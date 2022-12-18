Read full article on original website
anash.org
Daily Broadcast Will Help Listen to the Message of the Candles
In 5748, the Rebbe utilized each night of the Chanukah menorah lighting as a unique and unprecedented Hakhel opportunity. Get a nightly message to your phone, reliving those moments. As the house fills with the warmth and light of the Chanukah menorah, the candles shine brightly. If you listen, you’ll...
Bonei Olam to Daven for Children at the Ohel
A minyan representing Bonei Olam – Chabad will daven at the Rebbe’s Ohel on the auspicious day of Zos Chanukah for those who are yearning for children. During a Zos Chanukah Shabbos Farbrengen, the Rebbe explained that the 8th day of Chanukah has a special segulah for “פקידת עקרות,” blessings for fertility. The Rebbe then signaled to specific individuals in need of this blessing to say L’chaim.
28 Versions of the Rebbe’s Letter for Chanukah 5748
Many times, the Rebbe would send a michtav kloli-proti – a letter with a general text, but with additions for many of the recipients. A new booklet collects 28 of such letters from Chanukah 5748. A new booklet compiles 28 versions of the Rebbe’s michtav kloli-proti for Chanukah 5748....
Menorah Shines at the Foot of the Kremlin
Russia’s Chief Rabbi Berel Lazar lit the first Chanukah candle at the foot of the Kremlin in Moscow, with hundreds attending in person and many more watching live. Hundreds gathered for a grand menorah lighting at the foot of the Kremlin in Moscow, Russia, a sight that is still considered a miracle for those who lived through the years of Communist rule.
