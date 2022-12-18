ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnston, RI

rinewstoday.com

Rhode Island Foundation awards $550,000 in grants for 24 animal welfare programs

Uses include low-cost vet care for pets of low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and rehabilitating wildlife. The Rhode Island Foundation is awarding $550,000 in grants to 24 animal welfare programs across the state. The funding will support a range of services including providing reduced-cost veterinary care for pets of low-income households, preparing animals for adoption and rehabilitating injured wildlife.
RHODE ISLAND STATE
rinewstoday.com

Deconstructing the Hope Street bike lane trial

With the Jorge Elorza administration coming to an end on January 2, many eyes will focus on the new mayor of Providence, Brett Smiley, with surety that he will move forward and stick to his guns to bring sanity to the outgoing mayor’s Great Streets Initiative, a well-meaning but poorly conceived plan to make “every street in Providence safe, clean, healthy, inclusive and vibrant.” Key to Great Streets seems to be using bike lanes – in some cases short bike lanes that go from here to there and aren’t really connected logically to a continuing transportation link. But the use of bike lanes is about much more than biking.
PROVIDENCE, RI
rinewstoday.com

Networking Pick of the Week – Heart of RI

The Heart of Rhode Island Networking & Referral Group will meet on Wednesday, December 21sst from 8:30am to 9:30am at Plant City, 334 South Water Street in Providence. The group was founded in March 2022 by Deb Honor and Natalie Delmage. It is an event that continually evolves and grows in size! It is a free event to the public… They count on their attendees to take turns sponsoring the event each month to provide breakfast treats and coffee for the attendees.
PROVIDENCE, RI

