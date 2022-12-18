A minyan representing Bonei Olam – Chabad will daven at the Rebbe’s Ohel on the auspicious day of Zos Chanukah for those who are yearning for children. During a Zos Chanukah Shabbos Farbrengen, the Rebbe explained that the 8th day of Chanukah has a special segulah for “פקידת עקרות,” blessings for fertility. The Rebbe then signaled to specific individuals in need of this blessing to say L’chaim.

