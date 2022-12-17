ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

Comments / 5

Ace Giacome
3d ago

When Dominion machines either MALFUNCTION or just DO NOT WORK, when provisional ballots are not available, in other words, when Dems rig the system, they win.

Reply(1)
2
NorthcentralPA.com

Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments

Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House could hold a functional majority until at least mid-February thanks to Democratic vacancies — and they’re considering using that advantage to pass a handful of far-reaching constitutional amendments. The strategy coincides with GOP...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
MONTCO.Today

‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory

Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
HORSHAM, PA
abc27.com

Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
thecentersquare.com

Pennsylvania police, district attorneys set to get $170M boost

(The Center Square) – Police departments and district attorneys across Pennsylvania are getting $170 million for community safety and nontraditional police costs. Announced last week by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Democrats and Republicans praised the funds to address crime problems in big cities and small towns alike. “These grant...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
Washington Examiner

Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem

Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge

Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
SCRANTON, PA
Washington Examiner

Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand

Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
buckscountyherald.com

Bucks lawmakers announce $5.8 million in grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency

Lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY, Inc. for safety and...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reports $452M generated in November

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says more than $452 million was generated in November 2022. The $452,357,922, generated last month is an increase of 4.59% compared to revenue generated in November 2021. The report released Monday combined the total revenue generated from all forms of...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
CBS Pittsburgh

2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax. 
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

