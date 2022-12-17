Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Store Closure In Minneapolis Expected At MarshallsMatt LillywhiteMinneapolis, MN
Rodent Problem Closes Walgreens - Twin Cities Location ShuttersTy D.Saint Paul, MN
Eagan resident is raising money for local families and individuals in need this holiday seasonLimitless Production Group LLCEagan, MN
Minnesota Twins Sign Star Free-Agent SluggerOnlyHomersMinneapolis, MN
Major Walgreens Location Closing For Three WeeksJoel EisenbergSaint Paul, MN
Related
NFL Predictions: Week 16 Picks for Every Game
Our experts offer free NFL Week 16 picks for every game in the 2022 football season.
49ers Kyle Shanahan drops truth bomb on resting starters before playoffs
Usually when a team clinches a postseason berth, they’ll look to rest their starters; but not head coach Kyle Shanahan and the San Francisco 49ers. San Fran might be NFC West champions, but Shanahan is still looking for the 49ers to mesh on the field. San Francisco clinched the...
Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday
Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
NFL desperation rankings: What team needs a title the most?
Goodbye, Packers. So long, Rams. Beat it, Steelers. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Saints. With many recent NFL playoff regulars likely to miss the upcoming tournament, here’s a fresh way to look at the postseason: There are more teams in the race that haven’t won a Super Bowl in the 52 seasons since the AFL-NFL merger (seven) than there are teams that have won a championship since 2010 (six). That makes for a lot of championship-hungry organizations and franchises. Post Sports+ ranked the 17 teams with .500 or better records, plus the one division leader with a...
Since hiring Deion Sanders, 13 Colorado recruits have already lost their scholarships
At least 13 Colorado recruits have lost their scholarships since the school hired Deion Sanders as its new coach. Sanders had previously encouraged players to enter the transfer portal to make room for his incoming recruits.
Video: Disturbing Fight Breaks Out At NFL Stadium
A disturbing fight broke out at an NFL stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. But while the Chargers were beating the Titans on the field, the fans were fighting in the stadium. This is just the latest of many fan...
Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew
Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday. Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain. Later,... The post Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Look: 'Bomb Cyclone' Heading For NFL Game This Weekend
For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills will be battling another NFL team and the elements. After taking down the Miami Dolphins in a snowy game in Buffalo last week, the Bills are gearing up for a contest against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, the weather outlook doesn't look good.
NFL Team Developing "Contingency Plan" To Deal With Weather
The weather is set to affect a lot of NFL games this upcoming weekend. It's going to be brutally cold in a lot of Midwest and Northeast cities, but there's also supposed to be a massive snowstorm. That storm is expected to hit Chicago over the next couple of days...
Minnesota Vikings Show Off ‘Winter Whiteout’ Uniforms For Saturday’s Game
Fresh off defeating the Indianapolis Colts 39-36 in what was the largest comeback in NFL history, the Minnesota Vikings will once again be playing a Saturday game at U.S. Bank Stadium. The Vikings will battle the New York Giants on Christmas Eve in a special 'Winter Whiteout' game, where they...
Peyton, Eli Manning lose it as fan in Gumby suit drinks beer through eye
The “Manningcast” always features a slate of guests, but this unscripted, beer-drinking cameo had the brothers cracking up. Peyton and Eli Manning’s ESPN2 alternative to “Monday Night Football” continues to produce laughs for fans. As the show came back from break during the Rams-Packers game, the cameras zoomed in on a spectator at Lambeau Field dressed in a Gumby costume. What was already a funny cameo turned into a hilarious show for the Manning’s as Gumby began to drink a beer through the costume’s eye. Eli added some comedy to the spectacle, providing some expert analysis to the bizarre scene. “Welcome back to Lambeau, we got Gumby in the house drinking a beer through his eye,” he said. “I’ve never seen that technique but you gotta do what you gotta do.” Peyton couldn’t stop laughing as his brother commented on the costumed character’s antics. The Packers lead the Rams 10-6 at halftime and won 24-12. With the Rams out of the NFC playoff race and Packers clinging to some slim hope, a little added levity is never a bad thing, dammit.
Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl
Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
NFL
2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4
This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
New helmet, no concerns Pickett returns Saturday
What Steelers QB Kenny Pickett said about his concussion, concerns for the future, what happened against the Ravens and his new helmet and visor
A frigid forecast: Temperatures for Steelers vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve expected to be among coldest games in team history
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take on the Raiders at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, it's expected to be one of the coldest games in team history. This Christmas Eve, it's going to be a special night at Acrisure Stadium, as the Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception -- but it's going to be a special kind of cold on Pittsburgh's North Shore. In historic terms, it could be one of the coldest games the Steelers ever play. Temperatures on Saturday night are expected to dip into the single digits before kickoff, with wind chills well below...
Rob Gronkowski reveals the incredible reaction to his cryptic tweet
Rob Gronkowski sent out a rather ambiguous tweet on Wednesday that sparked immediate speculation that he was looking into an NFL comeback. The tweet was cryptic enough that it set off alarm bells even within the NFL. Gronkowski appeared on FanDuelTV’s “Up and Adams” podcast Thursday and was asked by host Kay Adams whether he... The post Rob Gronkowski reveals the incredible reaction to his cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
If you're in the blue, you'll get Giants vs. Vikings on TV
The New York Giants (8-5-1) are preparing to visit the Minnesota Vikings (11-3) at U.S. Bank Stadium for a Week 16 matchup. The Giants are coming off a much-needed win versus the Washington Commanders, while the Vikings recorded the largest comeback in NFL history against the Indianapolis Colts. Those in...
iheart.com
Colin Cowherd Drops His NFL 'Bet of the Week'
Colin Cowherd: “My bet of the week is the Dolphins beat, and beat soundly the Green Bay Packers. It’s nice beating the rebuilding Rams and the Bears. Miami has been told for three weeks that they don’t belong, they stink, and they get 48 hours of extra prep, at home with that super smart coach. That Miami loss in Buffalo was one of the best losses of the year. They outplayed them, they outsmarted them, they out-planned them, they outcoached them, Josh Allen just won the game… Did we make that bet officially??”
Colin Cowherd Ranks the Top 10 NFL Teams After Week 15
Watch Colin Cowherd count down his 'Herd Hierarchy rankings of the top 10 teams in the NFL after Week 15.
Report: NFL near deal with new company for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package
The NFL is near a deal with a new company for the “Sunday Ticket” package, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday evening that Google’s YouTube is near a deal for the package. WSJ is reporting that NFL is near a deal with Google's YouTube for Sunday Ticket rights. Story coming... The post Report: NFL near deal with new company for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN Sioux Falls
Sioux Falls, SD
15K+
Followers
8K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://espnsiouxfalls.com/
Comments / 0