The Spun

Look: It's Going To Be Insanely Cold At NFL Game Saturday

Anyone attending Saturday night's game between the Las Vegas Raiders and Pittsburgh Steelers better bundle up. ESPN's Brooke Pryor noted that the Week 16 matchup is expected to kick off with an 8-degree temperature in Pittsburgh. There's also a chance of snow at Acrisure Stadium. This marks the second straight...
New York Post

NFL desperation rankings: What team needs a title the most?

Goodbye, Packers. So long, Rams. Beat it, Steelers. Don’t let the door hit you on the way out, Saints. With many recent NFL playoff regulars likely to miss the upcoming tournament, here’s a fresh way to look at the postseason: There are more teams in the race that haven’t won a Super Bowl in the 52 seasons since the AFL-NFL merger (seven) than there are teams that have won a championship since 2010 (six). That makes for a lot of championship-hungry organizations and franchises. Post Sports+ ranked the 17 teams with .500 or better records, plus the one division leader with a...
The Spun

Video: Disturbing Fight Breaks Out At NFL Stadium

A disturbing fight broke out at an NFL stadium on Sunday afternoon. The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Tennessee Titans at home on Sunday. But while the Chargers were beating the Titans on the field, the fans were fighting in the stadium. This is just the latest of many fan...
Larry Brown Sports

Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew

Adam Schefter made an interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew on Monday. Schefter reported on Monday that Jalen Hurts suffered a sprained shoulder in the Philadelphia Eagles’ Week 15 win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday. The ESPN reporter added that Hurts’ status for the Eagles’ Week 16 game against the Dallas Cowboys was uncertain. Later,... The post Adam Schefter makes interesting prediction about Gardner Minshew appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Spun

Look: 'Bomb Cyclone' Heading For NFL Game This Weekend

For the second straight week, the Buffalo Bills will be battling another NFL team and the elements. After taking down the Miami Dolphins in a snowy game in Buffalo last week, the Bills are gearing up for a contest against the Chicago Bears. Unfortunately, the weather outlook doesn't look good.
The Spun

NFL Team Developing "Contingency Plan" To Deal With Weather

The weather is set to affect a lot of NFL games this upcoming weekend. It's going to be brutally cold in a lot of Midwest and Northeast cities, but there's also supposed to be a massive snowstorm. That storm is expected to hit Chicago over the next couple of days...
New York Post

Peyton, Eli Manning lose it as fan in Gumby suit drinks beer through eye

The “Manningcast” always features a slate of guests, but this unscripted, beer-drinking cameo had the brothers cracking up. Peyton and Eli Manning’s ESPN2 alternative to “Monday Night Football” continues to produce laughs for fans. As the show came back from break during the Rams-Packers game, the cameras zoomed in on a spectator at Lambeau Field dressed in a Gumby costume. What was already a funny cameo turned into a hilarious show for the Manning’s as Gumby began to drink a beer through the costume’s eye. Eli added some comedy to the spectacle, providing some expert analysis to the bizarre scene. “Welcome back to Lambeau, we got Gumby in the house drinking a beer through his eye,” he said. “I’ve never seen that technique but you gotta do what you gotta do.” Peyton couldn’t stop laughing as his brother commented on the costumed character’s antics. The Packers lead the Rams 10-6 at halftime and won 24-12. With the Rams out of the NFC playoff race and Packers clinging to some slim hope, a little added levity is never a bad thing, dammit.
NBC Sports Chicago

Here are the full AFC, NFC rosters for 2023 Pro Bowl

Over 80 NFL stars have locked down a trip to Vegas. The full 44-man AFC and NFC rosters for the 2023 Pro Bowl Games in Las Vegas were revealed by the NFL on Wednesday night. The NFL-best Philadelphia Eagles led the league with eight selections, headlined by quarterback Jalen Hurts, wide receiver A.J. Brown, tackle Lane Johnson, guard Landon Dickerson, center Jason Kelce and cornerback Darius Slay, all of whom were voted in as starters.
NFL

2023 NFL Draft order: Bears leapfrog Seahawks for No. 2 pick; Lions move up to No. 4

This is a look at the first-round order for the 2023 NFL Draft heading into Week 16 of the 2022 NFL season, along with the top three needs for each team. The order is determined by record, using strength of schedule as the first tiebreaker (click here to see a full list of the draft-order tiebreakers). Keep in mind -- teams that would make the playoffs if the season ended today are marked as PL (short for playoffs) in the order below. The draft order for playoff teams is determined by the results of postseason play.
CBS Pittsburgh

A frigid forecast: Temperatures for Steelers vs. Raiders on Christmas Eve expected to be among coldest games in team history

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) -- When the Steelers take on the Raiders at Acrisure Stadium on Saturday night, it's expected to be one of the coldest games in team history. This Christmas Eve, it's going to be a special night at Acrisure Stadium, as the Steelers celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Immaculate Reception -- but it's going to be a special kind of cold on Pittsburgh's North Shore. In historic terms, it could be one of the coldest games the Steelers ever play.  Temperatures on Saturday night are expected to dip into the single digits before kickoff, with wind chills well below...
Larry Brown Sports

Rob Gronkowski reveals the incredible reaction to his cryptic tweet

Rob Gronkowski sent out a rather ambiguous tweet on Wednesday that sparked immediate speculation that he was looking into an NFL comeback. The tweet was cryptic enough that it set off alarm bells even within the NFL. Gronkowski appeared on FanDuelTV’s “Up and Adams” podcast Thursday and was asked by host Kay Adams whether he... The post Rob Gronkowski reveals the incredible reaction to his cryptic tweet appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
iheart.com

Colin Cowherd Drops His NFL 'Bet of the Week'

Colin Cowherd: “My bet of the week is the Dolphins beat, and beat soundly the Green Bay Packers. It’s nice beating the rebuilding Rams and the Bears. Miami has been told for three weeks that they don’t belong, they stink, and they get 48 hours of extra prep, at home with that super smart coach. That Miami loss in Buffalo was one of the best losses of the year. They outplayed them, they outsmarted them, they out-planned them, they outcoached them, Josh Allen just won the game… Did we make that bet officially??”
Larry Brown Sports

Report: NFL near deal with new company for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package

The NFL is near a deal with a new company for the “Sunday Ticket” package, according to a report. The Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday evening that Google’s YouTube is near a deal for the package. WSJ is reporting that NFL is near a deal with Google's YouTube for Sunday Ticket rights. Story coming... The post Report: NFL near deal with new company for ‘Sunday Ticket’ package appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
ESPN Sioux Falls has the best sports coverage and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Sioux Falls, South Dakota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

