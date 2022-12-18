ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mississippi State

Mississippi Man Sentenced to 12+ Years for Scheme Using Classified Ads to Steal Numerous ATVs Worth More Than $750,000

 4 days ago
Related
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted

Louisiana Nurse Practitioner Indicted for Illegally Distributing Controlled Substances, Faces Up to 20 Years If Convicted. Shreveport, Louisiana – Bonnie Jennifer Sherrard, a 46-year-old nurse practitioner in Louisiana, has been indicted for illegally distributing and dispensing controlled substances. Sherrard faces up to 20 years in prison, three years of supervised release, and a maximum $250,000 fine if convicted.
RUSTON, LA
FOX 16 News

One killed in officer-involved shooting at Mississippi Walmart

RICHLAND, Miss. (WJTV) – Agents with the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation (MBI) are investigating a fatal officer-involved shooting that happened at the Richland Walmart. According to MBI, the shooting happened at the Walmart off of U.S. 49 around 5:45 p.m. on Wednesday, December 21. Agents said Richland police were responding to an apparent hostage situation. […]
RICHLAND, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State

Two from Louisiana Sentenced for Their Roles in the Theft of 116 Firearms from Gun Stores in the State. Lafayette, Louisiana. – Salih Reed has been sentenced to 270 months in prison for stealing 54 guns from the Youngsville location of Sentry Defense and 62 guns from Guns-N-Ammo in Benton, Louisiana. He will also be required to pay $38,148.07 in restitution and will be placed on 6 years of supervised release. Jessica Moore, who participated in the robbery of Guns-N-Ammo, was sentenced to time served and two years of supervised release.
BENTON, LA
Magnolia State Live

Sheriff seeking help identifying five masked suspects who burglarized Mississippi pharmacy

The Warren County Sherrif is asking for help identifying five masked individuals who broke into a Mississippi pharmacy Tuesday morning. According to the sheriff’s office, five masked suspects broke into the Helping Hand Family Pharmacy in the 1600 block of U.S. 61 North and committed the burglary at around 4:20 a.m. Deputies reportedly responded within minutes.
WARREN COUNTY, MS
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to More than 19 Years in Connection with Distribution of 2lbs+ of Fentanyl

Louisiana Drug Trafficker Sentenced to More than 19 Years in Connection with Distribution of 2lbs+ of Fentanyl. A Louisiana man was sentenced to 235 months (19 years, 7 months) in prison for conspiracy to distribute and possess with the intent to distribute over 2.6 pounds of fentanyl as part of an investigation by the Middle District Organized Crime and Drug Enforcement Task Force.
BATON ROUGE, LA
CBS 42

Traffic stop leads to discovery of 68 pounds of meth, 5 kilos of cocaine in Mississippi

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) — A man was arrested after Mississippi authorities found 68 pounds of methamphetamine and five kilos of cocaine during a traffic stop last week. According to the Mississippi Department of Public Safety (DPS), a Commercial Transportation Enforcement Division (CTED) officer stopped a Dodge Ram that was hauling a loaded three-vehicle trailer. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen Leaving a Hospital on Foot

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Missing Person Last Seen Leaving a Hospital on Foot. Louisiana – On December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. According to authorities, Shavone is a 42-year-old light-complected black female,...
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws

Louisiana Felon Indicted for Possession of a Firearm Against Federal Laws. New Orleans, Louisiana – U.S. Attorney Duane A. Evans announced on Monday, December 19, 2022, that Jerome Shaquille Wilson, alias “Rome,” age 27, a resident of Bogalusa, Louisiana, was indicted on December 15, 2022, for being a felon in possession of a firearm. Federal laws prevent those who have been convicted of certain offenses from carrying firearms.
BOGALUSA, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits

Louisiana Woman Sentenced to More than Six Years in Connection with Fraud Scheme to Obtain Unemployment Benefits. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – Shawnda Augustus, 41, of Baton Rouge, Louisiana has been sentenced to 75 months in prison and ordered to pay $361,074 in restitution for wire fraud and aggravated identity theft in connection with a scheme to fraudulently obtain unemployment benefits.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Jackson Free Press

Two Inmates Die After Falling Ill at Mississippi Prisons

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Two Mississippi inmates have died in hospitals after becoming ill in state prisons, the state Department of Corrections said. Darryl J. Swanier, 58, died Monday at Delta Regional Medical Center in Greenville, the department said in a news release. He was taken there from the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, where he was serving life sentences for two capital murder convictions.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Woman shot, killed on Woody Drive in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Jackson police arrested a 17-year-old after a woman was shot and killed in Jackson. The shooting happened on Woody Drive on Monday, December 19. Hinds County Coroner Sharon Grisham-Stewart identified the victim as 30-year-old Roquia Crawford. Jackson police said Crawford had been shot multiple times. They also recovered shell casings at the […]
JACKSON, MS
