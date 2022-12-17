Internet star KSI couldn’t help but laugh after being “challenged” to a boxing match in 2025 by none other than the OG YouTube king himself, PewDiePie. Felix ‘PewDiePie’ Kjellberg may have lost his title as YouTube’s single most-subscribed content creator to MrBeast, but he still reigns as one of the platform’s most prominent influencers — and his comments carry quite a bit of weight.

2 DAYS AGO