Dow falls over 650 points after strong economic data, bearish comments by David Tepper
U.S. stocks were sharply lower in midday trade Thursday, more than erasing their gains from their biggest rally in three weeks after a round of upbeat economic data and a warning from hedge-fund titan David Tepper that he was “leaning short” against both stocks and bonds on expectations the Federal Reserve and other central banks will continue tightening into 2023.
Cramer Says S&P 500 Chart Analysis Shows Stock Buying Prospects Still Alive: 'Christmas Is Not Going To Be Canceled For Wall Street'
Major Wall Street indices closed in the red on Monday as investor optimism on the much anticipated "Santa Claus" rally began to fade over fears of recession gaining momentum. Prominent market commentator Jim Cramer has cited a chart interpreted by Larry Williams and said there could be a possible opportunity for buying stocks and that Christmas is not going to be canceled for Wall Street, according to a CNBC report.
Why Fear Level Among US Investors Is Increasing
NIKE, Inc. (NYSE: NKE) reported stronger-than-expected results for its latest quarter after the closing bell on Tuesday. The Dow closed higher by around 92 points to 32,849.74 on Tuesday. The S&P 500 rose 0.10% to 3,821.62, while the Nasdaq Composite rose 0.01% to settle at 10,547.11 in the previous session.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks close sharply higher as Nike, consumer sentiment spur Wall Street rebound
U.S. stocks rallied Wednesday as strong earnings from Nike and FedEx, along with upbeat consumer confidence data, lifted sentiment after a recent bout of selling. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) surged 1.5%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) jumped more than 500 points, or 1.6%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) also advanced 1.5%.
Dow gains 526 points, stocks score best day in 3 weeks after consumer confidence hits 8-month high
U.S. stocks finished sharply higher on Wednesday, booking their largest daily percentage gain in three weeks, as investors digested better-than-expected earnings reports and data showing a rise in U.S. consumer confidence. How stocks traded. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 526.74 points, or 1.6%, to finish at 33,376.48. The...
‘The world should be worried’: Saudi Aramco — the world’s largest oil producer — issued a dire warning over 'extremely low' capacity. Here are 3 energy stocks for protection
The global oil market remains tight according to Saudi Aramco, the largest oil producer in the world. And that does not bode well for a world that still relies heavily on fossil fuels. Disclaimer: We adhere to strict standards of editorial integrity to help you make decisions with confidence. All...
'A Lot Of People Are Saying Apple's Finished,' Says Cramer: The Bull, Bear Case For The Stock
Apple, Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) was sliding lower Thursday in tandem with the S&P 500, which was declining after initial jobless claims came in lower than expected. Initial jobless claims came in at 216,000, up from 214,000 the week prior but well below the 222,000 estimate. The data indicates the Federal Reserve’s policy isn’t slowing the economy as effectively as many traders and investors hoped.
1 Dow Stock Down 24% to Buy in 2022
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fared better than the S&P 500 in 2022. Yet the more focused index was still down 10% through late December. A few blue-chip Dow stocks outperformed that result, but many posted double-digit declines this year. The good news is that the pessimism has created some...
Nasdaq Bear Market: 2 Growth Stocks Down 25% and 60% That Billionaires Are Buying on the Dip
The Nasdaq Composite index fell into a bear market this year as investor sentiment deteriorated, in part, on concerns about inflation and fears of a recession. During that upheaval, shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ: ABNB) and Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ: COST) dropped 60% and 25%, respectively. Some billionaire hedge fund managers have treated that drop as a buying opportunity.
Dow Tumbles 300 Points; US Economy Expands 3.2% In Q3
U.S. stocks traded lower this morning, with the Dow Jones dropping over 300 points on Thursday. Following the market opening Thursday, the Dow traded down 1% to 33,041.42 while the NASDAQ fell 1.79% to 10,518.14. The S&P 500 also fell, dropping, 1.28% to 3,828.79. Also check this: Market Volatility Drops...
A Stock Market Rally Is Coming: 1 Warren Buffett Index Fund to Buy Before 2023
Warren Buffett is one of the most successful people in finance, and his portfolio's performance is a testament to the power of long-term investing. Buffett bought his first stock at age 11, he took control of Berkshire Hathaway at age 35, and he now ranks among the richest people on the planet at age 92, with a net worth that exceeds $100 billion.
Should You Buy 2022's 3 Best-Performing Dividend Stocks in the S&P 500?
Less than 29% of the stocks in the S&P 500 have delivered positive returns so far this year. But over 80% of those winners share at least one thing in common: They pay dividends. Some members of this elite group have done especially well for their shareholders. Should you buy...
Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank as December selling accelerates
U.S. stocks plunged Thursday as December's sell-off intensified after a fleeting rally in the previous session. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 2.8% in afternoon trading, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed nearly 750 points, or 2.2%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled as much as 3.9%, its largest intraday decline since Oct. 7.
Dow's nearly 200-point drop led by losses for shares of Walt Disney, Nike
Shares of Walt Disney and Nike are trading lower Monday afternoon, sending the Dow Jones Industrial Average into negative territory. Shares of Walt Disney and Nike are contributing to the blue-chip gauge's intraday decline, as the Dow was most recently trading 196 points, or 0.6%, lower. Walt Disney's shares have dropped $4.44 (4.9%) while those of Nike are off $3.02, or 2.9%, combining for a roughly 49-point drag on the Dow. Other components contributing significantly to the decline include Microsoft Home Depot and Apple A $1 move in any of the index's 30 components results in a 6.59-point swing.
Stock market news live updates: Stocks tank after Wednesday's rally
U.S. stocks plunged Thursday as December's sell-off resumed — and intensified — after a rally in the previous session failed to hold ground. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) dropped 2% as of noon, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) shed 500 points, or 1.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 2.9% toward 2022 lows.
Dow up nearly 500 points on strong earnings as consumer confidence hits 8-month high
U.S. stocks rallied in early afternoon trade on Wednesday, as investors digested better-than-expected earnings reports and data showing a rise in U.S. consumer confidence. Stocks are extending gains after Wall Street snapped a losing streak as the long Christmas weekend nears. How are stocks trading?. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
Oil rises on tight U.S. stocks as winter blast hits
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices climbed for a fourth straight day and hit their highest in two and a half weeks on Thursday with U.S. crude, heating oil and jet fuel stocks growing tighter just as a wintry blast hits the United States. Brent crude futures gained $1.17, or 1.4%, to...
Oil prices boosted by U.S. drawdown, but China fears remain
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Wednesday after data suggested a larger than expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles, but gains were capped by growing concerns over demand in China and a snow storm that is expected to hit U.S. travel. Brent crude futures were up 73 cents, or 0.9%,...
