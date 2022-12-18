ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daughter trolls mom who told her to 'smile more' in school holiday recital

 4 days ago

A TikTok mom and her daughter are going viral over a school holiday recital after her silly smile stole the spotlight.

User " Anniesgotabun " said she told her daughter she needed to smile more after their final rehearsal.

But as most parents know, if you ask your kids for something serious, you could get something snarky instead.

The mom said her daughter spent the whole show sporting an over-the-top smile that was as hilarious as it was horrifying.

She said she can't even be mad at her daughter because she's never laughed so hard in her life.

