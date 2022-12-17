SEATTLE (AP) – A 58 percent shooting clip in the second half was not enough for Washington to slow No. 23 Auburn from taking a 84-61 win on Wednesday night. Keion Brooks Jr. led Washington (9-4) with 15 points and Koren Johnson scored 12. Braxton Meah scored eight points and grabbed a game-high nine rebounds.

