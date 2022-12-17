LOCK HAVEN, PA – The Lock Haven University Foundation (LHUF) board of directors has appointed Ashley Koser as the Foundation’s executive director, effective Jan. 3, 2023. Koser has more than 10 years’ experience in higher education advancement and development leadership. She was hired as the LHUF’s Alumni Director in March 2014 and four years later, she was promoted to her most recent role as executive director of alumni engagement. Prior to joining The Haven family, she served as the assistant director of the Susquehanna University Fund. She also spent time in Penn State University’s Division of Development and Alumni Relations.

1 DAY AGO