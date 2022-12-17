Read full article on original website
Local boy and grandmother make, deliver gifts to Union Hospital
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Pediatric patients and a local hospital received a very special surprise Wednesday for the holidays thanks to a young boy’s generous heart. 11-year-old Owen Farnsworth and his grandmother Patti Farnsworth delivered totes filled with toys and teddy bears to Union Hospital’s pediatric unit.
Swope, Parks & Rec host holiday program for local kids
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Local kids enjoyed making homemade ornaments Wednesday at Deming Park thanks to the Terre Haute Parks Department and the Swope Art Museum. “We partnered with the Swope to offer ten ornaments to kiddos in the community. It’s a ton of fun, and kiddos will go home with some treats and a bunch of ornaments to spread some holiday cheer. So we love putting this program on every year,” said Kilie Smith, Recreation Director for the city of Terre Haute.
Nurses provide Christmas meal baskets for community
PARIS, Ill. (WTWO/WAWV) — A longtime tradition in Paris, Illinois continues to provide holiday meals to local families in need. It’s the Community Nurse and Welfare Association’s Christmas basket program. Charlotte Smith worked as a full-time home health nurse for 40 years before retiring last year. She says the effort started many years ago with just 10 food baskets.
Bell ringers to move indoors due to approaching frigid temperatures
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — With the weather forecast calling for frigid temperatures and snow, the Salvation Army of Vigo County says they will only staff locations where Red Kettles can be kept indoors. The move comes as the group reaches the homestretch of their yearly campaign, with only...
Prepping pets for freezing temps, THHS gives free straw
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Community members are doing their part to prepare for the dangerously cold temperatures expected later this week. The Terre Haute Humane Society says people should bring their pets inside during the extreme cold. But for those concerned about stray animals, the shelter is giving out free boxes and straw.
ISP: Vincennes couple killed in fatal US 41 crash
KNOX COUNTY, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Indiana State Police have identified a Vincennes couple who died in a crash involving a semi on US 41 in Knox County. According to police, the crash occurred at approximately 6:40 p.m. at the intersection of US 41 and Industrial Park Boulevard in Vincennes.
THPD searching for suspect of armed robbery
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — Terre Haute Police is currently looking for a suspect with a felony warrant out for armed robbery and battery with a deadly weapon. On Dec. 19, the THPD posted on their Facebook page a photo of Frederick Johnson, asking for those who may have tips or knowledge about Johnson’s location to contact the US Marshal’s Task Force at 812-230-0295.
Elected officials sworn in at Vigo County Courthouse
TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) – On Wednesday evening, newly elected and re-elected officials in Vigo County were sworn in at the courthouse. They took their oaths in front of a packed crowd and will officially take office on January 1. Wednesday’s event comes after the Vigo County Election Board...
Joink expanding fiber internet access to Brazil
BRAZIL, Ind. (WTWO/WAWV) — A Terre Haute-based technology company announced they have begun expanding their fiber-optic internet services to Brazil. According to Joink LLC, construction has already begun, and the first customers will have their connections activated starting in early 2023. “We are excited to see an investment such...
