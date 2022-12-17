Read full article on original website
gohuskies.com
Washington Falls to No. 23 Auburn
SEATTLE (AP) – A 58 percent shooting clip in the second half was not enough for Washington to slow No. 23 Auburn from taking a 84-61 win on Wednesday night. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (9-4) with 15 points and Koren Johnson scored 12. Braxton Meah scored eight points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.
gohuskies.com
Dawgs Dominate in 71-40 Husky Classic Win Over SIUE
SEATTLE – The Washington women's basketball team (9-2) dominated in Tuesday afternoon's 71-40 win over SIUE (1-10) to close out the Husky Classic – and non-conference play – in Alaska Airlines Arena. "I'm really proud of how we came out in this game," head coach Tina Langley...
