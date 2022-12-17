Read full article on original website
Ace Giacome
3d ago
When Dominion machines either MALFUNCTION or just DO NOT WORK, when provisional ballots are not available, in other words, when Dems rig the system, they win.
Reply(1)
2
Republican State Rep. Gaydos running for Pennsylvania House Speaker
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Allegheny County State Representative Valerie Gaydos (R) is throwing her hat in the ring for House Speaker. Gaydos released a letter saying “I strongly believe I am uniquely positioned to serve as Speaker of the House.” Gaydos is in her fourth term in the State House but says her 25 years […]
Pa. Republicans fight to prolong House majority and pass far-reaching constitutional amendments
Spotlight PA is an independent, nonpartisan newsroom powered by The Philadelphia Inquirer in partnership with PennLive/The Patriot-News, TribLIVE/Pittsburgh Tribune-Review, and WITF Public Media. Sign up for our free newsletters. Harrisburg, Pa. — Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House could hold a functional majority until at least mid-February thanks to Democratic vacancies — and they’re considering using that advantage to pass a handful of far-reaching constitutional amendments. The strategy coincides with GOP...
What Shapiro’s transition team says about how he’ll govern, and why some picks are raising eyebrows
Incoming Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro’s transition team includes prominent Republicans and those backing policies criticized by Democrats.
‘Every Single Vote Counted’: Horsham Resident Melissa Cerrato Heading to Harrisburg after Tight Victory
Melissa Cerrato will be sworn in as State Representative for the 151st District January 3. When future Pennsylvania State Representative and Horsham resident Melissa Cerrato finally received the news of her victory, she was boarding a plane to go to Universal Studios in Orlando. The mother of four was campaigning to win the seat for the newly redrawn 151st District, but come election day, her status was still dubious.
abc27.com
Questions remain about money in Pennsylvania legislative accounts
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Just before relinquishing the Speaker’s gavel, Rep. Bryan Cutler (R-Lancaster) moved tens of millions of dollars out of the Legislative Data Processing Center. Millions of more dollars were also moved out of the Speaker’s account. More than $52 million ended up in the...
thecentersquare.com
Pennsylvania police, district attorneys set to get $170M boost
(The Center Square) – Police departments and district attorneys across Pennsylvania are getting $170 million for community safety and nontraditional police costs. Announced last week by Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf, Democrats and Republicans praised the funds to address crime problems in big cities and small towns alike. “These grant...
Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf talks efforts to send $2,000 stimulus checks
(WHTM) – Tom Wolf is wrapping up his tenure as Pennsylvania’s Governor after two terms and eight years marked by COVID shutdowns, election security questions, and a budget surplus. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic was the question of whether Pennsylvania would be able to send $2,000 stimulus checks directly to Pennsylvania residents. It came amid the […]
lebtown.com
Judge dismisses Nov. 8 recount petitions after most petitioners fail to show up
It took Lebanon County President Judge John Tylwalk less than 20 minutes to dismiss all five recount petitions filed by Nov. 8 election deniers, after learning that eight of the 15 people alleging vote counting fraud failed to show up in his courtroom Thursday afternoon. Three residents each in five...
Washington Examiner
Democrats have blinded themselves to the cause of Philly's crime problem
Pennsylvania state representative Jordan Harris gave an impassioned speech last month on the floor of Pennsylvania's House of Representatives about the violent crime plaguing Philadelphia. He blamed bump stocks, the lack of universal background checks, and Republican subterfuge (among other things). Harris blamed everyone and everything except the main problem:...
WFMZ-TV Online
Former Pennsylvania attorney general acquitted of DUI charge
Former state Attorney General Kathleen G. Kane was found not guilty of drunken driving following a nonjury trial before Lackawanna County Judge Vito P. Geroulo. Kane’s attorney, Jason Mattioli, said Geroulo issued the verdict Monday following around six hours of testimony. “We not only proved she was not guilty...
Gov. Reynolds Among Governors Calling To End Federal Public Health Emergency
(Des Moines) Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds joins other governors in urging President Joe Biden to end the Federal Public Health Emergency. Twenty-five governors sent a letter to the president yesterday, saying the emergency phase of the pandemic is over. They’re asking Biden to let the PHE expire in April, giving states time to make preparations.
Washington Examiner
Wolf administration implores Pennsylvanians to have anti-overdose drug on hand
Https://cms.brid.tv/videos/index/?partner_id=19383. (The Center Square) – As Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf counts his last days in office, his administration continues to encourage the public and public workers to access an anti-overdose drug to save a life. In Hershey this week, the Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs and the Department...
Two Lehigh Valley pols raised more than $1M each for winning state Senate races
The tallies 'certainly signal we are in a new era in terms of the costs of state legislative races,' Muhlenberg College political analyst Chris Borick said. The post Two Lehigh Valley pols raised more than $1M each for winning state Senate races appeared first on Pennsylvania Capital-Star.
Stimulus money available to qualified homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania
money being countedPhoto byPhoto by Karolina Grabowska (Pexels) Did you know that there are billions of dollars available to many homeowners and renters in Pennsylvania? This money is part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021 which was signed by President Joe Biden which gives the states funding where they are able to give direct relief to residents.
buckscountyherald.com
Bucks lawmakers announce $5.8 million in grants through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency
Lawmakers representing districts in Bucks County announced $5.8 million in grants from the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency. State Reps. Tina Davis, John Galloway and Perry Warren joined Sen. Steve Santarsiero in announcing the following grants:. $70,250 to the United American Muslim Association of NY, Inc. for safety and...
abc27.com
Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board reports $452M generated in November
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board says more than $452 million was generated in November 2022. The $452,357,922, generated last month is an increase of 4.59% compared to revenue generated in November 2021. The report released Monday combined the total revenue generated from all forms of...
2023 begins with an increase in the gas tax in Pennsylvania
PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - Well, it's not the best way to start off the new year. Pennsylvania has one of the highest gas taxes in the country and now it's expected to rise even more. The gas tax is expected to increase in the new year, according to Act 89 of 2013. The act mandates the increase to help pay for road and bridge projects. PennDOT says the gas tax will go up from about 58 cents per gallon to more than 61 cents per gallon and diesel fuel will rise from more than 74 cents per gallon to 78 cents. Now, keep in mind, these are the prices for wholesalers, so that does not mean taxes are passed onto drivers at the pump right away. However, drivers can expect to pay more eventually. RELATED: Gas prices: Today's national, state, Pittsburgh averagesThe latest unleaded gas prices from AAA overnight: Nationally: $3.12/gallonPennsylvania: $3.66/gallonAllegheny County: $3.74/gallonObviously, we want to see gas prices go down and outgoing Governor Tom Wolf has encouraged elected leaders to find other funding sources in order to get rid of the gas tax.
Pennsylvania ex-attorney general acquitted in drunken driving case
PENNSYLVANIA — Pennsylvania’s former top law enforcement officer, who once served jail time for leaking secret investigative files and lying about it, has been acquitted of drunken driving. A Lackawanna County judge on Monday acquitted former Attorney General Kathleen Kane of drunken driving and careless driving after a...
LGBTQ+ Perspectives: We are no longer willing to just be tolerated | Opinion
Editor’s Note: This is the first of a new monthly column that will offer perspectives from the LGBTQ+ community. When I was offered the chance to write PennLive’s first column from the LGBTQ+ community, I felt excitement leavened with fear. I’m excited because, wow! Have we Central Pennsylvanians...
Judge dismisses Arizona Republican's lawsuit in secretary of state race
A state judge has affirmed Adrian Fontes is Arizona's new secretary of state, dismissing a lawsuit from Republican nominee Mark Finchem, who had challenged the results.
