Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
KSI doubles down on wild bet with Dillon Danis ahead of PPV clash
KSI and Dillon Danis have more than just pride on the line in their upcoming boxing match. Months after initially teasing a bonus wager, it appears the deal is now final as the loser will leave the bout with a bald head. After months if not years of back and...
dexerto.com
Jake Paul’s next boxing fight date leaked by coach for 2023
Jake Paul’s boxing coach, BJ Flores, has seemingly leaked the date for the YouTuber’s return to the boxing ring in early 2023. After he beat Anderson ‘The Spider’ Silva at the end of October, Jake Paul quickly turned his mind to the turn of the year and staying active in the boxing ring.
dexerto.com
KSI responds to PewDiePie’s 2025 boxing challenge
Internet star KSI couldn’t help but laugh after being “challenged” to a boxing match in 2025 by none other than the OG YouTube king himself, PewDiePie. Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg may have lost his title as YouTube’s single most-subscribed content creator to MrBeast, but he still reigns as one of the platform’s most prominent influencers — and his comments carry quite a bit of weight.
dexerto.com
Joe Rogan says he “respects” Conor McGregor despite feud over drug testing
Joe Rogan showed some love to Conor McGregor on episode 1911 of the JRE podcast despite the pair getting into a bit of a viral spat recently. While he has his say on quite a number of topics, it’s not often that Joe Rogan finds himself in a heated feud with someone else for an extended period of time.
dexerto.com
Swagg furious over Warzone 2’s gulag after it ruins $25k tournament match
Call of Duty content creator and competitor Swagg has lashed out at the Warzone 2 gulag, claiming it “sucks” and needs major adjustments from the battle royale’s developers. The first Warzone’s gulag system was lauded by fans when it was released. Taking inspiration from the infamous Russian...
Comments / 0