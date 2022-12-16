Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
This Holiday Figure Appeared At The Scene Of A Minnesota Car Crash!
Here's something you don't see every day! Santa was spotted at a car crash in Kandiyohi County recently and a squad car dash camera captured the proof!. The post by the Kandiyohi Sheriff's Office was short but did state that no one was injured in the crash and all parties were able to go about the rest of their day.
8 Guns, Body Armor, & Drugs Were All Seized Recently In N. Minneapolis
Recently Minnesota law enforcement took numerous guns, drugs, and body armor off the streets during an investigation in North Minneapolis. The most surprising element to the seizure was the sheer amount of drugs that were removed from the home. According to the Hennepin County Sheriff's Office:. This week, as part...
Pine City Couple Hurt in I-94 Crash Near Monticello
MONTICELLO (WJON News) -- A pine City couple was taken to the hospital after crashing their pickup Tuesday morning near Monticello. The Minnesota State Patrol says the crash happened on eastbound Interstate 94 east of Monticello just before 11:00 a.m. The patrol says 62-year-old David Sprunk was entering eastbound I-94...
Owner Says Her Minnesota Hair Salon Is Haunted
Halloween may be over this year for some but not for Amanda Kist, owner of Salon Halo. Every day for the last 8 years have been a bit Halloweenish. When you passed by Salon Halo in Robbinsdale, Minnesota recently, you may have seen the spooky Halloween decorations they had up. What you don't know about Salon Halo is that it seems to actually be haunted for real.
Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday
The Foley Fire Department is sponsoring a Santa Parade in Foley Wednesday night. The parade route starting after 6pm will be to the south of the fire hall. The parade route starting at 7pm will be north of the fire hall. Santa will be handing out candy canes. Learn more...
Central Minnesota Schools are Already Running Out of Snow Days
Winter is off to a brutal start in Minnesota, so much so that some schools have already used their allotted snow days. Long Prairie-Grey Eagle Schools shared this post on Facebook:. Notice for 3rd-6th grade parents: E-learning information. We have used our allocated snow days for this year. If we...
New Chipotle Restaurant in Sartell Opens This Week
SARTELL (WJON News) - The new Chipotle restaurant in Sartell is ready to serve you. The franchise plans to open their new location Wednesday, inside the River Crossing development along Highway 15 and country road 1 in Sartell. The new Sartell location will also feature a Chipotlane, a drive-thru pickup...
Weather Announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022
UNDATED (WJON News) -- We have some weather-related announcements for Wednesday, December 21st, 2022. -- The Sartell Community Center is closed. They plan to open tentatively at 9:00 a.m. tomorrow. -- The Sartell Santa Tour is canceled. The Sartell Fire Department reminds everyone to restrict travel to essential travel only....
37th Annual Free Christmas Day Dinner in Waite Park
WAITE (WJON News) -- Volunteers are getting ready for the annual Christmas Dinner. The 37th annual event will take place on Christmas Day again this year. There is no dine-in option again this year, but they are offering curbside pickup and no contact delivery. Dinner Coordinator Joe Cordie has been...
Waite Park Council Votes Not To Renew License for Coratel Hotel
WAITE PARK (WJON News) - A Waite Park hotel will not have its license renewed. During Monday's city council meeting, the council voted not to renew the hotel license for Coratel Inn and Suites. Waite Park Police Chief Dave Bentrud says one of the main reasons behind the decision was...
Sartell-St. Stephen School District Looking to Add E-Learning Days
SARTELL (WJON News) - Students in the Sartell-St. Stephen school district got an early start to winter break. The district decided to cancel classes Thursday due to the extreme cold. Superintendent Jeff Ridlehoover says in the last week they have already had to use their two snow days. He says...
SR-R Superintendent Hoping for More Funding
SAUK RAPIDS (WJON News) -- The superintendent of the Sauk Rapids-Rice School District is hopeful the Minnesota State Legislature will use some of the state's projected $17.6 billion surplus on K-12 education. Brad Bergstrom says the special education cross-subsidy needs to be fully funded. That's when we take dollars out...
98.1 - Minnesota New Country
St. Cloud, MN
13K+
Followers
15K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT
98.1 Minnesotas New Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://minnesotasnewcountry.com
Comments / 0