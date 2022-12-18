Read full article on original website
Are You Legally Required To Shovel Your Sidewalks in Grand Junction, Colorado?
That was fairly decent snow we had last week in Grand Junction, Colorado. The National Weather Service says we can expect more on Wednesday night, December 21, 2022. When we get our next snowfall, what do Grand Junction, Colorado's city ordinances say about the clearing of snow from public sidewalks?
Check Out Grand Junction, Colorado’s ‘Light Up the Grand Valley’ Winner
Happy Holidays from Trimlight Grand Mesa and Townsquare Media! We look forward to our annual holiday lights contest in Colorado known as 'Light Up the Grand Valley' each holiday season. From Thanksgiving to mid-December, we give our listeners a chance to win $500, and bragging rights all year, by submitting...
These Are the Restaurants That Just Opened In Grand Junction
Have you seen all the restaurants that have opened recently in Grand Junction?. We are still anxiously awaiting the arrival of Cracker Barrel in Grand Junction out by Mesa Mall. That seems to be the restaurant that has everyone's attention and the anticipation is growing. Perhaps, in 2023 we'll see some physical developments on that front at the old Sutherland's location. The Cracker Barrel website indicates the company expects to open 3-4 new restaurants in 2023 but does specify locations. We are hoping 2023 is Grand Junction's year.
Road To Recovery: Steel Beam Crushes Grand Junction Welder’s Leg and Hand
The holiday season is a terrible time for a heart-wrenching story, but this one needs your attention. Grand Junction's Allie Dorsey is 25 years old and has lived a very active lifestyle. She is an avid motocross racer, car builder, rock climber, welder, and lifeguard. Unfortunately, a horrific accident has changed her life forever. Thankfully, Allie is still alive, but she will never be the same again.
This Montrose 3 Bedroom is More Colorful Than We Deserve
I know this can be said about a lot of the homes in Montrose, Colorado, but this house on Chestnut drive is just so pleasing to look at. Honestly, this is one of the most colorful residential homes I've ever seen, and that's saying something. Though many of the pictures...
Chromebook Caper In Grand Junction Is Crime of the Week
It may be the season to be jolly, but it's also the time of year when unscrupulous characters are trying to wreak havoc on holiday shoppers in Grand Junction. You can never be exactly sure where these shady people are or what underhanded schemes they will use to rip off a store or unsuspecting shoppers. However, you just have to know they are out there and can strike at any moment.
Report: Cost of Living In Grand Junction Is Below National Average
A new report indicates Grand Junction's monthly household expenses are below the national average - and significantly below much of Colorado. You always hear people talking about the high cost of living in Grand Junction - but, in reality, it could be a lot worse. There are plenty of places in Colorado and across the country that cost a lot more.
According to You, Grand Junction Colorado Is The Home of The ???
Grand Junction, Colorado is famous for our wine, mountain biking, hiking, rafting, and countless other fascinating things. When it comes to locals, though, what are we really known for?. I went to social media and asked you to fill in the blank: "Welcome to Grand Junction, home of the ____?"...
End of The Trail Rescue In Olathe Colorado
In Olathe off Highway 348 at the top of the Hill you will find End of the Trail Rescue. I spoke with Lori and Cathy all about the organization. They rescue Horses and take care of them throughout each year. Cathy lives on the premises and has been apart of the organization for 23 years. Therapy and mental health therapy for the community.
Snow possible Wednesday night, but Christmas won’t be white
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Hanukah continues this week, and we’re heading toward Christmas this weekend. The weather includes a little bit of a lot: sun, clouds, cold, maybe even some snow. Christmas Weather Sneak Peek. Christmas Day will be partly cloudy. High temperatures will range from low-to-mid 40s....
Grand Junction Colorado Names Its Least Favorite Christmas Songs of All-Time
There are so many great Christmas songs to enjoy during the holiday season - but there are a few of those holiday hits that just make you want to hit the fast forward button on Christmas. It's All Christmas All the Time. It's all Christmas music all the way through...
Truck slams into business on Patterson Road
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews raced to a truck that ended up inside the Western Rockies Eye Center’s Optical store. We know there is extensive damage to the building. Emergency crews are working to remove the wreckage. The truck damaged two other cars and caused minor injuries...
KJCT 1220 MESA CO HOMELESS
Wyoming's population is small, and its Jewish population even smaller. Here's how their close-knit communities celebrate the holidays. A recent sampling of lab-grown meatballs said they were "savory and full of flavor, albeit a bit smaller than your average meatball." Avoid fraud buying pets during the holiday season. Updated: 13...
Possible snowfall towards the middle of the week
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - We saw plenty of sunshine throughout the day in Grand Junction, but many areas had some cloud cover move in. From the Four Corners, San Juans and Montrose had partly cloudy skies. High temperatures in Grand Junction sat at thirty-two and Montrose at thirty. Conditions throughout the day have remained dry, continuing into the nighttime and overnight hours. As a result, temperatures will fall to a low of ten in Grand Junction and eight in Montrose.
Garfield County hits accelerator on proposal to build gas station in West Rifle
Plans to build a new gas station in West Rifle are beginning to unfold. Garfield County Commissioners last week unanimously waived a state rule requiring Rifle to submit an annexation impact report to the county. The annexation is over a proposal by Western Slope Recycling LLC to build a Maverik gas station and truck stop on 11.31 acres of what’s technically county land just south of Interstate 70 in West Rifle.
Fire crews respond to mid-morning RV fire
CLIFTON, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire crews in raced to respond to an RV fire in Clifton mid-morning Wednesday near the crossroads of 32 and E Road. Fire crews report that the RV was completely destroyed and at least one other car was damaged. Emergency personnel say that there were no...
Remains found by Colorado hunter identified after 25 years
Skeletal remains found by a hunting guide at a Colorado overlook in 2019 have been identified thanks to forensic genetic genealogy technology. The remains, found three years ago at an overlook in Gateway, were identified as Larry Dean Watts, according to the Mesa County Coroner's Office. The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says that Watts, 48 at the time, was last seen with his brother. He went missing in 1997.
Skeletal remains identified as man missing for 25 years
The Mesa County Coroner's Office says skeletal remains found in 2019 have been identified as a man who has been missing since 1997.
Inmate health care provider explains withdrawal protocols
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is new information about detox procedures in the Mesa County jails days after an inmate died in custody while on a special medical watch. Mesa County contracts with NaphCare—a national inmate health provider. The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office tells us staff follows the National Commission on Correctional Healthcare protocols.
GJPD arrests driver in November hit and run
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Officers with the Grand Junction Police Department made an arrest on Dec. 16, 2022, in relation to a hit and run that occurred in November. At approximately 7:10 p.m. on Nov. 30, 2022, a report was made of a hit and run near Linden Ave. and Highway 50. Officers gained information that a light-colored sedan struck a bicyclist and fled the scene.
