The “Manningcast” always features a slate of guests, but this unscripted, beer-drinking cameo had the brothers cracking up. Peyton and Eli Manning’s ESPN2 alternative to “Monday Night Football” continues to produce laughs for fans. As the show came back from break during the Rams-Packers game, the cameras zoomed in on a spectator at Lambeau Field dressed in a Gumby costume. What was already a funny cameo turned into a hilarious show for the Manning’s as Gumby began to drink a beer through the costume’s eye. Eli added some comedy to the spectacle, providing some expert analysis to the bizarre scene. “Welcome back to Lambeau, we got Gumby in the house drinking a beer through his eye,” he said. “I’ve never seen that technique but you gotta do what you gotta do.” Peyton couldn’t stop laughing as his brother commented on the costumed character’s antics. The Packers lead the Rams 10-6 at halftime and won 24-12. With the Rams out of the NFC playoff race and Packers clinging to some slim hope, a little added levity is never a bad thing, dammit.

2 DAYS AGO