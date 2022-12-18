Pokemon Debuts the first trailer for the next Anime series: Watch the first one in one cartoon: Watch the first one that appeared on YouTube

Jaeger-LeCoultre is harnessing the sun and the stars to shed some light on time measurement and how on earth we did it before we could strap on a wristwatch or glance at our phones. The Stellar Odyssey exhibition is set to run from February 4 to 23 in Dubai before moving on to other world cities. The exhibit takes a deep dive into how astronomical phenomena (i.e. sun, moon, stars) helped us measure time before there were clocks, watches and cell phones. It will cover everything from sundials to chronometers and celestial navigation—charting the position of the stars and the...

