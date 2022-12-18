Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000

Read full article on original website
Related
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Possessing a Dog for Animal Fighting
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison After Pleading Guilty to Possessing a Dog for Animal Fighting. Shreveport, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been sentenced to 15 months in prison followed by 2 years of supervised release after pleading guilty to possessing a dog for use in an animal fighting enterprise.
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted
Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber
Louisiana Man Arrested for Allegedly Failing to Pay a Landowner More Than $24,000 for Timber. Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested for allegedly failing to pay a landowner more than $24,000 for timber. He is charged with one count of failure to remit payment for the harvest of forest products.
One killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart
RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
Former prison guard, wife arrested in north Alabama on contraband, bribery charges
A former Limestone Correctional Facility guard and his wife were arrested Tuesday for various charges according to the Alabama Department of Corrections.
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State
Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy
The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to More than 19 Years in Connection with Distribution of 2lbs+ of Fentanyl
Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to More than 19 Years in Connection with Distribution of 2lbs+ of Fentanyl. A Louisiana man was sentenced to 235 months (19 years, 7 months) in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 2.6 pounds of fentanyl as part of an investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.
WAPT
Mississippi man who threatened to kill CDC head pleads guilty to charges
JACKSON, Miss. — A Mississippi man who threatened to kill Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Director Rochelle Walensky has pleaded guilty to making threats in interstate commerce. Court records say that that Robert Wiser Bates threatened to kill Walensky in voicemails left in July 2021 at the CDC...
Traffic stop leads to discovery of 68 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of cocaine in Mississippi
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man was arrested after Mississippi authorities found 68 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop last week. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), a Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) officer stopped a Dodge Ram that was hauling a loaded three-vehicle trailer. The […]
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
One dead in officer-involved shooting described as hostage situation at Mississippi Walmart
One suspect is dead after police in Richland responded to a hostage situation at the local Walmart on US 49. The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation reported that the officer-involved shooting occurred before 6 p.m. Wednesday night. The subject that held a person hostage is now deceased. MBI says there are...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen Leaving a Hospital on Foot
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen Leaving a Hospital on Foot. Louisiana – On December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. According to authorities, Shavone is a 42-year-old light-complected black female,...
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws
Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits
Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
Jackson Free Press
Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond
Three Louisiana Men Cited for Federal Migratory Game Bird Violations After Allegedly Baiting a Pond. Cameron Parish, Louisiana – Three men have been cited in Cameron Parish, Louisiana for their suspected involvement in baiting a pond to hunt migratory game birds. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF)...
Police: No charges filed against Mississippi daycare after police learn child intentionally drank hand sanitizer
A Mississippi daycare has been cleared of any wrongdoing in an incident involving a child ingesting hand sanitizer. Officials with the Brandon Police Department issued a news release about the incident on Monday. On Dec. 14, police responded to a call at the Kids Are Kids Learning Center on Lucjney...
What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers
A rally has been scheduled for the Mississippi Black man who mysteriously when missing in early October. The post What Happened To Rasheem Carter? Protest Scheduled As Family Still Seeks Answers appeared first on NewsOne.
Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson
JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roquia Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the […]
Calcasieu Parish News
Lake Charles, LA
16K+
Followers
2K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT
News and information about Lake Charles, Sulphur, Westlake, DeQuincy, and other areas of Southwest Louisiana, the state of Louisiana, and the nation.https://calcasieu.info/
Comments / 3