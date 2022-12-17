Read full article on original website
Related
WATCH: Ice Fishermen Reel in Fish While Relaxing in Inflatable Hot Tub in Middle of Lake
Who needs an ice fishing tent when you have an inflatable hot tub? And, who needs any winter gear, for that matter? Apparently, warm bubbly water is all one needs when spending an evening ice fishing. Or, at least, this is all this pair of fishermen need as they kick back with a case of Bud Light, an inflatable hot tub, and their fishing rods. It’s a formula that works too, a recent video shows as the pair score at least one decent-sized catch!
Mississippi Hunter Harvests Famous Buck That Travels 18 Miles Each Year
Over the past two years, researchers in Mississippi have been fascinated by the movements and habits of a research deer they named Buck 140. Now a hunter has shot the massive buck. The animal will still be used to aid scientists with research related to Chronic Wasting Disease though. Before...
Comments / 0