The licensing arms of the NBA and NHL on Tuesday filed motions for temporary restraining orders against websites accused of selling counterfeit products that feature “exact copies” of league-owned trademarks. The move is the latest by sports leagues to defend their brands and intellectual property in court. Last Friday NBA Properties and NHL Enterprises brought separate complaints in an Illinois federal court against a group of defendants that use aliases to conceal their true identities and that are accused of trademark infringement, counterfeiting, and false designation of origin. The leagues stress how they trademarked well-known logos and related properties, such as...

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 11 MINUTES AGO