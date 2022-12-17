Read full article on original website
Kingsport Times-News
The top 10 all-time Tennessee race car drivers — Nos. 6-10
Much like our recent list looking at the top drivers in NASCAR today, we’re going to take a look at the top race car drivers in Tennessee history. This week, we will check out Nos. 6-10. The list of drivers left off the list includes an impressive array of talent. We didn’t consider Dario Franchitti, the Scotsman who briefly lived in Franklin while he was married to Ashley Judd.
Middle Tennessee homes with huge Christmas light displays
Looking for that house that could rival the Griswold's light display? There are several to be found around Middle Tennessee that you can enjoy for free.
WATE
4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee
Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to take in some gorgeous scenery while landing world-class freshwater fish. 4 Scenic Fishing Spots in East Tennessee. Fishing is one of Tennessee’s favorite pastimes, and anglers in East Tennessee have the opportunity to...
fox17.com
Blue Angels jet lands at Smyrna Airport as planning begins for Great Tennessee Air Show
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Planning has begun for the 2023 Great Tennessee Air Show!. A Blue Angels jet landed at the Smyrna Airport on Monday for a winter visit to the Midstate. The world-famous flight demonstration squadron will headline the air show June 10 and 11 of next year.
Take These Items Out Of Your Car Before Tennessee Freezes
Tennessee is preparing for the first major freeze of winter.
The Best Tennessee Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'
Mashed found 50 of Guy Fieri's favorite spots featured on his hit show.
WBBJ
TN Lottery announces winning ticket sold in West TN
DYERSBURG, Tenn. – Tennessee Lottery announces a big winner in West TN. According to information from the Tennessee Lottery, one lucky winning ticket was purchased in Dyersburg and won $50,000. The lucky lotto player won the prize by playing Double Play, matching four or five balls, as well as...
wgnsradio.com
Middle Tennessee Electric encourages members to plan for frigid weather
As colder temperatures settle in this week, Middle Tennessee Electric (MTE) offers some simple energy-efficiency tips to help members manage their energy costs. Be smart with your thermostat. Set your heating system’s thermostat to 68-degrees. You can expect to add 3% to your electric bill for each degree above 68-degrees.
rejournals.com
Cushman & Wakefield adds managing director for Tennessee
Cushman & Wakefield’s Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group has hired Tyler Mayo as managing director to support the firm’s brokerage activities throughout Tennessee. Mayo joins Ian Anderson, who was hired as the Sunbelt Multifamily Advisory Group’s first Nashville broker in July of 2022. The two will work together to expand Cushman & Wakefield’s multifamily presence throughout Nashville and Middle and East Tennessee.
This Is The Best Restaurant Chain In Tennessee
Mashed found the best chain restaurant in each state, including this regional Tennessee favorite.
Middle Tennessee residents should take these steps to prevent frozen pipes this week
As extremely cold temperatures make their way to Middle Tennessee, Metro Water Services said they're anticipating pipe and water main breaks and have already deployed additional crews ready to respond.
rejournals.com
Marcus & Millichap sells auto repair shops in Kentucky, Tennessee
Marcus & Millichap has brokered the $7.43 million sale of two Caliber Collision centers, one in Bowling Green, Kentucky, and the other in Brentwood, Tennessee, a southern suburb of Nashville. Caliber, the nation’s largest collision repair provider, operates the properties under long-term net leases. Members of Marcus & Millichap’s...
smithcountyinsider.com
Tennessee Highway Patrol graduates 40 State Troopers; one assigned to Smith County
The Tennessee Highway Patrol graduated 40 new State Troopers at a ceremony conducted on Friday, December 16, 2022. One of the new troopers, Eric Ongaro, will serve in Smith County. Read the press release below for more information:. NASHVILLE — On December 16, Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security...
marketplace.org
To make the most of a new Ford electric truck plant, Tennessee neighbors need sewer help
On a sunny afternoon in Mason, Tennessee, Tommy Tate drops a few quarters in at a car wash to rinse the pollen off his old GMC truck. He’s not planning to become a Ford man anytime soon — even though the automaker is building a $5.6 billion plant nearby.
In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods
Brenda Scott’s father came to west Tennessee as a sharecropper. By 1971 — as a result of hard work and government loans — he had 129 acres of his own, some of which his descendants occupy today. His adult children and grandchildren belong to an enclave of Black farming families that have lived in Henderson […] The post In West Tennessee, a group of Black farmers take on Tyson Foods appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
WSMV
Plumbers warn cold blast could crack, burst pipes
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An Arctic blast forecasted to hit Middle Tennessee this week could be costly for homeowners, with plumbers warning the intense chill is capable of damaging pipes. Parthenon Plumbing, Heating, and Cooling tells WSMV there are things you can do to repair, like covering or insulating any...
radionwtn.com
Henry County, McKenzie, Weakley, Benton Awarded Site Development Grants
NASHVILLE, Tenn. – Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee and Department of Economic and Community Development Commissioner Stuart McWhorter announced today 10 new Site Development Grants, totaling approximately $3.1 million. In our area, the sites include: $647,015 for the Paris-Henry County Industrial Board for access road construction, sewer and water; $417,525...
wvlt.tv
Sheriff: Nails intentionally dumped on East Tennessee roadways
MCMINN COUNTY, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials announced Monday that roofing nails had been intentionally dumped on roads in multiple East Tennessee counties. McMinn County Sheriff Joe Guy said deputies and Tennessee Department of Transportation personnel had responded to several incidents involving “large quantities” of roofing nails being found on various highways.
Should you leave water dripping during a deep freeze?
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
Tennessee lawmaker to file bill changing first grade minimum age requirement
Under the proposed legislation, Tennessee students would need to turn seven before the school year starts. If a student is younger and their parents/guardian thinks they're ready, they would have to take a local assessment to prove readiness.
