Read full article on original website
Related
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Racine family sends Racine Bingo holiday cards to share their love for the city
RACINE — Racine Bingo could be the newest craze this holiday season. Greeting cards have all been sent and the Christmas rush is at its peak. A local family in Racine sent unique holiday cards to share their love for the City of Racine’s establishments, activities and events.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Milwaukee hospital’s plan to close labor and delivery unit comes under fire
A hospital on Milwaukee’s South Side is scheduled to end its labor and delivery services Wednesday, laying off about 20 employees and requiring expectant parents who live in that part of the city to travel farther to give birth. With that action by Ascension St. Francis Hospital, “there will...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Developing: Snow emergencies declared as blizzard of 2022 looms
SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN — Snow emergencies are currently being declared in Racine and Kenosha Counties. It’s beginning to look a lot like Christmas now that Southeast Wisconsin is bracing for its first blizzard of the new winter season. The City of Racine and the Village of Mount Pleasant have...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Karlene Marie Clarke
KENOSHA—Karlene Marie Clarke, 59 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away Monday, December 12, 2022, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital. She was born November 5, 1963, the daughter of Richard and Treva (Rudnick) Clarke. Karlene was a prolific writer and enjoyed writing poetry for her family. She loved traveling...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
I-43 southbound overnight closure
Drivers can use Mequon Road, Highway 181 and Brown Deer Road to get around this closure. The Wisconsin Department of Transportation announced an overnight closure on Interstate 43 southbound on Dec. 21.The closure is between Mequon Road (state Highway 167) and Brown Deer Road (Highway 100) from 11 pm to 4:30 amThis is due to the Interstate 43 north-south reconstruction project between Silver Spring Drive and Highway 60 (Washington St .) in Milwaukee and Ozaukee counties. WisDOT asks that drivers use Mequon Road, Highway 181, and Brown Deer Road to get around this closure.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
‘An untapped resource:’ Marquette’s prison education program is growing | WUWM 89.7 FM
Students in two Southeast Wisconsin prisons can take Marquette University classes. And traditional Marquette students can take classes alongside incarcerated and formerly incarcerated individuals. The classes are part of Marquette’s Education Preparedness Program. With help from a new $750,000 Department of Education grant, the program is offering a record 12...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Lifting of Kenosha County buildings weapons ban
On July 5, the Kenosha County Board voted 14-7 to repeal a 2011 ban on the carrying of firearms into county buildings, with exceptions, part of a broader pro-gun push in the county. The board also voted to declare the county a Second Amendment Sanctuary during the same July meeting,...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Mother, 3 children displaced after Racine house fire
RACINE, Wis. — The Red Cross is helping a mother and her three daughters after losing their home to a house fire in Racine on Monday. The Race Fire Department responded to a single-story single-family home around 8:45 am Nobody was home when the first crews arrived. 22 firefighters...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Snow will likely make Christmas travel more dangerous. Here are 3 tips to stay safe on the roads this week
There’s a good chance Wisconsin will experience a white Christmas in 2022. With that in mind, the regional office of the Federal Emergency Management Agency is issuing warnings about how to be prepared when traveling during the holidays. The National Weather Service says that it is monitoring “a potential...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Wisconsin Gov. Evers is not ruling out state funds for train
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Democratic Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday he isn’t ruling out the use of state funds to construct a passenger rail line between the cities of Madison and Milwaukee that would also expand connections between Chicago and St. Paul, Minnesota. Evers told The Associated...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
KUSD cancels school ahead of a forecasted snow storm
The Kenosha Unified School District canceled school for Thursday ahead of the snow storm forecasted for the rest of the week, according to a Facebook post sent out at 4:03 pm on Wednesday. The district said any after-school activities, such as practices, games and clubs will also be canceled due...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Officer involved shooting in Wisconsin leaves one man dead
KENOSHA, Wisconsin (WDJT) — Authorities in Kenosha say that a gunman opened fire upon police Monday evening before police returned fire, leaving the suspected gunman dead at the scene. Kenosha Police and the Kenosha County Sheriff’s Office responded to a call of an active shooter Monday, Dec. 19 at...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Neighbors attacked by pit bulls deemed vicious ask Kenosha City Council for help
The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to decline an appeal of vicious declarations of three pit bulls by their owner Monday night during a quasi-judicial hearing. The Kenosha City Council voted unanimously to decline an appeal of vicious declarations of three pit bulls by their owner Monday night during a quasi-judicial hearing.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha police at shooting scene near 13th Avenue & 56th Street
KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha police are at the scene of a shooting near 13th Avenue and 56th Street. Police say the area is not safe at the moment. Police are asking people to stay inside. WISN 12 News has a crew headed to the scene, and this story will...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
City of Kenosha declares snow emergency, parking on streets to be prohibited
The City of Kenosha has declared a snow emergency that will begin at 6 pm Thursday, Dec. 22, through 6 am Saturday, Dec. 24. Parking is prohibited on all city streets during a snow emergency. The city will allow overnight parking in designated Downtown and Uptown city parking lots to...
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Kenosha Police responded to shooting; Alleged shooter dead, others injured
The Kenosha Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue, the department posted on social media Monday night. The Kenosha Police Department is on the scene of a reported shooting near 56th Street and 13th Avenue, the department posted on social media Monday night.
dailybadgerbulletin.com
Here is today’s weather outlook for Dec. 22, 2022 in Kenosha, WI
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 32. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching -4 degrees. Rain is expected for this Thursday. Forecasting models show a 95% chance of precipitation. Kenosha could see periods of brisk winds today, with winds reaching 18 miles per hour, coming from the West. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Warning from THU 9:00 AM CST until SAT 6:00 AM CST. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit kenoshanews.com for more weather updates.
Comments / 0