank Fraud Scheme (Chicago, IL) — The former chief executive officer of a suburban Chicago subprime auto lending company has been charged in federal court with orchestrating a scheme that defrauded a bank of approximately $54.5 million. James Collins...
Should You Mask Up for Holiday Gatherings? Here's What Chicago's Top Doc is Saying
With cases of COVID-19 and influenza continuing to climb across the Chicago area, many residents are wondering what risk holiday travel and family gatherings entail with Christmas just days away. While CDC data shows Cook County and most of the Chicago area remaining under a "medium" COVID-19 community level, Chicago's...
947wls.com
For the First Time, The City of Chicago is asking Residents to name their Snow Plow
The City of Chicago is asking residents to submit name ideas for their newest snow plow. They are accepting submissions through January 6th. From there, the Department of Streets and Sanitation will choose 50 names. Then residents will be able to vote for their 6 favorite names by January 31st and finally, the snow plow will be granted its title.
Citizens flock to grocery stores ahead of snow storm
MATTESON, Ill. — Residents are taking to grocery stores to prepare for an impending snow storm that’s about to hit the Chicagoland area. “Christmas and stuff we needed at home,” said Ken Gersh, a shopper at Pete’s Market in Matteson on why he was at the grocery store. “We’re getting low and we don’t want […]
Chicago O'Hare threat: Passenger tells employee they have bomb in bag, sparking emergency response
The airport was already buzzing with activity Tuesday morning, as some holiday travelers rushed to get out of Chicago ahead of a looming winter storm.
Ten South Side woman-owned Small Businesses open at Far South CDC Marketplace
The nonprofit Far South Community Development Corporation (Far South CDC)—an organization that provides strategic community-building services to residents and businesses across Chicago’s Far South Side neighborhoods and south suburban Cook County—is showcasing ten unique woman-owned small businesses with its Far South CDC Marketplace (837 W. 115th Street, Chicago) open now through May 2023 from 12-6 p.m. daily.
New year brings in new laws for smoke detectors, with must-have 10-year 'hard wired' alarms
CHICAGO (CBS) -- The new year will bring new laws, including one that means you might need to update your home smoke alarms.CBS 2's Shardaa gray on how to know if your detector needs replaced, and what happens if you don't do it.Come January 1st, Illinois residents will have a new smoke alarm law to follow. "Any home that has a smoke alarm that is not hardwired, it's using a 9-volt battery, not hardwired. When their current smoke alarms expire, they need to begin replacing them with 10-year sealed battery smoke alarms." Under the new fire safety smoke detector...
thereporteronline.net
10 Places to Order Christmas To Go In Chicago
The jolliest day is right around the corner, and we know you have big plans for your Christmas Eve dinner. However, if you plan on cozying up at home, here are 10+ places to order your Christmas to go brunch, dinner, even dessert in Chicago! After all, it’s cold, it’s snowy, who’d want to leave their house if they don’t have to? I know I’m getting my fluffy blanket and movie marathon queue ready!
Opportunity is calling: Gary, Indiana needs to answer it
If you’re like me, you’re tired of seeing opportunities for good paying jobs and meaningful careers pass by people in our community. On December 7th, we had a chance to change that by participating in a Design Session being offered by InnoPower, TechPoint and Center of Workforce Innovations.
NBC Chicago
Snow Predictions: What to Expect and When as Winter Storm Eyes Chicago Area This Week
With experts urging travelers to consider alternate plans leading up to the Christmas holiday as confidence in a potential winter storm grows, how much snow should you expect and when in the Chicago area?. Forecasters say a major winter storm is possible across a large swath of the Midwest starting...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to ABC7 Anchor Diane Pathieu’s Husband Nick Adamski?
Diane Pathieu has shared significant news stories on ABC7 Chicago in her career, but her most recent newscast is the most important personally and for how many people it could help. The longtime news anchor revealed her husband’s cancer battle and the advanced medical technology saving his life. Nick Adamski has had his fair share of struggles in his previous career, but this is the biggest fight of his life. And he wants others going through the same to benefit from the life-saving developments. Find out what happened to Diane Pathieu’s husband, Nick Adamski, and his current health update here.
wcbu.org
Retiring Illinois Secretary of State Jesse White reveals the racism that shaped his legacy
Democrat Jesse White is leaving office next month as Illinois’ longest-serving and first African American secretary of state. His office filled with a lifetime of trinkets and mementos, White is one of the few remaining holdouts at the James R. Thompson Center as the building’s makeover into a downtown tech hub for Google intensifies.
When Will Snow Start in the Chicago Area and When is the Storm Expected to Be the Worst?
With a major winter system expected to hit the Chicago area just before the holiday weekend, when can you expect to see now and for how long?. The timing of the system has changed in recent days, along with snow total projections. But as the storm nears, so too does confidence in its intensity.
proclaimerscv.com
$500 Relief Check Is On The Way, Are You Qualified?
Thousands of Americans are about to receive $500 relief checks in January to combat the impact of the soaring inflation rate. The soaring inflation rate continues to affect Millions of Americans across the country. Federal and state officials address this problem by giving different aids like SNAP benefits, state stimulus checks, relief checks, and many more.
