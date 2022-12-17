ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gettysburg, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Boston Globe

We’re drowning in old books – but getting rid of them is heartbreaking

America is saturated with old books, congesting Ikea Billy cases, Jengaing atop floors, Babeling bedside tables. On a recent weekday afternoon, Bruce Albright arrives in the Wonder Book parking lot, pops the trunk of his Camry and unloads two boxes of well-worn books. “It’s sad. Some of these I’ve read numerous times,” he says.
FREDERICK, MD
echo-pilot.com

Spark reignites and once-engaged couple marries after 60 years apart

Ed Sneckenberger just wanted to say “sorry” to Priscilla (Troxell) Matheny. She didn’t want anything to do with him. But love won, out and 60 years after they were first engaged, the two reconnected, the spark reignited and they were married Dec. 7 in St. Mark’s Lutheran Church, Hagerstown, by the Rev. Ron Schlak.
HAGERSTOWN, MD
mocoshow.com

Multiple Walt Whitman Staff Members Receive Antisemitic Email

Just one day after Walt Whitman High School in Bethesda was vandalized with antisemitic graffiti, multiple Whitman staff members received an antisemitic email from a sender outside MCPS , according to a report from the Black & White Whitman student newspaper (tweet available below). According to The Black & White, administrators notified police and are working to block the sender.
BETHESDA, MD
wellspan.org

Miracle man: A tale of a devastating heart attack, high-tech care, and love

After it all was over – the urgent helicopter ride to WellSpan York Hospital, the open-heart valve replacement surgery, the days spent sedated on a machine that oxygenated and circulated his blood, the dialysis treatments, the dreamlike moments where he could hear his wife whispering that she loved him in his ear – Lanny Winters awoke early one morning in his hospital bed in York in mid-July.
YORK, PA
mocoshow.com

Nearly 100 Former Peary High School Students Surprise Their Teacher At His Germantown Home

Nearly 100 Robert E. Peary High School alumni gathered for a surprise celebration to honor and thank their former teacher, Mr. Vincent Gibbs, for a lifetime of sharing his love for the performing arts, humanities and English education with his students. Mr. Gibbs, known as Mr. Christmas is in his Germantown community for the decorations and nativity scene that he puts up at his home each year, hasn’t been able to decorate due to his treatments for melanoma.
GERMANTOWN, MD
abc27.com

York Factory Whistle gets ready for Christmas concert

YORK COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Christmas is less than a week away, which means the York Factory Whistle is getting ready for its annual Christmas Concert. Christmas carols played with the whistle have been a holiday tradition since 1955. Donald Ryan took over the role after his father. On...
YORK COUNTY, PA
WGAL

'Police incident' ends peacefully in Elizabethtown

Police in Elizabethtown, Lancaster County say a standoff ended around 12:30 this morning on the 300 block of North Hanover Street. The roads are all open again. Police say this is still an active investigation and more information will released later.
ELIZABETHTOWN, PA
thedickinsonian.com

Pennsylvania Election Results

Democrats in Pennsylvania outperformed expectations during the Nov. 8 elections, winning the U.S. Senate and Governor races and gaining control of the state House of Representatives. Both state-level Democratic candidates, Josh Shapiro and John Fetterman, outperformed President Biden’s 2020 margin in Cumberland County and across the state. In the...
PENNSYLVANIA STATE

