Dad Charged with Beating Son to Death in Homeless ShelterBronxVoiceQueens, NY
Drug Runners Hid Cocaine Inside FurnitureBronxVoiceYonkers, NY
Change is coming in Paid Family Leave: See if you are eligible for the weekly payment of $1,130 offered by officialsMark StarNew York City, NY
Body Found in Bronx’s Central ParkBronxVoiceBronx, NY
New York is traditionally the rat capital of the USA. A new ranking shows another metropolis as the rodent capital.Anna S.New York City, NY
Ex-Mets pitcher didn’t need to be sold on signing with Yankees’ AL East rival
Chris Bassitt is a quick study. As a result, when the Blue Jays came calling this offseason, the former New York Mets pitcher knew his answer. That’s according to the right-hander, who met the Toronto media on Monday. Per the Toronto Sun:. “I told them you don’t need to...
Orioles getting trade calls on ex-Yankees infielder
The Baltimore Orioles will have the opportunity to make a deal. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports that the Orioles have been receiving inquiries on shortstop Jorge Mateo. According to Rosenthal, they started fielding calls “almost immediately” after the Chicago Cubs signed Dansby Swanson. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB,...
Sports World Reacts To Derek Jeter's Appearance Today
Today the New York Yankees made newly-signed slugger Aaron Judge their 16th captain in franchise history. And their 15th captain made sure to be in attendance. Derek Jeter was a surprise attendee at the Yankees' press conference today to formally make him their new captain. Judge joins an exclusive club shared by the likes of Jeter, Babe Ruth, Lou Gehrig, Thurman Munson, Willie Randolph and Don Mattingly among other Yankee greats.
Kate Upton all smiles at Justin Verlander’s introductory Mets press conference
Kate Upton grinned from ear to ear on Tuesday as she supported husband Justin Verlander at his Mets press conference after he signed with the club earlier this month. Joined by their 4-year-old daughter Genevieve, the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit alum, 30, smiled from the front row of the press gathering at Citi Field as the Mets introduced the three-time Cy Young Award-winning pitcher, who agreed to a two-year, $86 million contract following five-and-a-half seasons with the Astros. For Verlander’s big day, Upton rocked a purple top, matching slacks and black-heeled booties while Genevieve was dressed in a pale pink ensemble. The media session...
New York Mets reportedly trying to trade for 3-time All-Star closer
The New York Mets have been very busy in MLB free agency this winter, and it seems they are now
Ex-Yankees, Mets infielder stays on West Coast, gets 2-year contract
Former New York Yankees and New York Mets infielder Brandon Drury is staying on the West Coast. BUY MLB TICKETS: STUBHUB, VIVID SEATS, TICKETSMARTER, TICKETMASTER. The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal reports “Free-agent infielder Brandon Drury in agreement with Angels on two-year, $17M contract, pending physical, source tells @TheAthletic.”. Rosenthal...
Kodai Senga already giving New York Mets fans reason to love him
If his introductory press conference is any indication, it will not take long for Kodai Senga to be beloved by New York Mets fans. It all began with one simple question. Joe Pantorno from AmNY.com asked Senga who he was most looking forward to facing. The answer? “The Phillies lineup.”
Padres reportedly sign veteran reliever, plan to use him as starter
The Padres are finalizing a contract with free-agent righty Seth Lugo, reports Jon Heyman of the New York Post. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic tweets the two sides agreed to a deal. The Post’s Joel Sherman adds that the Padres plan for Lugo to join the starting rotation. San Diego and the division-rival Dodgers were reportedly the two likeliest landing spots for the Ballengee Group client.
Aaron Judge named 16th captain of the Yankees: ‘An incredible honor’
Aaron Judge already has the Yankees’ richest contract in history and the franchise’s home run record, so it hardly comes as a surprise that he’s now the team’s newest captain. Managing general partner Hal Steinbrenner made the announcement at the Stadium on Wednesday, as the Yankees had a press conference for Judge’s newly signed nine-year, $360 million deal. Judge is the 16th captain in franchise history. “It goes without saying what an honor that is,” Judge said, noting some of the previous team captains. “That’s a pretty good list right there. Not only great baseball players, but great ambassadors of the game...
MLB insider links Mets to All-Star reliever
Billy Eppler isn’t done. Not by a long shot. SNY reports the New York Mets general manager could be ready to wheel and deal. With the Mets still looking for bullpen help and the Chicago White Sox making closer Liam Hendriks available, SNY’s Andy Martino said to keep an eye on that situation as it pertains to the Mets.
Yardbarker
Yankees’ Aaron Boone hints at more acquisitions before Spring Training
Despite the Yankees spending an exorbitant amount of money this off-season, they still have weaknesses that must be addressed within the next few months prior to spring training. General manager Brian Cashman is skirting the luxury tax threshold, meaning he will likely try to offload a few bloated contracts to...
Yardbarker
Mets' payroll balloons to staggering number following latest signing
It was a big day for the New York Mets on Tuesday as they officially introduced Justin Verlander, their top offseason addition, and also re-signed relief pitcher Adam Ottavino to a two-year, $14.5 million contract. That deal includes an opt-out after the first year. But the real news here is...
Yardbarker
Mets GM Billy Eppler details remaining free agency, off-season plans
The New York Mets introduced their big-ticket free agency signing this offseason, Justin Verlander, to the media earlier today. Headlined by Verlander, this Mets free agency process has been a blast up until this point. Still, though, more needs on this baseball team have to be addressed with the World Series expectations in place for next year.
Report: Market for Brandon Drury 'very active'
Utility player Brandon Drury is one of the most interesting free agents left still unsigned and his market is “very active,” reports Jeff Passan of ESPN. As Passan notes, many of the bat-first players have been coming off the board recently, with Justin Turner, Michael Brantley, and J.D. Martinez all agreeing to terms in the past few days. For teams still looking for an extra bat in their lineup, some of the best names still left out there include Drury, Michael Conforto, Jurickson Profar, and Matt Carpenter. No specific teams are connected to Drury, but it wouldn’t be a surprise to see a deal come together soon on the heels of those other agreements.
iheart.com
Rays Land Temporary Spring Training Home
With pitchers and catchers scheduled to report in just a couple of months, the Rays have a spring training home---at least for 2023. Disney says it's agreed to host a portion of the team's spring training at its ESPN Wide World of Sports complex in Orlando. Major league workouts will run from February 6th through March 1st.
