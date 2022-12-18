Read full article on original website
Related
winemag.com
Canvasback 2019 Longwinds Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon (Red Mountain)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. The fruit...
winemag.com
Megan & Ryan Glaab 2021 Verse Megan & Ryan Glaab Frates Vineyard Pinot Noir (Petaluma Gap)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This elegant,...
winemag.com
Ron Noble 2020 Family Blend Pinot Noir (Petaluma Gap)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Oak spices...
winemag.com
Chateau Ste. Michelle 2021 Horse Heaven Vineyard Sauvignon Blanc (Horse Heaven Hills)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. The grassy,...
winemag.com
Dunites 2021 Islay Hill Vineyard Grenache
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Juicy and...
winemag.com
Bouchaine 2021 Estate Selection Riesling (Carneros-Napa Valley)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Fine layers...
winemag.com
Buena Vista 2019 Chateau Buena Vista Cabernet Sauvignon (Napa Valley)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This ripe,...
winemag.com
Lamatum 2020 Roble (Ribera del Duero)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This violet-red...
winemag.com
Emilio Moro 2018 Malleolus De Valderramiro (Ribera del Duero)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This dark-violet-red-colored...
winemag.com
Daryl Rex Groom 2020 Daryl Rex Groom D.R.G. Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Plush, relaxed...
winemag.com
Vega Sicilia 2018 Alion (Ribera del Duero)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. The more...
winemag.com
Niner 2019 Heart Hill Vineyard Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon (Paso Robles)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Dense aromas...
winemag.com
Goldschmidt 2018 Yoeman Cabernet Sauvignon (Alexander Valley)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. A grippy...
winemag.com
Nine Hats 2020 Red (Columbia Valley (WA))
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This blend...
winemag.com
Arinzano 2016 Gran Vino Blanco Chardonnay (Navarra)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Medium-yellow to...
winemag.com
Sparkman 2019 Evermore Old Vines Cabernet Sauvignon (Columbia Valley (WA))
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This 100%...
winemag.com
Marqués de Cáceres 2021 Excellens Rosé (Rioja)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Light-blush to...
winemag.com
Torelló 2016 Brut Reserva Special Edition Sparkling (Penedès)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. Medium-yellow and...
winemag.com
El Vinculo 2018 Crianza Tempranillo (La Mancha)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. This inky...
winemag.com
Codorníu NV Brut Rosé Limited Edition Sparkling (Cava)
Thirsty for more? Enter your email address to unlock full scores, detailed tasting notes and FREE access to nearly 300,000 wine, beer and spirit reviews. By using our website and/or subscribing to our newsletter, you agree to our use of cookies and the terms of our Privacy Policy. The color...
Comments / 0