Easy Christmas Bundt Cake
This Easy Christmas Bundt Cake recipe starts with a boxed cake mix that has added flavor and swirls of color to make it a delicious holiday dessert!. This Christmas Bundt Cake recipe is one I make all year long. Instead of using green and red colors, I can switch it up to lots of other colors depending on the season or holiday! It may seem like such a simple recipe but folks really love cutting into this and seeing all the surprise colors inside. If you need an easy but delicious holiday dessert for your holiday gatherings, then give this Christmas Bundt Cake recipe a try!
Christmas Goodies
One of the best things about Christmas is all the yummy Yuletide goodies. Coming in a close second is the loot that Santa brings, even though any cryptocurrency shenanigans should have earned a permanent spot on his “naughty” list. My family comes from a long line of gourmands....
Reindeer Chow 🦌
We make reindeer chow (Aka: Puppy Chow or Muddy Buddies) every year during the holidays, and every year I ask myself, why are we not making this year round? It’s what you crave in a perfect snack: mostly sweet, a little salty, nice crunch, and once you start snacking, it’s impossible to stop. Then I realize I have absolutely no self control when it comes to this delicious, chocolatey, peanut butter, powdered sugar crusted little gems from the reindeer heavens ... and hence, this is why I don't make reindeer chow all year long, it's dangerous in my household!
Holiday Mimosas🍾
Celebrate the season with Holiday Mimosas! A fun twist on a traditional mimosa that’s perfect for the holidays. This year we hosted a friends brunch at our home. Just a nice get together to celebrate the holidays. Everyone brings a dish to pass and we feast and laugh and just enjoy ourselves before the craziness of the big day arrives. Mimosas are my absolute favorite drink to serve for brunches. Seriously who doesn't like mimosas?!? Not to mention mimosas are so easy to make, no fancy stirrers, shakers or blenders. These Holiday Mimosas are packed full of the holiday spirit and are absolutely delicious. It doesn't get any easier than this.
Italian Cookies
Add T. of milk, if needed. Cream sugar and shortening. Beat eggs with vanilla. Mix all dry ingredients; add to shortening and sugar, a little at a time, alternating between egg mixture and flour mixture until all are mixed thoroughly. Dough will be very stiff. If the dough seems dry or crumbly, add a little milk, 1 T. at a time. It should not be sticky but hold together and be soft.
Homemade butter cookies
Four ingredients are all it takes to make a yummy batch of butter cookies. The ingredients are mixed in one bowl. So, there's little clean-up involved. Although, these may be one of the simplest batch of cookies that you can create, they're full of that nostalgic buttery flavor that most people enjoy, especially around the holidays.
Chocolate Walnut Fudge No Thermometer method
Chocolate Walnut Fudge without a thermometer! A holiday treat that is fast and easy to makePhoto bycourtesy of the Gingered Whisk Website. Certain foods always seem to go with the holidays. One of those treats is fudge. Fudge is something that one should obviously not eat every day. High in sugar and calories, it’s definitely something that should be eaten in moderation. Some people avoid making fudge due to the problem of how long should you heat the fudge and at what temperature to cook it. If you don’t heat it up properly, it will become very grainy when cooled and it can be a waste of a lot of good ingredients.
Magic Cookie Bars 🪄
I love the holidays. Everyone is cheerful and on best behavior, I love all the bright lights and decorations, it's hard to not get into the spirit with all the hustle and bustle going on around you. Every year at this time my mom would make magic cookie bars for us kids. Something about this recipe brings back a sense of nostalgia, our days were simpler, the excitement of the holidays was in full force and really all we had to do was be kids. Not going to lie there are plenty of days, I wish I could just be a kid again.
Vintage Grandma’s Chocolate Bundt Pound Cake
The chocolate bronze pound cake is the ultimate chocolate pound cake experience! So rich, chocolatey, and moist – what can be better! Easy and simple to make, it will take you 15 minutes to prepare it plus around 1 hour to bake. Surprise your family or friends with this flawless chocolate dessert, following you can find the recipe:
Fluffernutter Fudge
This fluffernutter fudge recipe is a play on the peanut butter marshmallow sandwich of your childhood. It’s foolproof to make and sure to satisfy a sweet tooth.
Banana Bread Cookies
Chocolat4e chip cookiePhoto byPhoto by ROMAN ODINTSOV. Dicle Belül has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Today, I would like to talk to you about a healthy dessert recipe that you can easily prepare in your kitchen: Banana Bread Cookies.
Perfect Sweet Potato Fries
I'm asked a lot how I make sweet potato fries, and I'll admit, as a chef I've even gone through the trial and error of avoiding the soggy mess that can come with using sweet potato. But there are four major rules to the perfectly crispy sweet potato fry:. Rule...
Home Chef Makes Christmas Dinner for $20 Using 'Dollar Tree' Ingredients
This meal can feed 6 people!
Drunken Rudolph
A fun and festive milkshake, the Drunken Rudolph is made with three different liquors along with ice cream, hot cocoa mix and topped with whipped cream!. For all of you grown ups who love to make fun themed cocktails this time of year, I bring you the Drunken Rudolph. This is definitely a dessert drink. It is absolutely delicious and was a huge hit when I made it for the first time last year. It whips up in minutes and is a lot of fun to make and serve. If you want a really fun and sweet drink to serve to your adult holiday guests, give this Drunken Rudolph a try!
Simple Cheesecake Recipe
A simple and delicious cheesecake recipe without the pitfallsPhoto bycourtesy of alattefood.com. If you need a simple cheesecake recipe to wow your friends and family, then here it is. Avoid water baths, cracks, and all the pitfalls of cheesecake baking while getting the deep, rich flavor everyone loves.
HOW TO MAKE HOMEMADE PANCAKES
Making pancakes from scratch is easier than you’ may’d think & nothing beats the taste of fluffy homemade pancakes! Made easy with classic ingredients that you likely already have on hand, like flour, eggs, butter and milk. Don’t miss our incredible homemade Butter Vanilla pancake syrup too!
Holiday Eats: Chocolate Caramel Pretzel Bites
Baking and decorating holiday cookies is a much-loved tradition for my family. Sometimes we like to change it up a bit and make other kinds of sweet treats. These chocolate caramel pretzel bites are so easy to make and perfect to serve at a holiday gathering, whether it's a party with friends or a simple game night with family.
Recipe: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits
Pictured: Three-Cheese, Bacon and Herb Biscuits by Rosie Mayes |Photo byMichael Kartes. Everybody likes the Cheddar Bay Biscuits from Red Lobster, but I always found them very salty. So I decided to put my own spin on them. In this recipe, you really get that wonderful fresh biscuit flavor without all the salt, and the cheese and bacon really come through to give you a tastier biscuit in my opinion. In addition to cheddar, I use Colby Jack and smoked Gouda. The bacon adds this savory, smoky flavor that makes these biscuits perfect with seafood; for breakfast with eggs, grits, or ham; or just on their own.
Italian Limoncello Cheesecake Bars
These Italian Limoncello cheesecake bars are so rich, creamy, and refreshing! They are one of the best spring-summer desserts that I have ever tried. This is a very delicious dessert that you can find in many modern restaurants and pasticerias across Italy. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. 1/2 cup powdered...
French Bread Pizza
This easy French bread pizza recipe has gooey mozzarella cheese, spicy pepperoni, and fresh green peppers over a deliciously crusty Italian bread. Make it with our homemade pizza sauce for an even fresher, richer taste!. Cheesy French Bread Pizza. Why spend more on frozen French bread pizzas when you can...
