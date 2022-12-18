ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

NJ.com

Orioles getting trade calls on ex-Yankees infielder

The Baltimore Orioles will have the opportunity to make a deal. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles have been receiving inquiries on shortstop Jorge Mateo. According to Rosenthal, they started fielding calls “almost immediately” after the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
BALTIMORE, MD
The Spun

Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Today

Today the New York Yankees made newly-signed slugger Aaron Judge their 16th captain in franchise history. And their 15th captain made sure to be in attendance. Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee at the Yankees' press conference today to formally make him their new captain. Judge joins an exclusive club shared by the likes of Jeter, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Willie Randolph and Don Mattingly among other Yankee greats.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York Post

Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference

Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
QUEENS, NY
NJ.com

Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder stays on West Coast, gets 2-year contract

Former New York Yankees and New York Mets infielder Brandon Drury is staying on the West Coast. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Free-agent infielder Brandon Drury in agreement with Angels on two-year, $17M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic.”. Rosenthal...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Padres reportedly sign veteran reliever, plan to use him as starter

The Padres are finalizing a contract with free-agent righty Seth Lugo, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweets the two sides agreed to a deal. The Post’s Joel Sherman adds that the Padres plan for Lugo to join the starting rotation. San Diego and the division-rival Dodgers were reportedly the two likeliest landing spots for the Ballengee Group client.
SAN DIEGO, CA
New York Post

Aaron Judge named 16th captain of the Yankees: ‘An incredible honor’

Aaron Judge already has the Yankees’ richest contract in history and the franchise’s home run record, so it hardly comes as a surprise that he’s now the team’s newest captain. Managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner made the announcement at the Stadium on Wednesday, as the Yankees had a press conference for Judge’s newly signed nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge is the 16th captain in franchise history. “It goes without saying what an honor that is,” Judge said, noting some of the previous team captains. “That’s a pretty good list right there. Not only great baseball players, but great ambassadors of the game...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
NJ.com

MLB insider links Mets to All-Star reliever

Billy Eppler isn’t done. Not by a long shot. SNY reports the New York Mets general manager could be ready to wheel and deal. With the Mets still looking for bullpen help and the Chicago White Sox making closer Liam Hendriks available, SNY’s Andy Martino said to keep an eye on that situation as it pertains to the Mets.
PITCHER, NY
Yardbarker

Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training

Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Yardbarker

Mets GM Billy Eppler details remaining free agency, off-season plans

The New York Mets introduced their big-ticket free agency signing this offseason, Justin Verlander, to the media earlier today. Headlined by Verlander, this Mets free agency process has been a blast up until this point. Still, though, more needs on this baseball team have to be addressed with the World Series expectations in place for next year.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
MLB Trade Rumors

Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'

Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
iheart.com

Rays Land Temporary Spring Training Home

With pitchers and catchers scheduled to report in just a couple of months, the Rays have a spring training home---at least for 2023. Disney says it's agreed to host a portion of the team's spring training at its ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando. Major league workouts will run from February 6th through March 1st.
SAINT PETERSBURG, FL

