Read full article on original website
Related
anash.org
New Initiative Empowers Kids To Be Ambassadors Of Light
As Chanukah approached, Chabad Hebrew schools prepared a special program organized by CKids to help share the miracles and missions of Chanukah – with a new digital spin. The Chanukah frenzy is in full swing. With party planning, gelt giving, dreidel-spinning and of course, menorah kindling. But this year,...
anash.org
Should We Give Teachers Chanukah Gelt?
Rabbi Avrohom Bluming of Igud Hamelamdim shares 3 reasons you should give Chanukah Gelt to your children’s teachers this Chanukah. It’s Chanukah, and it’s time to gift your children’s teachers with Chanukah Gelt, in accordance with the generations-old minhag. Need further convincing? Here are 3 things...
anash.org
Students Shine at Ohr Menachem “Nachas Evening”
A special Chanukah event for students of Ohr Menachem in Crown Heights and their parents gave each student the opportunity to shine and each parent the chance to enjoy pure nachas. On Tuesday evening, the 3rd lichtel the grand Lubavitch Yeshiva hall was bustling with fathers and sons celebrating together.
anash.org
Talent Shines At Oholei Torah’s Menorah Contest
The creativity and skills of Oholei Torah’s elementary school shined as they designed, crafted, and built their projects for the annual Menorah Contest. A group of judges voted on the top Menorahs from each grade. Photos: Oded Kaizerman/Anash.org. For the seventh year in a row, the creativity and skills...
anash.org
Daily Broadcast Will Help Listen to the Message of the Candles
In 5748, the Rebbe utilized each night of the Chanukah menorah lighting as a unique and unprecedented Hakhel opportunity. Get a nightly message to your phone, reliving those moments. As the house fills with the warmth and light of the Chanukah menorah, the candles shine brightly. If you listen, you’ll...
Comments / 0