Christmas light display in Luzerne County
SUGARLOAF, Pa. — Light the Night at the Sugarloaf Golf Club is an immersive Christmas light experience. New this year is a mega tree that features more than 14,000 pixels making it one of the largest in the world. There's also marshmallow roasting, fire pits, and hot chocolate to...
Firm buying Pa. mall plans to transform it into an economic center
Revitalizing the nearly empty Lycoming Mall in Lycoming County is the plan of real estate developers in State College. FAMVEST has a contract to buy the mall near Muncy and plans to transform it into a mixed-use economic center, said its president Jon Jahanshahi. The mixed use could include retail...
Northumberland County Children and Youth Services hands out toys
SUNBURY, Pa. — There are toys everywhere at the United Lutheran Church near Sunbury, and organizers say this is only a fraction of what they started with. This is the annual toy distribution held by Northumberland County Children and Youth. "We were having families here getting diapers, winter coats....
WOLF
Wind chill watch issued for Clinton & northern Lycoming Counties
URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. Warren-McKean-Potter-Elk-Cameron-Northern Clinton-Clearfield- Including the cities of Warren, Bradford, Coudersport, St. Marys,. Ridgway, Emporium, Renovo, DuBois, Clearfield, Philipsburg,. Mansfield, Wellsboro, and Trout Run. 118 PM EST Wed Dec 21 2022. ...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON. THROUGH SATURDAY EVENING... * WHAT...Dangerously cold wind...
WOLF
Shamokin business fire
SHAMOKIN, NORTHUMBERLAND CO, (WOLF) — A fire between two businesses in Shamokin brought multiple crews to the scene on East Independence Street Wednesday. The second alarm fire happened near the rear of Original Italian Pizza and Oliver's Cigar Lounge. Original Italian Pizza announced on its Facebook page that it...
Grinch sidekick charged: Old Lycoming Township Police
Williamsport, Pa. — The second in the pair of the Lycoming County blow mold thieves was charged with two counts of receiving stolen property. Lane Sarcinella was charged for stealing more than 60 blow molds at the beginning of December, thanks to the efforts of Old Lycoming and Williamsport Police Offices. Her partner, identified as Christopher Fraunfelter, was charged with the same offenses recently. ...
Portion of White Deer Pike to close on Wednesday in Union and Northumberland counties
White Deer, Pa. — A portion of Route 1010 (White Deer Pike / West Brimmer Avenue) will be closed Wednesday in White Deer Township, Union County and Watsontown, Northumberland County for a utility project. On Dec. 21, White Deer Pike will be closed between Route 1011 (Old Route 15) in White Deer Township, Union County and Route 405 in Watsontown while Windstream replaces wires across the roadway. A detour using local roadways will be in place while crews work. The detour will be in place between 7:30 a.m. and 2 p.m., weather permitting. Drivers are cautioned to be alert, slow down, and expect delays in travel.
Centre County home destroyed by fire
CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) –A house was destroyed after catching fire Tuesday afternoon in Walker Township, near the Centre County/Clinton County line. Fire departments were dispatched at 1:22 p.m. to the home near the intersection of routes 64 and 445. Nine companies from Centre and Clinton counties responded. It was reported that one person was […]
wkok.com
Firefighters Battling Commercial Structure Fire in Shamokin
SHAMOKIN – Numerous fire companies and other first responders were called to fire in a series of businesses and apartments on East Independence Street in Shamokin. No injuries were reported in the fire that hit Oliver’s Cigar Lounge and the OIP restaurant in the 100 block of East Independence Street. Officials say as many as a dozen residents are left homeless by the fire.
Woman caught stealing perfumes at Ulta beauty store
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A Sunbury woman is accused of stealing more than $1,100 of perfumes from an Ulta beauty store. State police at Selinsgrove say Christine Brumbach, 59, was caught on Dec. 16 concealing three bottles of perfumes in her purse and walking out of the Selinsgrove Ulta store. Staff at the store called police around 1 p.m., saying Brumbach was in the store stealing the items. Staff told police Brumbach had been there two days prior stealing items. ...
Police investigate string of car break-ins in Luzerne County
WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Police in Luzerne County are asking for your help in identifying an individual involved in multiple vehicle break-ins. Officials say the individual was involved in the theft of a vehicle on Nicholson Street on December 18 and multiple other break-ins on December 19. The individual...
therecord-online.com
Lock Haven University names Foundation Executive Director and Director of Alumni and Employer Engagement
LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University Foundation (LHUF) board of directors has appointed Ashley Koser as the Foundation’s executive director, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Koser has more than 10 years’ experience in higher education advancement and development leadership. She was hired as the LHUF’s Alumni Director in March 2014 and four years later, she was promoted to her most recent role as executive director of alumni engagement. Prior to joining The Haven family, she served as the assistant director of the Susquehanna University Fund. She also spent time in Penn State University’s Division of Development and Alumni Relations.
'They're exhausted': Burnt out police force in need of more police officers, police chief says
The Williamsport Bureau of Police celebrated a small victory Thursday evening when three new officer positions were added to the force, but the overtaxed department is still a long way from being fully equipped, according to Police Chief Justin Snyder. “We tried to get the officers out there but they’re exhausted,” Snyder said. “Right now, we’re reactive instead of proactive.” The current complement of 48 officers are exhausted, Snyder told...
WOLF
Woman struck and killed in Columbia County
BENTON TWP., Pa. (WOLF) — A woman died after being struck by vehicle Monday in Benton Township. According to officials, the incident happened in the 3900 Block of SR. 487/Maple Grove Rd. in Benton Township just after 6:30 PM. The Columbia County Coroner says 49-year-old Jamie Rankin was crossing...
How bad will Pa. travel be later this week? Depends where you are, NWS forecasters say
A winter storm that will be followed by freezing temperatures could affect Christmas travel plans — and make for a white Christmas in some areas of Pennsylvania, according to the National Weather Service. NWS Meteorologist Rob Radzanowski said Sunday that projections this far in advance are subject to change,...
therecord-online.com
Mill Hall man charged with home repair fraud
MILL HALL, PA – Mill Hall police report that Gene Raymond Lagoe Jr of Mill Hall/Oswego, NY was taken into custody Tuesday evening on Mann Ave. in the borough on felony charges of home improvement fraud and related offenses,. Police said Lagoe had fled the area when he learned...
PennDOT working to fix problem causing icy conditions on Route 309
HANOVER TWP. — PennDOT is working to fix a problem that has caused icy conditions for motorists traveling on Route 309 to and from Mountain Top. Jessica Ruddy, community relations coordinator for PennDOT, said Monday a PennDOT crew is working to correct the problem and work is expected to be completed this week.
A duck dumping dilemma in Union County
UNION COUNTY, Pa. — The first thing most people notice when they come to Fairground Road Park near Lewisburg is a large number of ducks. There are more than 100. "We're trying to discourage people from feeding them. That will naturally cause the population to come back into balance rather than having an over-concentration of so many ducks in one place," said Jim Knight, chair of the East Buffalo Township supervisors.
Police: Couple attempts to purchase truck with $15,000 check that bounced
Selinsgrove, Pa. — A couple was arrested for writing a $15,000 check to a car dealership when they knew they didn't have the money, police say. Tonya Marie Struble, 39, and Casey Jay Zimmerman, 36, both of Mifflinburg, were at Aubrey Alexander Toyota in Monroe Township on Aug. 25 to buy a 2016 Chevrolet Silverado truck. Trooper Adam Romig of state police at Selinsgrove says Struble wrote the check as a down payment for the truck for Zimmerman. ...
Woman dies after being struck by SUV
BENTON, Pa. — A woman checking her mail died after being hit by a vehicle in Columbia County. It happened just after 6:30 p.m. Monday on Route 487 near Benton. The Columbia County coroner says Jamie Rankin, 49, was checking her mailbox when she crossed Route 487 to return to her home and was hit by an SUV.
